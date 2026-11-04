Nuevo León Congress Urges Probe of US$384M

MEXICO · NUEVO LEÓN

Key Facts What is happening Nuevo León’s state Congress asked federal authorities on Tuesday 3 November to act on an audit complaint over state payments of about US$384 million. The request is not binding.

Why it matters Nuevo León is Mexico’s northern industrial hub near Texas, and its governor, Samuel García, faces a political and legal fight ahead of the 2027 state election.

The numbers The audit office says 7.212 billion pesos (about US$384 million at 18.7592 pesos per dollar) of state payments moved through suppliers. Its complaint reached the federal prosecutor on Friday 16 October.

Who is who García leads the state for Movimiento Ciudadano, an opposition party, and denies wrongdoing. Deputy Claudia Caballero of the conservative National Action Party (PAN) proposed the request.

What to watch Whether the federal prosecutor opens a case on the audit complaint, and whether the Congress votes on the separate impeachment process against García.

What it means for you No charge has been filed, and the request suspends no official or contract. It is a political and legal risk to watch, not a finding of wrongdoing.

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Lawmakers in Nuevo León have asked Mexico’s federal prosecutor and financial watchdogs to follow up an audit complaint about state money. No one has been charged, and Governor Samuel García denies any wrongdoing.

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Nuevo León’s Congress voted on Tuesday, 3 November, to ask Mexico’s federal prosecutor to act on an audit complaint over state payments. The non-binding request covers 7.212 billion pesos, about US$384 million at the Bank of Mexico’s FIX rate of 18.7592 on 3 November.

Nuevo León is Mexico’s northern industrial hub, and its capital, Monterrey, supplies many US customers. The state sits near Texas, and its governor’s term ends in 2027.

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What the Congress Asked For

The request, proposed by PAN deputy Claudia Caballero, goes to three bodies. The first is the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) of Mexico’s Finance Ministry, asked to trace the money and its final recipients.

The second is the federal prosecutor (FGR), asked to follow up the complaint and act if it finds evidence. The third is the state auditor, asked to examine the 2025 state accounts in detail.

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The text asks authorities to give legal process to the audit findings and does not itself accuse anyone. Deputies of the PRI, a former governing party now in opposition, backed it, while Movimiento Ciudadano objected to a rush to judgment.

What the Audit Office Found

The Auditoría Superior de la Federación (ASF), the audit arm of Mexico’s lower house of Congress, reviewed state accounts for 2025. It says it found possible triangulation and simulated transactions, meaning money passed through middle companies so its path is hard to trace.

Deputy Caballero says the payments went to suppliers, then moved through chains of companies, some ending at a law firm. She says that firm is linked to the governor’s relatives, and the ASF has named no one in public.

The complaint reached the federal prosecutor on Friday, 16 October. The audit office describes irregularities found in an audit, which is not a court finding.

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What the Governor Says

Samuel García has led Nuevo León since October 2021 for Movimiento Ciudadano, an opposition party separate from the governing Morena movement. On 6 August he said he has nothing to hide and is open to being investigated.

He also said state prosecutors had found no illegality in payments to the law firm, which he described as legal fees. He called the opposition’s earlier claims a rehash.

Sandra Pámanes, who leads Movimiento Ciudadano in the Congress, said on 3 November that the ASF process is still under review. She accused PAN and PRI deputies of a political summary judgment.

Earlier Steps Against García

Morena politicians filed complaints with the federal prosecutor in May over payments to a law firm tied to the governor’s family. In June, an anti-corruption committee of the same Congress voted 6 to 1 to start impeachment proceedings.

Impeachment, known in Mexico as juicio político, needs a final vote of the full Congress. No final vote has been published.

What It Means for You

Monterrey is a major base for plants that sell to American customers. The request is a political and legal risk signal, not a finding that any company or official did wrong.

The ASF findings made public so far name no foreign company. US firms and lenders that deal with the state government should watch whether the prosecutor opens a case.

For background, see our report on the audit complaint, the guide to who holds power in Mexico and the Mexico explainer. More is on the Mexico news page and the Monterrey city page.

What Is Not Known

The complaint itself has not been published, so the crimes it names are not known. The ASF has named no individual in public, and the prosecutor has not said whether it opened a case.

The exact vote on the request has not been published, and the governor has not replied to it. Published totals for the money that reached the law firm differ between sources, so none is used here.

What Comes Next

The prosecutor decides whether the complaint becomes a criminal case, and the request does not oblige it to act. A Congress vote on the impeachment process could follow, though no date has been published.

Until a prosecutor or court acts, the matter is an audit complaint and a political dispute. García is presumed innocent and no charge has been filed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Governor Samuel García under investigation?

The audit office has filed a complaint, and the federal prosecutor decides whether to open a case. No charge has been filed, and García denies wrongdoing.

What did Nuevo León’s Congress approve?

On 3 November it approved a non-binding request that the financial intelligence unit, prosecutor and state auditor follow up the audit findings. It does not accuse anyone.

What is triangulation?

Auditors use the word for moving public money through middle companies so its final destination is hard to see. The audit office says it found possible cases and has filed a complaint.

Who is Samuel García?

He has been governor of Nuevo León since October 2021 and belongs to Movimiento Ciudadano, an opposition party. His term ends in 2027.

Sources: Congress of Nuevo León, press release of 3 November 2026; Auditoría Superior de la Federación, Cuenta Pública 2025 reports; Financial Intelligence Unit, Mexico; Fiscalía General de la República; Nuevo León government statements of 6 August 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).