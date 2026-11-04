Cartel Boss’s Brother Backs 20-Year US Term

MEXICO · CARTEL CASE

Key Facts What is happening Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, brother of the late Mexican cartel founder known as El Mencho, backs a 20-year US prison term. A federal judge in Washington is due to sentence him on Friday 13 November.

Why it matters He pleaded guilty on 31 July to US drug and firearms charges tied to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which Washington designates a terrorist organisation.

The numbers The legal minimum is 15 years and the maximum is two consecutive life sentences. His defence backs 20 years, or 240 months, as the court’s probation office recommends.

Who is who Judge Beryl Howell of the US District Court in Washington decides. Oseguera, nicknamed Tony Montana, is a Mexican citizen from Michoacán in his late 60s.

What to watch Whether the judge follows the 20-year recommendation on Friday 13 November or sets a different term, and what prosecutors ask for.

What it means for you This is a plea in a US cartel case, not yet a sentence, and it changes no US travel, trade or tariff rule.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

The brother of a late Mexican cartel founder backs a 20-year US prison term. A judge in Washington is due to set his sentence on Friday 13 November.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, nicknamed “Tony Montana”, backs a 20-year US prison term in a Washington drug case. He is the brother of the late Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho”, who co-founded the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

He has not been sentenced, so 20 years is a recommendation and not a verdict. Judge Beryl Howell of the federal court in Washington is due to set his term on Friday, 13 November.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Mexico Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What His Defence Told the Court

On Tuesday, 3 November, his defence told the court it supports the 20-year recommendation of the probation office. That is 240 months, made up of 15 years on the drug count and five more on the firearms count.

The defence says he is 68 and has chronic illnesses, and it asks that he be held in a federal medical facility. It also says he has spent more than a year in near-total isolation in a jail in Alexandria, Virginia.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

He wrote to the judge to express regret and to say he fears dying far from his family. His lawyers ask for mercy so that he might one day return home.

What He Pleaded Guilty To

The US Justice Department announced on Friday, 31 July that he pleaded guilty to two charges. One is conspiracy to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine and 500 grams of methamphetamine for import into the United States.

The other is using and carrying a firearm to further that conspiracy. The law sets a 15-year minimum and a maximum of two consecutive life sentences.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What Prosecutors Allege About His Role

The Justice Department alleges he worked in the Milenio Cartel, an older drug gang, from about 2002 to 2010. It says he then worked directly under his brother in the CJNG from about 2010.

It alleges he obtained chemicals, supervised drug sales and handled proceeds, and that he laundered money through currency exchange businesses. It also says he carried a pistol to meetings and cash collections.

How the Case Reached a US Court

Mexico transferred him to the United States in February 2025 under its national security law, the Justice Department says. His brother died on Sunday, 22 February 2026, in a Mexican army operation in Jalisco state.

The United States designated the CJNG a foreign terrorist organisation in 2025. Oseguera’s charges are drug and firearms offences, not terrorism counts.

What It Means for You

The drugs named in the plea were destined for the United States, and a US court will decide the outcome. The case changes no US travel advisory, tariff or trade rule.

A sentence in Washington does not alter conditions in Jalisco or elsewhere in Mexico. For the wider picture, see our Mexico security guide and the guide to who holds power in Mexico.

More background is in our Mexico explainer, on the Mexico news page and on the Guadalajara city page. Guadalajara is the capital of Jalisco, where the CJNG is based.

What Is Not Known

The defence filing was not available to us, so its terms are as described in accounts of the document. One Mexican report says prosecutors seek 30 years, but no second source confirms it.

It is not known whether he cooperates with prosecutors or whether the judge will accept 20 years. He pleaded guilty only to the drug and firearms counts, and the wider descriptions of his role are allegations.

What Comes Next

Judge Howell is due to sentence him on Friday, 13 November. She may choose a term above or below the recommendation, within the limits of the law.

Until then, the 20-year figure is a recommendation that the defence supports, not a court order. The Justice Department has said the sentencing hearing is set for that date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Antonio Oseguera been sentenced?

Not yet, because a federal judge in Washington is due to sentence him on Friday 13 November. The 20-year figure is a recommendation his defence supports.

Who is Antonio Oseguera Cervantes?

He is a Mexican citizen from Michoacán and the brother of the late CJNG co-founder known as El Mencho. The US Justice Department says he worked directly under his brother from about 2010.

What did he plead guilty to?

He pleaded guilty on 31 July to conspiring to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine for import into the United States. He also pleaded guilty to a firearms charge linked to that conspiracy.

What is the CJNG?

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is a Mexican drug-trafficking group that the United States designated a terrorist organisation in 2025. Its co-founder, El Mencho, died in a Mexican army operation in February 2026.

Sources: US Department of Justice press release, 31 July 2026; US District Court for the District of Columbia; US State Department, Foreign Terrorist Organizations list; Mexican Defence Ministry; defence sentencing filing of 3 November 2026 as described in accounts of the document (all accessed 4 November 2026).