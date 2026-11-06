Cemig Outage Hits 26,900 in Belo Horizonte

IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.73% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.73% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
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Friday, November 6, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Cemig Outage Hits 26,900 in Belo Horizonte

By · November 6, 2026 · 4 min read
The white arched São Francisco de Assis church in Pampulha, Belo Horizonte
File photo, undated. The São Francisco de Assis church in Pampulha, one of the Belo Horizonte districts hit by the storm. Photo: Paulo SP, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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BRAZIL · POWER GRID

Key Facts

  • The storm Heavy rain hit Belo Horizonte on the afternoon of Thursday 5 November 2026.
  • Thursday evening About 26,900 customer units, or 2.7% of Cemig’s customers, lost power.
  • Friday morning About 1,600 customers in the city were still without power on 6 November.
  • Cause Cemig says fallen trees and objects thrown against the network may have damaged lines.
  • Hardest hit The Noroeste, Leste and Pampulha regions of Belo Horizonte.
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A Cemig outage hit about 26,900 customers in Belo Horizonte after a storm on the afternoon of Thursday 5 November 2026, the power company said. About 1,600 customers were still without electricity on Friday morning, and crews expected gradual recovery through the day.

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Cemig, the Minas Gerais electricity company, pointed to fallen trees and objects thrown against its lines. It asked customers still in the dark to report the outage by phone or app.

What Happened in Belo Horizonte

Intense rain struck Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state, on Thursday afternoon. Cemig said the outages hit the Noroeste, Leste and Pampulha regions of the city most heavily.

The company counted about 26,900 customer units without power, which it put at 2.7% of its customers. A customer unit is a single connection to the grid, such as a home or a shop.

The covered night-time entrance of a Cemig building in Belo Horizonte
File photo, undated. The covered entrance of a Cemig building in Belo Horizonte at night. Photo: Paulo JC Nogueira, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Why the Power Went Out

Cemig said the storm brought down trees and threw objects and vegetation against the electrical network. That may have caused short circuits, cable breaks and other damage to the distribution lines.

Distribution lines are the local wires that carry electricity from substations to homes. Damage to them can leave whole streets dark even when the main grid is intact.

How Fast Power Is Coming Back

Cemig said its crews were mobilised and working without a break. On Thursday evening it expected power to return gradually through the night, with complex repairs possibly running into early Friday.

By Friday morning, about 1,600 customers in Belo Horizonte were still without power. Cemig said it expected the supply to return to normal gradually during the day.

How to Report an Outage

Cemig asks customers who lose power to report it by calling 116 or using its Cemig Atende app. The company says each report lets it send a crew to check the local line.

Customers can also report a power cut on the Cemig website through its Cemig Atende Web service. After logging in, they choose the option “Estou sem luz”, meaning “I am without power”.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Cemig is short for Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, the electricity company that serves Belo Horizonte. Belo Horizonte is the capital of Minas Gerais, a large state in south-eastern Brazil.

Related reading covers a storm outage in the Vale do Aço and Cemig’s reported new chief executive. Both stories concern electricity in Minas Gerais.

What It Means for You

For US investors in Brazilian utilities, one storm is a small event, but repeated outages can bring complaints and regulatory scrutiny. Cemig is a major electricity company in a large Brazilian state.

Travellers in Belo Horizonte can report a power cut by phone or app, as Cemig asks. Anyone still without power on Friday should use those channels so a crew can check the line.

What Is Not Known

The cost of the damage has not been reported. Cemig can say how many poles and cables were replaced when it publishes its next update.

It is not known exactly when the last customers will be reconnected. Cemig can say when it confirms that supply has returned to normal.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Many Cemig Customers Lost Power in Belo Horizonte?

About 26,900 customer units lost power after the storm of Thursday 5 November 2026. Cemig put that at 2.7% of its customers.

How Many Were Still Without Power on Friday?

About 1,600 customers in Belo Horizonte were still without power on Friday morning, 6 November. Cemig expected gradual normalisation during the day.

What Caused the Cemig Outage?

Cemig says fallen trees and objects thrown against the network may have caused short circuits and cable breaks. The storm struck on Thursday afternoon.

How Can Customers Report a Power Cut?

Customers can call 116 or use the Cemig Atende app. Cemig says this lets it send a crew to check the line.

Sources: Cemig, customer service channels (Cemig Atende), accessed 6 November 2026; Cemig, statements on the storm outages in Belo Horizonte, 5 and 6 November 2026.

This article was drafted with automated assistance and reviewed before publication. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Living in or visiting Belo Horizonte? See our Belo Horizonte city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

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