São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Big Band Dance at Blue Note — November 6, 2026

São Paulo · Nightlife

São Paulo nightlife tonight, Friday 6 November 2026, starts with a big-band dance party at Blue Note SP, the jazz club on Avenida Paulista, at 8 p.m. Later, the same club hosts the blues-rock act Big Allanbik at 10:30 p.m. and a Latin dance night at 11 p.m. Casa Natura Musical, a concert hall in Pinheiros, offers Brazilian indie-folk. Expect a wet early evening, then a dry, cool night.

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— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 22.9°C (73°F) at 6 p.m. with a 69 per cent chance of rain, easing to 20.8°C (69°F) and no rain at 10 p.m.

— Top pick Dance Party with Mark Lambert and the Blue Note Big Band, Blue Note SP, 8 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Avenida Paulista and Consolação, São Paulo’s main avenue and the streets around it, where Blue Note SP sits on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional building.

— Entry prices Casa Natura lists R$60 to R$120 (about US$11 to US$22) for standing places. Blue Note sells through Eventim, a ticketing platform, and its pages shows no price. R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.46 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 5 November).

— Safety note Rain early tonight: allow extra time for rides, and keep phones out of sight on busy Paulista pavements.

Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place Blue Note SP, Avenida Paulista 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, from 8 p.m. Blue Note SP is a jazz and live-music club inside the Conjunto Nacional building on Avenida Paulista. Its own pages list three shows tonight: a big-band dance party at 8 p.m., Big Allanbik at 10:30 p.m. and a Latin dance night at 11 p.m. Tickets are sold through Eventim and no price is shown.

Tonight’s Top Picks (Evening and Late Night)

1. Dance Party with Mark Lambert and Blue Note Big Band, Blue Note SP Blue Note SP is a jazz club on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional building on Avenida Paulista. Its page lists a dance party with Mark Lambert and the Blue Note Big Band in Room 1, with the guest singer Joyce Roldan and the percussionist Vinicius Barros. When Friday 6 November 2026, 8 p.m.

Genre Big-band dance party.

Entry Sold through Eventim. The club’s page shows no price, so we could not confirm it. Not marked sold out.

Address Avenida Paulista 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, Consolação.

Verdict The easiest early start on Paulista and a good first night for visitors. For foreigners: book online through Eventim before you go, and arrive before 8 p.m.

2. Frequências: Pedro Mizutani and Alan Bernardes, Casa Natura Musical Casa Natura Musical is a concert hall in Pinheiros. Tonight’s edition of its Frequências series pairs two singer-songwriters: Pedro Mizutani, who presents his debut studio album released in May 2026, and Alan Bernardes. When Friday 6 November 2026, doors 7:30 p.m., shows from 9 p.m.

Genre MPB (Brazilian popular music) mixed with indie, folk and lo-fi pop.

Entry Standing floor R$60 to R$120 (about US$11 to US$22) depending on the lot, half-price R$30 to R$60 (about US$5 to US$11) for eligible people; upper bistro R$180 (about US$33); box R$200 (about US$37). Lots can change without notice. Not marked sold out.

Address Rua Artur de Azevedo 2134, Pinheiros.

Verdict The best pick for anyone who wants to hear new Brazilian songwriting rather than jazz standards. For foreigners: the lyrics are in Portuguese, so read the artists’ English-language descriptions or listen online before you go.

3. Big Allanbik, Blue Note SP Big Allanbik is a blues-rock act, which the club lists as the second show of the night in Room 1 at 10:30 p.m. When Friday 6 November 2026, 10:30 p.m.

Genre Blues-rock.

Entry Sold through Eventim; no price shown. Not marked sold out.

Address Avenida Paulista 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2nd floor, Consolação.

Verdict A good late set if you want something louder than jazz. For foreigners: check on Eventim whether one ticket covers more than one show before you book.

Also Tonight

— Baile Café con Ron, Blue Note SP Latin dance night with the acts Quimbará and Bogotá, in Room 2 at 11 p.m. The club lists salsa, timba, son cubano, cumbia and reggaeton. Eventim; no price shown.

— Divas do Jazz, JazzB Jazz vocals with the Indiana Nomma Jazz Quarteto at JazzB, a jazz bar at Rua General Jardim 43 in central São Paulo, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The price is not shown on the Sympla page (Sympla is a Brazilian ticketing platform).

File photo: Avenida Paulista at night. São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 6, 2026.

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Later This Week

— Saturday 7 November Bourbon Street Music Club, a New Orleans-style jazz club in Moema, offers free sets at its daytime jazz café at 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Casa Natura’s show by the artist MARO is listed as sold out.

— Sunday 8 November Bourbon Street repeats its free daytime sets. Casa Natura lists Gisela Mabel in a solo piano show.

— Tuesday 10 November Bourbon Street’s “Toda Terça um Jazz” sessions start at 8 p.m. (doors 7:30 p.m.), with a cover of R$35 or R$40 (about US$6 or US$7) per person, depending on the sector.

The Night in Context

Friday is when São Paulo’s week turns into a weekend. The city has no single party district, so the night depends on which part you choose.

Tonight’s listings lean towards seated, ticketed music rather than clubs. Blue Note SP packs three shows into one building, so a visitor can stay in one place from 8 p.m. until after midnight.

Casa Natura Musical is the alternative. It sits in Pinheiros, a western São Paulo district, and tonight’s billing mixes older MPB with indie and folk.

Blue Note SP sends buyers to Eventim, and JazzB uses Sympla, so several prices tonight are missing from the venues’ own pages.

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The one ticket range we could price tonight starts at R$60 (about US$11) for a standing place.

The forecast shapes the night. Open-Meteo shows rain likely at 6 p.m. but none by 10 p.m., so late plans are safe even if the early evening is wet.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app. Consolação Metro station is close to Blue Note, but late at night an app is simpler.

— Tickets Buy through the venue’s page or the platform it names, such as Eventim or Sympla. Avoid street sellers.

— Weather Rain is likely around 6 p.m., so carry an umbrella. It clears by 10 p.m. and drops to about 21°C (69°F).

— Safety Keep your phone out of sight near busy Paulista junctions and use a ride app after midnight.

What We Could Not Confirm

— Blue Note SP No ticket price is shown on the club’s own pages; it sends buyers to Eventim.

— JazzB The Sympla page shows the time but no ticket price.

— Bourbon Street The club’s own calendar shows nothing for 6 November, so we do not list it for tonight.

— Other venues Cine Joia, a concert hall, and Sesc SP, a network of cultural centres, did not show readable listings for tonight, so we list nothing unconfirmed.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in São Paulo tonight, Friday 6 November 2026?

Blue Note SP has three shows: a big-band dance party at 8 p.m., Big Allanbik at 10:30 p.m. and a Latin dance night at 11 p.m. Casa Natura Musical has Pedro Mizutani and Alan Bernardes, and JazzB has jazz vocals at 9 p.m.

What is the weather in São Paulo tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts 22.9°C (73°F) at 6 p.m. with a 69 per cent chance of rain. By 10 p.m. it is 20.8°C (69°F) with no rain expected.

How much is a ticket at Casa Natura Musical tonight?

Standing places cost R$60 to R$120 (about US$11 to US$22) depending on the lot. The upper bistro costs R$180 (about US$33) and a box R$200 (about US$37).

Where is Blue Note SP?

Blue Note SP is on the second floor of the Conjunto Nacional building at Avenida Paulista 2073, in Consolação.

Sources: Blue Note SP, Casa Natura Musical, JazzB, Bourbon Street Music Club, Open-Meteo (weather service, 6 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.4621, 5 November 2026).









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