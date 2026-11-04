Mexico’s US Gas Imports Hit Record in August

MEXICO · ENERGY

Key Facts Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What is happening US pipeline gas exports to Mexico hit a monthly record in August, US government data released on Friday, 30 October show.

Why it matters Mexico took 28.4% of all US gas exports in August, so Texas producers lean on Mexican demand.

The numbers Pipelines sent Mexico 239.0 billion cubic feet, 5.0% above July and 4.3% above August 2025.

Who is who The US Energy Information Administration is the Energy Department’s statistics arm and keeps the official export tables.

What to watch September data are due on Monday, 30 November and will show whether the record holds.

What it means for you US gas producers have a large Mexican customer, and Mexican power plants rely on Texas pipelines.

Mexico bought more US natural gas in August than in any month on record. The flow shows how closely Mexican power and industry depend on Texas pipelines.

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US pipelines sent Mexico 239.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas in August, the most in any month on record. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), a federal statistics agency, published the figure on Friday, 30 October.

The monthly series goes back to 1973. August also set a record daily pace of about 7.7 billion cubic feet a day.

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What the Numbers Show

August’s total is 5.0% above July’s 227.6 billion cubic feet and 4.3% above August 2025’s 229.1 billion. Monthly totals have risen every month since April.

Daily flows have stayed above 7 billion cubic feet for four straight months, from May to August. That is the longest run above that pace in the EIA series.

Mexico took 28.4% of all US gas exports in August. Canada took about 10.4%, and tankers carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) took about 61%.

Why Mexico Relies on US Gas

The EIA said in October 2025 that Mexican gas use rose from 7.7 to 8.6 billion cubic feet a day by 2024. Most of that growth came from the electric power sector.

Limited gas storage in Mexico is one factor that holds back exports, the EIA added. West and South Texas supplied 91% of US pipeline gas sent to Mexico in 2024.

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Gas crosses the border by pipeline. The US Energy Department’s August report shows no truck shipments to Mexico, so the whole 239.0 billion cubic feet moved by pipe.

What It Means for US Readers

Mexico is the largest single buyer of US natural gas, so Mexican demand supports sales by Texas producers and pipeline operators. Gas prices in the United States also depend on weather, storage and LNG exports.

Mexican power plants and factories rely heavily on this fuel, which keeps Mexican industry that supplies US customers running. Related Rio Times reports include Mexico Absorbs 20% Cut in US Gas Supply and Mexico Rejects Deal for More US Gas.

More is on the Mexico hub and in the Mexico economy guide. The Monterrey city page covers life in Mexico’s northern industrial hub, and the Mexico politics guide explains who holds power.

What Is Not Known

The EIA’s monthly figures can be revised in later releases. No data show how much of August’s gas went to power plants, factories or storage.

Mexico’s own third-quarter gas output is not covered, because published figures could not be matched to the state oil company’s filing. Daily flow trackers can differ slightly from the monthly total.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much US gas does Mexico buy?

In August 2026, US pipelines sent Mexico 239.0 billion cubic feet, about 7.7 billion a day. That was 28.4% of all US gas exports.

Is August a record for US gas exports to Mexico?

Yes. It is the highest month in the EIA series, which begins in 1973, and 4.3% above August 2025.

Why does Mexico import so much US gas?

Mexico’s gas use rose to 8.6 billion cubic feet a day in 2024, mostly for electricity, the EIA says. US pipelines supplied 6.4 billion a day that year.

Will this change US gas prices?

No effect from this one month has been measured. US prices also depend on weather, storage and LNG exports, which took about 61% of exports in August.

Sources: EIA, U.S. Natural Gas Exports to Mexico, monthly series (release of 30 October 2026); EIA, U.S. Natural Gas Exports, monthly total; EIA, U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas Exports, monthly; US Department of Energy, Natural Gas Imports and Exports Monthly, August 2026 data; EIA, Today in Energy, 20 October 2025 (accessed 4 November 2026).