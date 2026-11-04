US Lawmaker Wants Brazil’s Senator Sent Home

BRAZIL · UNITED STATES

Key Facts What is happening US Rep. Robert Garcia asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 2 November to return Flávio Bolsonaro.

Why it matters The letter puts Bolsonaro’s stay in the US on Congress’s agenda, but it carries no legal force.

The numbers Garcia wants written answers by Friday 13 November, covering records from 1 September to today.

Who is who Garcia is a California Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. Bolsonaro is a Brazilian senator.

What to watch Whether the State Department answers by 13 November, and what it says on his entry status.

What it means for you Nothing changes for travel or visas today, and no sanction or new rule has been announced over the case.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives 6% to the senator returning to Brazil by 31 December (4 November, 4:25 a.m. ET).

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A US House Democrat has asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to send Brazilian senator Flávio Bolsonaro back home. The request is political: Congress cannot order a deportation.

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What the Letter Asks

Rep. Robert Garcia leads the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. On 2 November he told Secretary of State Marco Rubio to “immediately return Mr. Bolsonaro to Brazil to face justice”.

Bolsonaro, a senator and son of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, lost Brazil’s 25 October runoff and landed in Miami on 28 October. Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court had ordered him to hand in his passports in a money-laundering inquiry, and he denies wrongdoing.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Garcia wants written answers and records by Friday, 13 November, covering 1 September to today. The list covers talks with the White House and Homeland Security, plus any visa or humanitarian parole papers.

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What the Letter Claims

The letter says the Trump administration helped Bolsonaro leave Brazil and enter the US, and that Rubio backed his admission. These are Garcia’s allegations, based on press accounts he cites, and the letter offers no new documents.

Rubio said on Saturday, 31 October, that the US government did not facilitate Bolsonaro’s departure. The denial is explained in Flávio Bolsonaro US Stay Explained.

The letter also asks about the Rockbridge Network, a conservative network linked to Vice President JD Vance. Garcia says Brazilian authorities are looking at its alleged support for Bolsonaro’s campaign, and no finding has been announced.

Why This Is Not a Deportation Order

The wording in the letter is “return”, not “deport”. Immigration decisions rest with the executive branch, so a member of Congress can ask but cannot order it.

A ranking member’s letter is also not a subpoena. The State Department can answer, partly answer or ignore it.

What It Means for You

For US readers, this is a test of how Congress will scrutinize the administration’s ties with Latin American politicians. Garcia sits in the minority on the committee, so his letter is a request for answers and not an order.

A committee chairman can issue subpoenas, which a ranking member cannot. No sanction, tariff or travel rule has been announced over the case.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket gives 6% to the senator returning by 31 December and 1.9% by 30 November (4 November, 4:25 a.m. ET). About US$28,100 has been traded across the related contracts.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

Accounts differ on whether Bolsonaro entered on a visa or on humanitarian parole, and the US has not detailed it. Whether the State Department will answer by 13 November is also unknown.

No court in Brazil has convicted Bolsonaro, and no charge has been announced. He is presumed innocent.

What Comes Next

The deadline is Friday 13 November, and the State Department has not said whether it will reply. Brazil’s court inquiries into the senator continue regardless of any US reply.

More is in the next-steps report and the story of 25 House Democrats pressing Rubio. See also the Brazil hub and the Rio de Janeiro city page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Robert Garcia ask Marco Rubio?

In a 2 November letter, Garcia asked Rubio to return Flávio Bolsonaro to Brazil. He also asked for records and written answers by 13 November.

Can Congress deport Flávio Bolsonaro?

No. Immigration decisions rest with the executive branch, and a letter from a ranking member has no legal force. It is a request for answers.

Who is Flávio Bolsonaro?

He is a Liberal Party senator for Rio de Janeiro and the son of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro. He lost Brazil’s 25 October runoff and denies wrongdoing.

Where is Flávio Bolsonaro now?

He landed in Miami on 28 October after leaving Brazil through Argentina and Ecuador. The US has not detailed his entry status.

Sources: House Oversight Democrats press release of 2 November 2026; Garcia letter to Secretary Rubio, 2 November 2026; Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court; Polymarket market data (4 November 2026) (all accessed 4 November 2026).