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since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Mexico Sports

Mexico Names 28 Players for Jamaica Tie

By · November 6, 2026 · 3 min read
Inside Estadio BBVA in Monterrey at sunset, seen from the upper stand under the roof
Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, where Mexico hosts the second leg. File photo. Photo: Balaenicactus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Published Friday, Nov. 6, 10:30 a.m. ET (9:30 a.m. Mexico City) · Source: Concacaf, Mexican national team squad announcement, PolymarketMexico’s new coach has a rough start to repair, and his first official squad is out. Rafael Márquez named 28 players on Thursday, Nov. 5 for the quarter-final against Jamaica, part of our Mexico vs Jamaica coverage.

The tie is played over two legs in the Concacaf Nations League, the tournament of the football confederation for North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The winner earns a place in the Nations League Finals and a direct berth in the 2027 Gold Cup.Key Facts

This story is part of our coverage of the Mexico vs Jamaica. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

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Latest: Mexico's New Coach Faces Jamaica Nov. 14

  • Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Mexico 39.0% to win the Nations League (as of 10:22 a.m. ET, Nov. 6).
  • First leg: Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. Mexico City), Kingston, Jamaica.
  • Second leg: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. local), Estadio BBVA, Monterrey.
  • Squad: 28 players, including three goalkeepers and nine defenders.

In plain English

Two matches, one aggregate score: whoever scores more across both games advances. The loser drops into a qualifying round for the 2027 Gold Cup, the region’s national-team championship.

Who Márquez Picked

The list has three goalkeepers, nine defenders and 16 midfielders and forwards. It is Márquez’s first squad for official matches, after four friendlies in the September and October international windows.

Raúl Rangel of Chivas, Óscar García of León and Alex Padilla of Athletic Club are the goalkeepers. Santiago Giménez of FC Porto, Armando González of Olympiacos, Alexis Vega of Toluca and Roberto Alvarado of Chivas are among the forwards.

Jesús Corona, nicknamed Tecatito, of Monterrey is in the squad, as are Jesús Orozco of Cruz Azul and Rodrigo Huescas of Copenhagen. Armando León of NK Osijek and Andrés Montaño of Cruz Azul are first-time picks under Márquez.

Who Is Missing

West Ham midfielder Edson Álvarez and midfielder Luis Chávez are not among the 28. Veteran striker Henry Martín is also absent.

Clubs split the outfield players differently by position, so counts of midfielders and forwards vary by outlet. The total of 28 does not.

What Is at Stake

Concacaf has confirmed both dates and venues. The Nations League Finals are set for March 25 to 28, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Estadio BBVA, also called Estadio Monterrey, hosted four World Cup matches in 2026. Mexico last played in Monterrey in October 2018, a 3-2 friendly win over Costa Rica at Estadio Universitario.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market, prices Mexico at 39.0% to win the whole 2026-27 Nations League, ahead of the United States at 29.0% and Canada at 11.5%. About US$10,900 has been traded on that market.

These are bets, not polls, and none is specific to the Jamaica tie.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

The Monterrey match kicks off at 9:30 p.m. ET, and the Kingston game at 8 p.m. ET, both easy evening slots for US viewers. No US broadcaster had been named at the time of writing, so check listings before the weekend of Nov. 14.

What Is Not Known

We found no confirmed US broadcaster and no injury news for Jamaica, and we have not reviewed Jamaica’s squad. No prediction market exists for the tie itself.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do Mexico and Jamaica play?

The first leg is Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET in Kingston. The second leg is Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET in Monterrey.

What is at stake in the tie?

The winner over two legs reaches the Nations League Finals and qualifies directly for the 2027 Gold Cup, according to Concacaf.

Sources: Concacaf schedule, Mexican national team squad announcement, Polymarket.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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