Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 4, 2026

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.73▲ 0.55% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.11▼ 0.64% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.52% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.72 ▲ 0.51% USD/CLP 977.69 ▲ 1.16% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 0.12% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily City Brief — Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 4, 2026

· November 4, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 7 min read

We could not confirm today’s forecast, so this plan leans on indoor venues in Centro with a late-morning garden visit as the outdoor option.

No fixture or concert is confirmed for today, so the headline is what is open: free culture in Centro and Jardim Botânico from 11am.

On the business side, Latin American currencies weakened against the dollar on Tuesday and Brazilian stocks fell; the market board carries every figure.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Life & Culture story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

The day in one line: start in Centro at the CCBB, eat nearby, then take the metro to Jardim Botânico for the afternoon.

Rio de Janeiro, daily life and what's on.
Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 165,529 -1.42%
USD/BRL 5.49 +0.97%

Source: market close, 3 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

WED 4
forecast not confirmed
THU 5
forecast not confirmed
FRI 6
forecast not confirmed
SAT 7
forecast not confirmed

We could not verify a forecast for Rio this morning, so we give no temperatures or rain odds.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Pack for both: light clothes, a small umbrella and sun cream, then check your phone’s weather app before leaving.

Because of that, today’s plan puts indoor venues first and the garden after lunch.

Sunset today: — · Sea temperature, wave height and flag status were not confirmed today. Check the lifeguard flags on the sand before swimming.

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Weather: forecast not confirmed; carry an umbrella and sun cream
— The day’s event: no dated event confirmed; free museums are the plan
— Venue/time: CCBB, Centro, 9am-8pm, free
— Markets: real weaker, Ibovespa lower on Tuesday; see the board in Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES
— Weekend/outlook: Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR reopen from THU 5
— The day for: culture in Centro, then Jardim Botânico

A slow-start Wednesday: museums first, garden second, an early night.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 5, 2026 · 19:24

Ibovespa · benchmark
166,191.45
-0.82%
L 166,190day rangeH 168,994

+8.41% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
43% advancing

6 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
+0.83%

EUR / BRL
6.16
+0.34%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
99.19
+4.83%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Staples
+1.51%
ABEV3

Consumer Disc.
+0.64%
AZZA3

Utilities
+0.19%
ENEV3

Materials
-0.11%
SUZB3

Financials
-0.25%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
-1.27%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
-1.73%
PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials
-2.41%
WEGE3, RENT3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
166,191.45
-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,879.44
+0.08%

S&P IPSAChile
10,465.26
-1.52%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,484.43
-0.88%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190
USD/BRL 5.50 +0.83% +2.02% 5.46 5.51 5.42
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.95 -2.48% +48.95% 47.12 48.04 45.95 53,129,700
VALE3 62.67 +0.51% -4.66% 62.35 63.16 62.15 23,558,700
ITUB4 39.97 +0.65% +2.59% 39.71 40.17 39.33 32,695,300
BBDC4 13.77 -2.06% -26.72% 14.06 14.15 13.73 74,922,100
BBAS3 16.49 +0.00% -27.07% 16.49 16.71 16.34 33,652,800
B3SA3 14.36 +0.42% +8.79% 14.30 14.44 14.04 31,827,900
ABEV3 15.48 +1.51% +17.45% 15.25 15.49 15.13 55,478,500
WEGE3 48.30 -3.50% +11.01% 50.05 49.93 47.65 15,543,300
PRIO3 61.54 -0.97% +62.76% 62.14 64.44 61.54 14,097,000
SUZB3 52.29 -0.11% +6.93% 52.35 52.47 51.15 9,554,500
RENT3 29.07 -1.32% -30.07% 29.46 29.71 28.91 13,661,700
AZZA3 14.06 +0.64% -51.65% 13.97 14.62 13.92 3,237,100
CSNA3 4.05 -0.74% -53.50% 4.08 4.29 4.01 22,025,500
GGBR4 23.99 -3.58% +25.67% 24.88 25.14 23.75 19,901,600
ENEV3 26.32 +0.19% +39.26% 26.27 26.76 26.01 12,224,700

Largest moves today
GGBR4
23.99
-3.58%
WEGE3
48.30
-3.50%
PETR4
45.95
-2.48%
BBDC4
13.77
-2.06%
ABEV3
15.48
+1.51%
RENT3
29.07
-1.32%
PRIO3
61.54
-0.97%
USD/BRL
5.50
+0.83%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Industrials lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026
Copper Miner Lundin Posts US$1.1B Quarter

Read →

03
What to See & Do
WEDNESDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO CULTURE CRAWL

Three free stops in Centro, then the garden

Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am-8pm and free. It is the easiest first stop because it opens earliest.

Walk on to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, open 10am-6pm and free. Note that it has only partly reopened, so expect fewer galleries than usual.

Add the Paço Imperial in Centro, open 12pm-6pm and free, on the way to lunch. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is also free; check its hours on the day.

Finish at the Jardim Botânico in Jardim Botânico. On Wednesdays it opens at 11am and closes at 5pm, and entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.

Take the metro for the Centro leg; a single journey costs R$7.90. Take a taxi or ride app for the last leg to the garden.

OUTDOORS — GARDEN AND FOREST

The Jardim Botânico in Jardim Botânico opens late on Wednesdays, at 11am, and closes at 5pm. Foreign visitors pay R$80; residents pay R$40.

Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am-5pm and is free. It is the better early option if you want green space before the garden opens.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO

We have not verified any café or coworking wifi for today, so we name none. Treat the cultural centres as places to stop and rest rather than to work.

The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro, free, is a quiet library setting for reading.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — LEISURE TOMORROW

If you want the big modern museums, wait until THU 5. The Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) are both closed today and open Thursday to Tuesday.

The Museu do Amanhã is open 10am-6pm (last entry 5pm); check ticket prices on its website. MAR is open 11am-6pm and costs R$20, free on Tuesdays.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

We have no confirmed concert or match for tonight, so we will not invent one. The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm and is free, which makes it a late option.

For an evening activity, the Theatro Municipal runs guided visits; confirm days, times and prices at the box office.

ALSO ON TODAY

Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil — Centro — 9am-8pm, free, the longest opening hours of the free venues

Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — 10am-6pm, free, partial reopening

Paço Imperial — Centro — 12pm-6pm, free, a short walk from the other Centro venues

Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — free, a quiet library; check hours

Theatro Municipal guided visits — Centro — guided visits, see the opera house inside

Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — Wed 11am-5pm, R$40 residents and R$80 foreigners

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single-journey metro fare is R$7.90. We have not confirmed any disruption on Metrô lines 1, 2 or 4, the VLT or the seafront ciclovia today.

If it rains, ride-app prices usually rise, so plan the Centro leg by metro and book the Jardim Botânico leg early.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We have not verified restaurant prices, so we name none; eat near Centro between the Paço Imperial and the Real Gabinete, where lunch spots are close.

Dinner: We have not verified a dinner venue; choose one near your hotel or flat and book ahead if you can.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, some Pix access and a little cash for small purchases. All the museums listed are free, but Jardim Botânico charges at the gate.

Centro is busy in office hours and quiet after dark, so keep to main streets and leave by early evening.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not confirmed any expat or nomad meetup for today. Free venues such as the CCBB are an easy place to start conversations; ask locally for current groups.

08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We have not confirmed a Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco or Botafogo match, or a national-team fixture, for today. We therefore name no kickoff times and no bars.

Check the club websites before making plans.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

On Tuesday, Latin American currencies weakened against the dollar. The Colombian peso moved the most, and the Brazilian real also lost ground.

Stock markets were mixed. Mexico and Colombia rose, while Brazil, Argentina and Peru fell, and Chile was almost flat.

In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose while the Dow fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose, and gold and silver fell.

Every figure is on the market board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.Today brings two Brazilian releases. The IPC-Fipe Inflation reading, a São Paulo consumer-price gauge, is due at 08:00 Lisbon time (consensus 0.7, previous 0.51).

The Interest Rate Decision from the central bank’s Copom committee follows at 21:30 Lisbon time (18:30 in Rio), with consensus for the Selic benchmark rate at a hold of 13.75%.

Source: RT economic calendar (RT).

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

WED 4 — Centro culture crawl, then Jardim Botânico from 11am; Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR are closed

THU 5 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR (R$20) reopen, 10am-6pm and 11am-6pm

FRI 6 — Theatro Municipal guided visit; confirm times at the box office

SAT 7 — Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR open; the Real Gabinete is shut at weekends

SUN 8 — Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR open; CCBB open 9am-8pm, free

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Lapa Samba on a Quiet Tuesday.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are free in Rio today?

The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Paço Imperial and Real Gabinete Português de Leitura are free and open today. Parque Lage is also free.

Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR are closed on Wednesdays.

How much is the Jardim Botânico?

Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. On Wednesdays it opens at 11am rather than 8am.

It closes at 5pm every day.

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$7.90.

It is the simplest way to reach Centro from the Zona Sul.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Read More from The Rio Times

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Related Articles

Rio de Janeiro

Rio Gang Hijacks 3 Buses After Boss Arrest

November 5, 2026 · 4 min read Rio de Janeiro

What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November

November 5, 2026 · 10 min read Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Samba at Fundição Progresso

November 5, 2026 · 7 min read Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief

November 5, 2026 · 7 min read

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.