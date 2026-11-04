David Guetta Plays Mexico City on 8 May 2027

MEXICO · CONCERT

Key Facts What is happening French DJ David Guetta plays Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, on Saturday, 8 May 2027.

Why it matters OCESA, the Mexican promoter, lists it as new; prices and start time are unpublished.

Sale OCESA says Thursday, 5 November, 10 a.m. local; one radio report said Friday, 6 November, 2 p.m.

Who is who OCESA is Mexico’s concert promoter; Ticketmaster México is the seller its page links to.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What it means for you Tickets may not be on sale yet; buy only through Ticketmaster México.

French DJ David Guetta plays Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on Saturday, 8 May 2027. Tickets are not confirmed as on sale yet: the promoter says Thursday, 5 November 2026.

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French DJ and producer David Guetta plays Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on Saturday, 8 May 2027. OCESA, the Mexican promoter, lists it as The Monolight Tour and marks the show as new.

OCESA lists general sale from Thursday, 5 November 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Mexico City time (11:00 a.m. US Eastern). One radio report instead gave Friday, 6 November, at 2:00 p.m.

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This guide does not claim that tickets are on sale. OCESA has not published prices, seat zones or a start time.

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What Is Confirmed About the Guetta Show

OCESA, the Mexican concert promoter, lists the show on its site as David Guetta The Monolight Tour. The listing gives one date, Saturday, 8 May 2027, and the venue, Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City.

The listing carries a new-event tag, and its ticket status reads as coming soon. A link on the page points to the Ticketmaster México event page for the same date.

The ticketing data on the page reads “on sale Thursday, 5 November 2026, 10:00 a.m.” in Mexico City. The page shows no presale and no price.

The venue’s address is Avenida Viaducto Río de la Piedad without a number, in the Granjas México area of Iztacalco. The stadium sits in the east of the capital.

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Who David Guetta Is

David Guetta is a French DJ and producer who built a global career in dance music. His hits include When Love Takes Over with Kelly Rowland and Titanium with Sia.

The Monolight Tour is the name OCESA uses for this show. The listing does not describe the stage, the set or any guests, so treat those as unannounced.

OCESA does not say whether Guetta plays other Mexican cities on this tour. The Mexico City page lists only the one date.

How to Buy Tickets for David Guetta in Mexico City

OCESA’s page sends buyers to Ticketmaster México, the only seller named in the listing. Treat any other site, social media seller or message offering seats before Thursday as a warning sign.

OCESA lists the start as Thursday, 5 November 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in Mexico City, or 11:00 a.m. US Eastern. Mexico City stays on UTC-6 all year, and New York is on UTC-5 until March.

One radio report gave a later start, at 2:00 in the afternoon on Friday, 6 November. The Ticketmaster México page could not be read to settle it.

Until one of them shows prices, treat the show as announced and not yet on sale. A page that opens for purchase is the only proof.

Create or check your Ticketmaster account before either date, and keep a payment card ready. Prices will appear in Mexican pesos, so convert them at the day’s rate before you decide.

The open.er-api.com market rate was MXN 18.74 per US$1 on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, as the central bank’s table was unavailable. At that rate, MXN 1,000 is about US$53.

The OCESA page does not say how many tickets one buyer can take. It also does not say whether a presale for bank or fan-club members exists.

Getting to Estadio GNP Seguros

The stadium is in the Granjas México area of the Iztacalco district, in eastern Mexico City. OCESA has not published transport or parking plans for 8 May 2027.

No access route, gate list or parking plan is public yet, so check OCESA’s pages again in April 2027. Do not rely on a plan from an earlier concert, because gates and road closures change from event to event.

Taxis and ride apps are common in Mexico City, but fares rise after big concerts. Fix a pickup point before the encore, and avoid unmarked cars offered on the street.

Other Shows at the Same Stadium

The venue’s own site lists Karol G on 13 to 15 November 2026 and Los Auténticos Caligaris on 27 November. It also lists Bruno Mars on 3, 4, 7, 8 and 11 December and Los Bukis on 12 December.

Those dates fall before the Guetta show, so they show how the stadium handles crowds this season. Look at their entry and transport advice as a rough guide, and wait for OCESA’s own notice for May.

Entry Rules and Safety for US Visitors

The US State Department rates Mexico City at Exercise Increased Caution. It says violent and non-violent crime occur across the city, and petty crime is frequent in tourist and other areas.

The advisory page read for this guide carried a September 2024 date, so check for a newer version before you fly. It advises extra caution at night and outside well-visited tourist areas.

At a stadium night, keep your phone and wallet in front pockets and carry only the cash you need. Leave your passport in the hotel safe and carry a photocopy.

This guide could not confirm the current passport and tourist-permit rules for US citizens. Check the State Department Mexico page and Mexico’s immigration institute, the INM, before you book.

What It Means for You

A fan in New York or Miami faces a flight of several hours, a hotel and a late night out. Book flexible flights and a hotel with free cancellation until tickets are confirmed on sale.

The show falls on a Saturday in May, when Mexico City is two hours behind US Eastern time. Buy only through Ticketmaster México, and check the OCESA page again once the sale opens.

What Is Not Known

Ticket prices, seat zones and the ticket limit per buyer are not published yet. The start time, the doors time and the support acts are also not published.

OCESA does not say whether a presale exists or whether a second date could follow. It has not published prices.

The sale start is disputed: OCESA says Thursday, 5 November, at 10 in the morning. One radio report says Friday, 6 November, at 2 in the afternoon.

The set length, the stage plan and the transport plan for the night are not public. Exact bag rules and prohibited items will come from the venue closer to the date.

What Comes Next

OCESA lists general sale from Thursday, 5 November 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in Mexico City. Prices and the zone map should appear on the Ticketmaster México page once sales open.

Watch the OCESA and Ticketmaster pages for the start time, any second date and the venue’s access plan. Those pages are where any change of date or venue would appear first.

Connected Coverage

The Rio Times Mexico hub collects country coverage, and the Mexico City guide covers the capital. See What to Do in Mexico City in November 2026 for the current month.

The same stadium hosts Bruno Mars in December and Los Bukis on 12 December. It also hosts The Warning on 5 February 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does David Guetta play Mexico City?

David Guetta plays Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on Saturday, 8 May 2027. The start time has not been published.

When do David Guetta tickets go on sale in Mexico City?

OCESA lists general sale from Thursday, 5 November 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Mexico City time. One radio report said Friday, 6 November, at 2:00 p.m., so tickets are not confirmed as on sale.

Where do I buy official tickets for the Guetta show?

OCESA’s listing links to Ticketmaster México, the seller named for this date. Avoid resale sites and social media offers.

Sources: OCESA, David Guetta The Monolight Tour listing; Ticketmaster México, Guetta Mexico City event page; Estadio GNP Seguros, official site; US State Department, Mexico travel advisory; open.er-api.com, exchange rates (all accessed 4 November 2026).