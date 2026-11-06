Brazil Stocks Rally 1.4% After US Jobs Data
BRAZIL MARKETS · STOCKS
Key Facts
- What happened The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose 1.39% to 168,498 on Friday, 6 November.
- Why it matters The real slipped 0.36% to R$5.508 per dollar (about US$0.18), so dollar gains were smaller.
- The week The index gained 0.34% this week, ending three straight weekly losses.
- Prediction markets Polymarket gives 76.5% to another US Federal Reserve rate hike in 2026 (6 November, 4:45 p.m. ET).
Brazil’s stock market logged its biggest one-day gain in more than two weeks after strong US jobs data. The rebound is real, but the index is still far below where it stood a fortnight ago.
Brazilian stocks bounced on Friday, 6 November, rescuing a week that had looked set to end in the red. The Ibovespa, the benchmark index of the Brazilian stock market in São Paulo, rose 1.39% (2,307 points) to 168,498.
A day earlier it had slipped 0.8% to 166,191. That left the index up 0.34% for the week, its first weekly gain after three straight losses.
The iShares Brazil ETF (EWZ), the main US-listed fund that tracks Brazilian shares, closed 0.7% higher at US$31.98.
The Rebound Came From Washington, Not Brasília
The trigger was the US jobs report, published at 8:30 a.m. ET by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the American government’s labour data agency. Employers added 165,000 jobs in October, against an average of 48,000 a month over the past year.
The unemployment rate stayed at 4.1%, and average hourly pay rose 0.4% to US$38.00. The bureau also revised August and September upward by a combined 84,000 jobs.
Strong hiring points to a resilient US economy. That keeps the case alive for another rate rise by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank.
Vale and Itaú Led the Gains
Two heavyweights led the climb: Vale, the iron ore miner, and Itaú Unibanco, Brazil’s biggest private bank.
The real did not join the party. The commercial dollar, the rate banks use for everyday trades, rose 0.36% to R$5.508, so one real bought about US$0.18.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+1.39%
168,498.45
+1.39%
71,393.57
+0.43%
10,536.40
+0.68%
2,848,945
—
2,485.26
+0.03%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,498.45
|+1.39%
|+9.89%
|166,191.45
|169,073
|165,910
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.50
|-0.17%
|+2.56%
|5.51
|5.50
|5.50
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.36
|-1.28%
|+46.28%
|45.95
|46.11
|44.96
|48,070,100
|VALE3
|64.04
|+2.19%
|-2.23%
|62.67
|64.28
|62.02
|19,033,100
|ITUB4
|40.53
|+1.40%
|+4.03%
|39.97
|41.01
|39.87
|27,994,400
|BBDC4
|14.20
|+3.12%
|-24.10%
|13.77
|14.22
|13.74
|45,455,000
|BBAS3
|17.13
|+3.88%
|-25.07%
|16.49
|17.17
|16.43
|30,737,600
|B3SA3
|14.39
|+0.21%
|+9.85%
|14.36
|14.58
|14.11
|34,510,800
|ABEV3
|15.48
|+0.00%
|+18.35%
|15.48
|15.60
|15.32
|29,624,400
|WEGE3
|48.19
|-0.23%
|+9.75%
|48.30
|48.83
|47.32
|13,176,900
|PRIO3
|60.48
|-1.72%
|+57.25%
|61.54
|62.57
|60.01
|12,597,500
|SUZB3
|53.40
|+2.12%
|+9.76%
|52.29
|53.42
|50.10
|13,908,400
|RENT3
|30.29
|+4.20%
|-26.39%
|29.07
|30.53
|28.18
|22,414,400
|AZZA3
|14.76
|+4.98%
|-47.66%
|14.06
|15.19
|13.80
|4,143,600
|CSNA3
|4.41
|+8.89%
|-48.12%
|4.05
|4.52
|4.01
|27,297,200
|GGBR4
|24.15
|+0.67%
|+26.31%
|23.99
|24.52
|23.86
|22,736,700
|ENEV3
|26.84
|+1.98%
|+40.16%
|26.32
|26.84
|26.10
|7,781,400
4.41
+8.89%
14.76
+4.98%
30.29
+4.20%
17.13
+3.88%
14.20
+3.12%
64.04
+2.19%
53.40
+2.12%
26.84
+1.98%
Where the Index Stands After the Bounce
Friday’s gain looks small against what came before. The Ibovespa fell about 13.9% on Monday 26 October, the first trading day after the presidential runoff, and it has not recovered.
At 168,498 it is about 18% below its 23 October close of 205,083. It is also about 19% below its closing high of 209,067 on 9 October.
High US interest rates pull money toward Treasury bonds and away from emerging markets like Brazil. More background is in our Brazil economy guide and in our report on Thursday’s slide.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a platform where users trade real-money bets on events, gives 76.5% to “another Fed rate hike in 2026” (any hike before year-end), with about US$1.57 million traded (6 November, 4:45 p.m. ET). On Brazil’s own central bank, the same platform gives 89% to no change in December, with about US$64,000 traded.
These prices are real-money bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for US Readers
Dollar investors gained through stocks on Friday, not through the currency. The EWZ fund rose about 0.7%, while the real’s 0.36% slide trimmed returns for anyone who owns Brazilian shares directly.
Banks and miners such as Itaú and Vale were the winners. Anyone betting on a falling dollar to rescue the Brazil trade was the loser.
What Is Not Known
Nobody can say yet whether this is the start of a recovery or a pause in a longer slide. One good session after a 14% one-day drop is not a trend.
It is also unclear whether the Fed will raise rates again. The next US jobs report arrives on Friday 4 December.
What to Watch Next
Monday 9 November: the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists. Tuesday 10 November: the minutes of the latest meeting of Copom, the committee that sets Brazil’s Selic interest rate.
Around Thursday 12 November: October inflation (the IPCA index) from IBGE, the national statistics agency. A hot reading would make rate cuts harder, which matters for both the real and bank shares.
Related: our bringing your pet to brazil the complete.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much did the Ibovespa rise on Friday?
The Ibovespa rose 1.39% to 168,498 points on Friday, 6 November 2026. It gained 0.34% over the week.
Why did Brazilian stocks rise after the US jobs report?
The report showed far stronger hiring than the recent average, pointing to a resilient US economy. Vale and Itaú led the gains.
Sources: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Situation, October 2026; B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, closing data; RT market data (EWZ and index history); Polymarket (accessed 6 November 2026, 4:45 p.m. ET).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.