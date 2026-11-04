Mexico Factory Confidence Rises to 48.4

MEXICO · ECONOMY

Key Facts What is happening Mexico’s manufacturing confidence index rose 0.3 points to 48.4 in October, official data showed on Tuesday, 3 November. It is still below the neutral 50 mark.

Why it matters Factory sentiment in Mexico shapes orders and supply chains tied to US manufacturers, and a 19th straight month below 50 shows optimism has not returned.

The numbers Manufacturing confidence is 48.4, up from 48.0 in September. The overall index slipped 0.2 points to 48.2, its 20th month below 50.

Who is who INEGI is Mexico’s national statistics institute and runs the monthly business opinion survey. Readings above 50 mean optimists outnumber pessimists, and readings below 50 mean the reverse.

What to watch The next monthly reading, for November, will show whether factories hold above 48 after a separate S&P Global factory survey fell to 49.5 in October.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What it means for you US firms with Mexican plants or suppliers should read this as cautious but steady sentiment, because the factory index moved only 0.3 points in a month.

Mexican manufacturers were a little more confident in October than in September. The index is still below 50, where it has been for 19 months.

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Mexico’s manufacturing confidence index rose to 48.4 points in October, the national statistics institute INEGI said on Tuesday, 3 November. The previous reading, in INEGI’s September bulletin, was 48.0.

The gain is small and the index remains below the neutral 50 mark, which means pessimistic executives still outnumber optimistic ones. For US readers, it is a gauge of mood among the factories that supply American companies.

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What INEGI Published

INEGI’s monthly business opinion survey asks executives in manufacturing, construction, commerce and private services about their firms and the economy. The survey covers firms with 101 or more employees, and each index is centred on 50 points.

The manufacturing index rose 0.3 points to 48.4 and has now been below 50 for 19 months. INEGI’s September bulletin put it at 48.0, so the October release implies a small upward revision to 48.1.

Factories Lead While the Overall Index Slips

INEGI’s overall business confidence indicator fell 0.2 points to 48.2 in October, which is 0.3 points below a year earlier. It has been under 50 for 20 months in a row.

Manufacturing was therefore stronger than the average, a change from September, when the overall index edged up and factories were flat. The headline blends four sectors, so a gain in factories can be outweighed by losses in commerce and services.

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How the Other Sectors Compare

Construction confidence rose 0.4 points to 48.1, but it has been below 50 for 26 months. Commerce slipped 0.3 points to 48.5, its 20th month under 50.

Private non-financial services fell 0.4 points to 48.0, the weakest of the four sectors and its 13th month below 50. All four sectors sit within half a point of each other, so no part of the economy shows clear optimism.

What a Separate Factory Survey Showed

A separate survey, the S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing PMI, fell to 49.5 in October from 50.3 in September. That is below the 50.0 line that divides growth from contraction, and it was released the same day.

S&P Global said factory output fell at the fastest pace in six months and firms cut jobs faster. It also said export orders returned to growth after three months of contraction, with the Americas a key source of demand.

Surveyed firms named energy price volatility, material shortages, tariffs and the war in the Middle East as reasons for higher input costs. Their confidence in the year ahead rose to a 13-month high.

What It Means for US Readers

Mexican factories supply parts and finished goods to US manufacturers, so sentiment there can foreshadow orders along those supply chains. A reading near 48 signals caution, not a slump, because the index moved only 0.3 points in a month.

Related reports: Mexico October Factory Index Slips to 49.5 and Mexico Business Confidence Edges Up to 48.4. More is on the Mexico hub, with guides to the economy and its key players and nearshoring explained.

The capital is covered on the Mexico City page, and Mexico explained sets out the basics. Trade figures are in Mexico Exports to the US Hit Record US$60.6 Billion.

What Is Not Known

This article gives no sector detail on investment intentions, which INEGI publishes in its full bulletin. INEGI’s October bulletin itself could not be opened, so the October figures rest on consistent reports of its release.

Confidence surveys measure mood, not output, so they do not show how much factories are producing or exporting. It is also unclear whether the small rise marks a turn or is noise around a flat line.

What Comes Next

INEGI publishes the survey monthly, and the November reading is expected in early December. Readers can compare it with the next S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing PMI, usually published on the first working day of the month.

A move above 50 in either gauge would signal a shift from pessimism to optimism among manufacturers. Neither is close to that line today.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mexico’s business confidence index?

It is a monthly survey index from INEGI, Mexico’s statistics institute, that measures how executives view their firms and the economy. A reading of 50 is the neutral line.

What was Mexico’s manufacturing confidence in October 2026?

INEGI put it at 48.4, up 0.3 points from September. The overall index, a different measure, was 48.2.

Why does Mexican business confidence matter to US readers?

Mexican factories supply parts and finished goods to US companies and customers. Weak sentiment can foreshadow slower orders, hiring and investment along those supply chains.

Is Mexico’s economy in recession?

The October confidence data alone cannot show that. They measure sentiment, not output, and INEGI’s other releases cover production and growth.

When is the next reading?

INEGI publishes the monthly survey in the first days of each month. The November reading is expected in early December, though the date is not confirmed here.

Sources: INEGI (Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía, Mexico’s national statistics institute), monthly business opinion survey, October 2026 results of 3 November 2026 and September bulletin, INEGI bulletin; S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing PMI news release of 3 November 2026, S&P Global PMI release (accessed 4 November 2026).