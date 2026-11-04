Paris Route Unsettled Before France Strike

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.72▲ 0.50% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,229▼ 0.65% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.10% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.11▼ 0.64% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.53% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.72 ▲ 0.51% USD/CLP 977.69 ▲ 1.16% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 0.12% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
France in Turmoil

Paris Route Unsettled Before France Strike

By · November 4, 2026 · 4 min read
Avenue de la Porte de Bagnolet in eastern Paris, where the authorised protest route begins
File photo: Porte de Bagnolet, Paris. Photo: Mbzt, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Published Wednesday, 4 November, 4:28 a.m. ET · Source: unions, French authorities, Rio Times reporting

Key Facts

This story is part of our coverage of the France protests. Why France is protesting, strike dates, curfews and the 2027 race are in our dossier.

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  • Who: Five union confederations (CFDT, CGT, FO, UNSA, FSU) have called the strike, backed by students.
  • What: A nationwide strike and marches over wages, public services and the 2027 budget.
  • When: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. The Paris march is reported to start at 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. Paris time (7 a.m. or 8 a.m. ET); this is not confirmed.
  • Where: Strikes and marches are planned nationwide. The Paris route, from Bastille to Concorde, awaits approval.
  • Also planned: Yellow Vest activists are calling a “People’s November 5”, with blockades possible on Nov. 6 and 7.

France is bracing for another big strike day, and the question is how far it spreads. This is what to watch before Thursday, building on our earlier report and our guide on why France is in crisis. Our France in Turmoil hub tracks every step.

What Is Set for Thursday

Five union confederations (the CFDT, CGT, FO, UNSA and FSU, France's main labour federations) have called a strike and demonstrations across France for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. The call covers private-sector staff, civil servants and students.

The unions say it is the first time all unions in state-funded private schools are joining. Yellow Vests, a grassroots protest movement born in 2018, are also mobilising.

Yellow Vest protesters near the July Column at Place de la Bastille, Paris
File photo: Yellow Vest protesters at Place de la Bastille, Paris, in November 2018.

What Is at Stake

The unions are targeting the 2027 budget of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's minority government, citing planned savings and a freeze on the civil-service pay index, the benchmark for public-sector wages. They demand higher wages and pensions, more public-service funding and tax justice.

After a meeting at Matignon, the prime minister's office, on Oct. 21, Sophie Binet, general secretary of the CGT union, said the government announced "no measures, no consideration of our demands."

What Has Changed Since Our Earlier Reports

The Paris route remains unsettled, with the planned march from Place de la Bastille to Place de la Concorde still awaiting validation. Authorities could again impose an alternative course, as on Saturdays Oct. 24 and 31.

On Friday evening, Oct. 30, a Paris court suspended the police ban on a Bastille-to-Nation march. The Conseil d'État, France's top administrative court, overturned that ruling overnight.

Four rail unions at SNCF, the national railway, have also called a strike over pay and bonuses. The Yellow Vests have called for continued blockades on Friday, Nov. 6 and a fourth round of demonstrations, "Act IV", on Saturday, Nov. 7.

What It Means for US Readers

Paris is six hours ahead of New York, so a 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. Paris start means 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 5. Travelers with French rail bookings should check SNCF Connect, the railway's booking platform, where detailed train forecasts are due at 5 p.m. Paris time (11 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Rail disruption is likely, but its scale will be clear only once SNCF publishes its forecasts.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the Paris police prefecture, the local police authority or a court will approve the Bastille-to-Concorde route, or the exact start time. We found no 2026 poll on support for the strike from a named institute, and no turnout forecast from the unions or the Interior Ministry, which runs the police.

SNCF's cancellation percentages are also unknown, as are any new government concessions.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the French nationwide strike?

The five union confederations have called it for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. The Paris march is reported to start at 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. Paris time (7 a.m. or 8 a.m. ET), but that is not confirmed.

Why are French unions striking?

They oppose the 2027 budget of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's government, citing planned cuts and a freeze on social benefits and civil-service pay. They also demand higher wages and pensions and more public-service funding.

Will trains be disrupted?

Four SNCF unions have called a rail strike, and detailed forecasts are due at 11 a.m. ET on Nov. 4. We have not seen them, so the scale of disruption is unconfirmed.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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