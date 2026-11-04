Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 4, 2026

We could not confirm today’s forecast, so this plan leans on indoor venues in Centro with a late-morning garden visit as the outdoor option.

No fixture or concert is confirmed for today, so the headline is what is open: free culture in Centro and Jardim Botânico from 11am.

On the business side, Latin American currencies weakened against the dollar on Tuesday and Brazilian stocks fell; the market board carries every figure.

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The day in one line: start in Centro at the CCBB, eat nearby, then take the metro to Jardim Botânico for the afternoon.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 165,529 -1.42% USD/BRL 5.49 +0.97%

Source: market close, 3 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

WED 4 — forecast not confirmed THU 5 — forecast not confirmed FRI 6 — forecast not confirmed SAT 7 — forecast not confirmed

We could not verify a forecast for Rio this morning, so we give no temperatures or rain odds.

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Pack for both: light clothes, a small umbrella and sun cream, then check your phone’s weather app before leaving.

Because of that, today’s plan puts indoor venues first and the garden after lunch.

Sunset today: — · Sea temperature, wave height and flag status were not confirmed today. Check the lifeguard flags on the sand before swimming.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: forecast not confirmed; carry an umbrella and sun cream — The day’s event: no dated event confirmed; free museums are the plan — Venue/time: CCBB, Centro, 9am-8pm, free — Markets: real weaker, Ibovespa lower on Tuesday; see the board in Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES — Weekend/outlook: Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR reopen from THU 5 — The day for: culture in Centro, then Jardim Botânico A slow-start Wednesday: museums first, garden second, an early night.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,191.45

-0.82% L 166,190 day range H 168,994 +8.41% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 43% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 +0.83% EUR / BRL 6.16 +0.34% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 99.19 +4.83% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +1.51% ABEV3 Consumer Disc. +0.64% AZZA3 Utilities +0.19% ENEV3 Materials -0.11% SUZB3 Financials -0.25% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -1.27% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy -1.73% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials -2.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,191.45

-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,879.44

+0.08%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,465.26

-1.52%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,484.43

-0.88%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190 — USD/BRL 5.50 +0.83% +2.02% 5.46 5.51 5.42 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.95 -2.48% +48.95% 47.12 48.04 45.95 53,129,700 VALE3 62.67 +0.51% -4.66% 62.35 63.16 62.15 23,558,700 ITUB4 39.97 +0.65% +2.59% 39.71 40.17 39.33 32,695,300 BBDC4 13.77 -2.06% -26.72% 14.06 14.15 13.73 74,922,100 BBAS3 16.49 +0.00% -27.07% 16.49 16.71 16.34 33,652,800 B3SA3 14.36 +0.42% +8.79% 14.30 14.44 14.04 31,827,900 ABEV3 15.48 +1.51% +17.45% 15.25 15.49 15.13 55,478,500 WEGE3 48.30 -3.50% +11.01% 50.05 49.93 47.65 15,543,300 PRIO3 61.54 -0.97% +62.76% 62.14 64.44 61.54 14,097,000 SUZB3 52.29 -0.11% +6.93% 52.35 52.47 51.15 9,554,500 RENT3 29.07 -1.32% -30.07% 29.46 29.71 28.91 13,661,700 AZZA3 14.06 +0.64% -51.65% 13.97 14.62 13.92 3,237,100 CSNA3 4.05 -0.74% -53.50% 4.08 4.29 4.01 22,025,500 GGBR4 23.99 -3.58% +25.67% 24.88 25.14 23.75 19,901,600 ENEV3 26.32 +0.19% +39.26% 26.27 26.76 26.01 12,224,700 Largest moves today GGBR4

23.99

-3.58% WEGE3

48.30

-3.50% PETR4

45.95

-2.48% BBDC4

13.77

-2.06% ABEV3

15.48

+1.51% RENT3

29.07

-1.32% PRIO3

61.54

-0.97% USD/BRL

5.50

+0.83% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Copper Miner Lundin Posts US$1.1B Quarter Read →

03

What to See & Do

WEDNESDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO CULTURE CRAWL Three free stops in Centro, then the garden Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am-8pm and free. It is the easiest first stop because it opens earliest. Walk on to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, open 10am-6pm and free. Note that it has only partly reopened, so expect fewer galleries than usual. Add the Paço Imperial in Centro, open 12pm-6pm and free, on the way to lunch. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is also free; check its hours on the day. Finish at the Jardim Botânico in Jardim Botânico. On Wednesdays it opens at 11am and closes at 5pm, and entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. Take the metro for the Centro leg; a single journey costs R$7.90. Take a taxi or ride app for the last leg to the garden.

OUTDOORS — GARDEN AND FOREST The Jardim Botânico in Jardim Botânico opens late on Wednesdays, at 11am, and closes at 5pm. Foreign visitors pay R$80; residents pay R$40. Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am-5pm and is free. It is the better early option if you want green space before the garden opens.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO We have not verified any café or coworking wifi for today, so we name none. Treat the cultural centres as places to stop and rest rather than to work. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro, free, is a quiet library setting for reading.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — LEISURE TOMORROW If you want the big modern museums, wait until THU 5. The Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) are both closed today and open Thursday to Tuesday. The Museu do Amanhã is open 10am-6pm (last entry 5pm); check ticket prices on its website. MAR is open 11am-6pm and costs R$20, free on Tuesdays.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We have no confirmed concert or match for tonight, so we will not invent one. The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm and is free, which makes it a late option. For an evening activity, the Theatro Municipal runs guided visits; confirm days, times and prices at the box office.

ALSO ON TODAY Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil — Centro — 9am-8pm, free, the longest opening hours of the free venues Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — 10am-6pm, free, partial reopening Paço Imperial — Centro — 12pm-6pm, free, a short walk from the other Centro venues Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — free, a quiet library; check hours Theatro Municipal guided visits — Centro — guided visits, see the opera house inside Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — Wed 11am-5pm, R$40 residents and R$80 foreigners

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single-journey metro fare is R$7.90. We have not confirmed any disruption on Metrô lines 1, 2 or 4, the VLT or the seafront ciclovia today.

If it rains, ride-app prices usually rise, so plan the Centro leg by metro and book the Jardim Botânico leg early.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We have not verified restaurant prices, so we name none; eat near Centro between the Paço Imperial and the Real Gabinete, where lunch spots are close.

Dinner: We have not verified a dinner venue; choose one near your hotel or flat and book ahead if you can.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, some Pix access and a little cash for small purchases. All the museums listed are free, but Jardim Botânico charges at the gate.

Centro is busy in office hours and quiet after dark, so keep to main streets and leave by early evening.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not confirmed any expat or nomad meetup for today. Free venues such as the CCBB are an easy place to start conversations; ask locally for current groups.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We have not confirmed a Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco or Botafogo match, or a national-team fixture, for today. We therefore name no kickoff times and no bars.

Check the club websites before making plans.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

On Tuesday, Latin American currencies weakened against the dollar. The Colombian peso moved the most, and the Brazilian real also lost ground.

Stock markets were mixed. Mexico and Colombia rose, while Brazil, Argentina and Peru fell, and Chile was almost flat.

In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose while the Dow fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose, and gold and silver fell.

Every figure is on the market board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.Today brings two Brazilian releases. The IPC-Fipe Inflation reading, a São Paulo consumer-price gauge, is due at 08:00 Lisbon time (consensus 0.7, previous 0.51).

The Interest Rate Decision from the central bank’s Copom committee follows at 21:30 Lisbon time (18:30 in Rio), with consensus for the Selic benchmark rate at a hold of 13.75%.

Source: RT economic calendar (RT).

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD WED 4 — Centro culture crawl, then Jardim Botânico from 11am; Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR are closed THU 5 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR (R$20) reopen, 10am-6pm and 11am-6pm FRI 6 — Theatro Municipal guided visit; confirm times at the box office SAT 7 — Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR open; the Real Gabinete is shut at weekends SUN 8 — Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR open; CCBB open 9am-8pm, free

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Lapa Samba on a Quiet Tuesday.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are free in Rio today?

The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Paço Imperial and Real Gabinete Português de Leitura are free and open today. Parque Lage is also free. Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR are closed on Wednesdays.

How much is the Jardim Botânico?

Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. On Wednesdays it opens at 11am rather than 8am. It closes at 5pm every day.

How much is the metro?