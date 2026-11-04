Florianópolis Rents by Neighborhood in 2026

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.63% USD/MXN18.76▲ 0.76% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,244▼ 0.18% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.96▼ 0.89% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.31▲ 3.01% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.32% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.58% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.82 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,241 ▼ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.11% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.24 ▼ 0.43% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.31 ▲ 3.01% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.30% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Expats & Nomads Brazil

Florianópolis Rents by Neighborhood in 2026

By · November 4, 2026 · 5 min read
View from a lookout over the Lagoa da Conceição lagoon, sand dunes and houses in Florianópolis, with a coin-operated telescope in the foreground
View over the Lagoa da Conceição lagoon from a lookout, Florianópolis, 2018. (Photo: Daniel Vianna/MTur, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · HOUSING

Key Facts

  • What we counted Fipe, a Brazilian research institute, lists average asking rents in reais (R$) per square meter (m²) for ten Florianópolis neighborhoods.
  • Highest Agronômica asks R$68.3 per m² (about US$12.6), the most in the report, followed by Centro at R$65.1 (about US$12.0).
  • Lowest Capoeiras asks R$45.4 per m² (about US$8.4), about two-thirds of the Agronômica price.
  • Why it matters Florianópolis rents rose 3.56% in 12 months, below inflation of 4.58%, and three of ten neighborhoods saw falls.

Florianópolis, a city built mostly on an island in southern Brazil, has the fifth-highest average rent of the 22 capital cities Fipe tracks. A 60 m² flat asks about R$2,720 to R$4,100 (about US$505 to US$755) a month, depending on the neighborhood.

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Our numbers come from the FipeZAP Residential Rental Index for September 2026, the newest monthly report from Fipe, a Brazilian economic research institute. The index is built from online property listings and tracks average advertised rents per square meter (m²) for ready-to-live-in apartments offered for new leases in 36 Brazilian cities.

These are asking rents from online listings, not signed contracts, and they are averages. Fipe publishes figures only for the neighborhoods best represented in its sample, so some well-known areas are missing.

Prices are in reais (R$), converted at R$5.41 per US dollar, the average of the Central Bank of Brazil’s daily PTAX selling rates from 28 October to 3 November 2026 (four trading days, because 2 November was a public holiday). To compare flats easily, we multiplied each per-m² price by 60, a flat size we chose for illustration.

The Most Expensive Neighborhoods

Agronômica averages R$68.3 per m² (about US$12.6), the highest in Florianópolis. A 60 m² flat asks about R$4,100 (about US$755) a month, and rents rose 3.5% in 12 months.

Centro, the downtown, averages R$65.1 per m² (about US$12.0), or about R$3,910 (about US$720) for 60 m². Its rents rose 5.0% in a year, the biggest rise among the three priciest areas.

Trindade averages R$62.3 per m² (about US$11.5), or about R$3,740 (about US$690) for 60 m². Its rents slipped 0.5% over 12 months, a real-terms fall against inflation of 4.58%.

Seafront avenue with a cycle path, palm trees and apartment towers along Beira-Mar Norte in Florianópolis
Apartment towers and the bay-side promenade on Avenida Beira-Mar Norte, Florianópolis, 2019. (Photo: Alex Fabiano João, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Middle of the Market

Saco dos Limões averages R$59.5 per m² (about US$11.0), and Córrego Grande averages R$58.6 (about US$10.8). Rents rose 4.0% and 4.2% over 12 months, slightly below inflation of 4.58%.

Itacorubi averages R$58.1 per m² (about US$10.7), or about R$3,490 (about US$645) for 60 m², and its rents fell 1.7% in 12 months. Estreito averages R$56.6 (about US$10.5), or about R$3,400 (about US$630), and rose 9.2%, the fastest in the list.

Where Rents Are Lowest

Coqueiros averages R$53.8 per m² (about US$9.9), or about R$3,230 (about US$595) for 60 m². Its rents fell 1.6% in 12 months, another real-terms decline.

Ingleses do Rio Vermelho, known as Ingleses, averages R$47.2 per m² (about US$8.7). A 60 m² flat asks about R$2,830 (about US$525), and rents rose 4.5% in a year.

Capoeiras averages R$45.4 per m² (about US$8.4), the lowest in the report. A 60 m² flat asks about R$2,720 (about US$505), and rents rose 6.8% in a year, faster than inflation of 4.58%.

In plain English

An asking rent is the monthly price advertised for a new lease, not the contract a tenant finally signs. A square meter (m²) measures floor space, so a 60 m² flat is about 645 square feet.

IPCA is Brazil’s official consumer-price index, run by the statistics office IBGE. PTAX is the dollar exchange rate that the Central Bank of Brazil calculates each business day.

What It Means for You

If you are budgeting, Capoeiras, Ingleses and Coqueiros ask the least, about US$505 to US$595 for a 60 m² flat, while Agronômica and Centro ask about US$720 to US$755. The spread is narrower than in Rio or São Paulo, because the priciest area asks only about 50% more per m² than the cheapest, and the city-wide average is R$61.81 per m² (about US$11.4).

Rents in Florianópolis rose far more slowly than in Rio over 12 months, 3.56% against 14.80%, and three of ten neighborhoods saw falls. Ask what the rent includes, because building fees (condomínio) and property tax (IPTU) are often charged on top.

For costs beyond rent, see our guide to the cost of living in Florianópolis and the Brazil cost-of-living table by city. Our Brazil coverage has more on the economy.

Our report on Palhoça, near Florianópolis, looks at cheaper rents next door. Our Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo rent guides show how the two biggest cities compare.

What Is Not Known

We cannot say what tenants actually sign for, because the index covers advertised rents for new leases. It also does not follow existing contracts, which are adjusted each year under their own terms.

Fipe’s report has no figures for Lagoa da Conceição, Campeche, Jurerê or Santo Antônio de Lisboa, so we leave them out instead of guessing. We also do not know the apartment sizes or the number of listings behind each average.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most expensive neighborhood to rent in Florianópolis?

Agronômica, at R$68.3 per m² (about US$12.6) in September 2026. Centro follows at R$65.1 (about US$12.0).

How much does a 60 m² apartment rent for in Florianópolis?

From about R$2,720 (about US$505) a month in Capoeiras to about R$4,100 (about US$755) in Agronômica. These are our estimates from Fipe’s average asking rents per m².

Are Florianópolis rents rising faster than inflation?

No. Fipe’s index rose 3.56% in the 12 months to September 2026, below inflation of 4.58%, although it gained 1.02% in September alone.

Are these the rents tenants actually pay?

No, they are advertised rents for new leases, and signed rents can differ. Building fees and property tax are often extra.

Sources: Fipe, FipeZAP Residential Rental Index, September 2026 report; IBGE, IPCA consumer-price index, table 1737, September 2026; Central Bank of Brazil, PTAX dollar rate, 28 October to 3 November 2026; Rio Times calculations.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth

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