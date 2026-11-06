Brazil Stocks Rally 1.4% After US Jobs Data

BRAZIL MARKETS · STOCKS

Published Friday, 6 November, 4:46 p.m. ET · Source: B3 stock exchange, US Bureau of Labor Statistics

Key Facts What happened The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose 1.39% to 168,498 on Friday, 6 November.

Why it matters The real slipped 0.36% to R$5.508 per dollar (about US$0.18), so dollar gains were smaller.

The week The index gained 0.34% this week, ending three straight weekly losses.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives 76.5% to another US Federal Reserve rate hike in 2026 (6 November, 4:45 p.m. ET).

File photo: traders at the B3 stock exchange in São Paulo.

Brazil’s stock market logged its biggest one-day gain in more than two weeks after strong US jobs data. The rebound is real, but the index is still far below where it stood a fortnight ago.

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Brazilian stocks bounced on Friday, 6 November, rescuing a week that had looked set to end in the red. The Ibovespa, the benchmark index of the Brazilian stock market in São Paulo, rose 1.39% (2,307 points) to 168,498.

A day earlier it had slipped 0.8% to 166,191. That left the index up 0.34% for the week, its first weekly gain after three straight losses.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The iShares Brazil ETF (EWZ), the main US-listed fund that tracks Brazilian shares, closed 0.7% higher at US$31.98.

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The Rebound Came From Washington, Not Brasília

The trigger was the US jobs report, published at 8:30 a.m. ET by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the American government’s labour data agency. Employers added 165,000 jobs in October, against an average of 48,000 a month over the past year.

The unemployment rate stayed at 4.1%, and average hourly pay rose 0.4% to US$38.00. The bureau also revised August and September upward by a combined 84,000 jobs.

Strong hiring points to a resilient US economy. That keeps the case alive for another rate rise by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank.

Vale and Itaú Led the Gains

Two heavyweights led the climb: Vale, the iron ore miner, and Itaú Unibanco, Brazil’s biggest private bank.

The real did not join the party. The commercial dollar, the rate banks use for everyday trades, rose 0.36% to R$5.508, so one real bought about US$0.18.

The Ibovespa since May: a jump in early October, a steep drop on 26 October, a slow climb back. Source: RT, Rio Times chart.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45

+1.39% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 79% advancing 11 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 -0.17% EUR / BRL 6.13 +0.07% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 98.32 +0.03% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.98% AZZA3 Mining +3.92% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials +2.15% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials +2.12% SUZB3 Industrials +1.99% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.98% ENEV3 Consumer Staples 0.00% ABEV3 Energy -1.50% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

168,498.45

+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,393.57

+0.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,536.40

+0.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,485.26

+0.03%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100 VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100 ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400 BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000 BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600 B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800 ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400 WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900 PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500 SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400 RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400 AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600 CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200 GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700 ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.41

+8.89% AZZA3

14.76

+4.98% RENT3

30.29

+4.20% BBAS3

17.13

+3.88% BBDC4

14.20

+3.12% VALE3

64.04

+2.19% SUZB3

53.40

+2.12% ENEV3

26.84

+1.98% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026 3-Litre Coke Bottle Squeezes Mexico Margins Read →

Where the Index Stands After the Bounce

Friday’s gain looks small against what came before. The Ibovespa fell about 13.9% on Monday 26 October, the first trading day after the presidential runoff, and it has not recovered.

At 168,498 it is about 18% below its 23 October close of 205,083. It is also about 19% below its closing high of 209,067 on 9 October.

High US interest rates pull money toward Treasury bonds and away from emerging markets like Brazil. More background is in our Brazil economy guide and in our report on Thursday’s slide.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users trade real-money bets on events, gives 76.5% to “another Fed rate hike in 2026” (any hike before year-end), with about US$1.57 million traded (6 November, 4:45 p.m. ET). On Brazil’s own central bank, the same platform gives 89% to no change in December, with about US$64,000 traded.

These prices are real-money bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Dollar investors gained through stocks on Friday, not through the currency. The EWZ fund rose about 0.7%, while the real’s 0.36% slide trimmed returns for anyone who owns Brazilian shares directly.

Banks and miners such as Itaú and Vale were the winners. Anyone betting on a falling dollar to rescue the Brazil trade was the loser.

What Is Not Known

Nobody can say yet whether this is the start of a recovery or a pause in a longer slide. One good session after a 14% one-day drop is not a trend.

It is also unclear whether the Fed will raise rates again. The next US jobs report arrives on Friday 4 December.

What to Watch Next

Monday 9 November: the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists. Tuesday 10 November: the minutes of the latest meeting of Copom, the committee that sets Brazil’s Selic interest rate.

Around Thursday 12 November: October inflation (the IPCA index) from IBGE, the national statistics agency. A hot reading would make rate cuts harder, which matters for both the real and bank shares.

Related: our bringing your pet to brazil the complete.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did the Ibovespa rise on Friday?

The Ibovespa rose 1.39% to 168,498 points on Friday, 6 November 2026. It gained 0.34% over the week.

Why did Brazilian stocks rise after the US jobs report?

The report showed far stronger hiring than the recent average, pointing to a resilient US economy. Vale and Itaú led the gains.

Sources: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Situation, October 2026; B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, closing data; RT market data (EWZ and index history); Polymarket (accessed 6 November 2026, 4:45 p.m. ET).