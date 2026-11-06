Mexico Kills Cartel Boss Known as El General

Key Facts Who. Édgar Aarón Vázquez Alvarado, alias “El General”, alleged founder of the Cartel Nuevo Imperio, a Mexican criminal group, was killed.

What. Federal officers were fired on during a warrant operation, and he died in the exchange of fire.

Where. Naucalpan de Juárez, a city in the State of Mexico, the state next to Mexico City.

When. Thursday 5 November 2026. A second person also died; authorities have not named that person.

As of 6 November 2026, 01:30 GMT

Mexican federal forces have killed the alleged founder of the Cartel Nuevo Imperio, a criminal group, in a shootout in central Mexico. Édgar Aarón Vázquez Alvarado, known as “El General” and “El Lic”, died on Thursday 5 November 2026 in Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico.

The US Treasury had sanctioned him in November 2025, accusing him of protecting a Canadian former Olympic snowboarder charged by US prosecutors in a cocaine case. For American readers, the story touches drug and fuel-theft flows to the US and Canada, and the state of US-Mexico security cooperation.

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What We Know

Mexico’s Security Cabinet, a group of senior federal security officials, announced the death on Thursday. Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch, the federal minister in charge of public security, confirmed it in a post on X.

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Officers from four federal bodies were fired on with firearms during an operation in Naucalpan de Juárez. They came from the Security Ministry (SSPC), the Navy, the investigations agency of the federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR), known as AIC-FGR and the civilian intelligence centre (CNI).

Mexico City at night. File photo, not from the scene of the operation in Naucalpan.

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Vázquez Alvarado died in the exchange, and reports say he shot at agents as authorities sought to carry out a warrant. Accounts differ on whether it was an arrest warrant or property searches, so we call it a warrant operation.

One other person also died, and authorities have not disclosed that person’s identity. No detentions or seized items were reported.

Harfuch said investigators will keep working to identify and detain the other members of the group. He also said the aim is to dismantle its criminal networks.

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Who Was El General?

Authorities say Vázquez Alvarado founded the Cartel Nuevo Imperio in 2017 together with Óscar Antonio García Alvarado, known as “El 300”. García Alvarado is currently in prison.

Investigators looked at him as the alleged intellectual author, meaning the person who ordered it, of the murder of Milton Morales Figueroa. Morales was shot dead on 21 July 2024 in Coacalco, State of Mexico.

Morales coordinated the special-operations unit of the Mexico City police, known as the Unidad de Estrategia, Táctica y Operaciones. He was a colleague of Harfuch, who was then Mexico City’s police chief, and Harfuch remembered him in the statement.

Authorities say Vázquez Alvarado was also investigated for kidnapping, extortion, homicide, land dispossession, money laundering, fuel theft and drug trafficking to the US and Canada. These were investigations, not convictions, and every claim about him remains an allegation.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the US Treasury unit that enforces sanctions, sanctioned him on 19 November 2025. Harfuch cited that step, saying Treasury accused him of protecting Ryan James Wedding in Mexico.

Wedding is a Canadian former Olympic snowboarder. He has been sanctioned by Treasury and charged by US prosecutors in a cocaine trafficking case.

What Is Not Known

Authorities have not named the second person who died. The exact circumstances of the shooting are also unclear, as is whether any agents were hurt.

It is not known how the loss of its founder will affect the group, or who will succeed him. We have seen no US reaction so far.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

For US readers, the clearest link is the sanctions record. The US Treasury named him in November 2025, and Harfuch cited that action on Thursday.

The case also ties to a trafficking defendant charged in the United States. Authorities say the group’s alleged activities included fuel theft and drug trafficking to the US and Canada.

We have no evidence of a change in risk for travellers, and we offer no travel advice here. Readers planning a trip can check current official US government travel guidance for Mexico.

The operation shows several Mexican federal agencies acting together on a case with a US sanctions history. Whether it leads to further arrests, and how Washington responds, should become clearer in the coming days.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was El General?

Édgar Aarón Vázquez Alvarado was the alleged founder of the Cartel Nuevo Imperio, which authorities say he started in 2017. He was also known as “El Lic”.

Why did the US sanction him?

The US Treasury sanctioned him on 19 November 2025. Harfuch said Treasury accused him of protecting Canadian ex-Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding in Mexico.

What was he investigated for?

Authorities say he was investigated for the 2024 murder of police officer Milton Morales, plus kidnapping, extortion, homicide, land dispossession, money laundering, fuel theft and drug trafficking. None of this was proven in court.

Were others killed or arrested?

One other person also died, and authorities have not disclosed that person’s identity. No detentions or seized items were reported.