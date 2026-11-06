Russell Takes Five-Place Penalty in Brazil

IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.17% USD/MXN18.63▼ 0.67% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,236▲ 0.27% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.50▲ 0.33% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.14▲ 0.24% BRENT 98.34 ▲ 0.05% WTI 90.91 ▲ 0.43% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.19% GOLD 4,071 ▼ 1.04% SILVER 51.95 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 61.01 ▲ 1.38% PETR4 45.39 ▼ 1.22% VALE3 63.89 ▲ 1.95% ITUB4 40.60 ▲ 1.58% BBDC4 14.15 ▲ 2.76% ABEV3 15.50 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 17.12 ▲ 3.82% B3SA3 14.37 ▲ 0.07% WEGE3 48.23 ▼ 0.14% PRIO3 60.61 ▼ 1.51% SUZB3 53.24 ▲ 1.82% RENT3 30.00 ▲ 3.20% AZZA3 14.85 ▲ 5.62% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 11.20% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.37 ▼ 0.84% GMAT3 3.90 ▲ 5.12% PSSA3 44.40 ▲ 1.58% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.05 ▼ 1.93% SLCE3 16.67 ▲ 1.96% NATU3 5.26 ▼ 1.68% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 1.32% RANI3 8.46 — 0.00% CSNA3 4.42 ▲ 9.14% IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.52 ▲ 0.18% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.70% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,236 ▲ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.50 ▲ 0.33% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.14 ▲ 0.23% BRENT 98.34 ▲ 0.05% WTI 90.91 ▲ 0.43% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.19% GOLD 4,071 ▼ 1.04% SILVER 51.95 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 61.01 ▲ 1.38% PETR4 45.39 ▼ 1.22% VALE3 63.89 ▲ 1.95% ITUB4 40.60 ▲ 1.58% BBDC4 14.15 ▲ 2.76% ABEV3 15.50 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 17.12 ▲ 3.82% B3SA3 14.37 ▲ 0.07% WEGE3 48.23 ▼ 0.14% PRIO3 60.61 ▼ 1.51% SUZB3 53.24 ▲ 1.82% RENT3 30.00 ▲ 3.20% AZZA3 14.85 ▲ 5.62% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 11.20% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.37 ▼ 0.84% GMAT3 3.90 ▲ 5.12% PSSA3 44.40 ▲ 1.58% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.05 ▼ 1.93% SLCE3 16.67 ▲ 1.96% NATU3 5.26 ▼ 1.68% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 1.32% RANI3 8.46 — 0.00% CSNA3 4.42 ▲ 9.14%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
International Sports Brazil

Russell Takes Five-Place Penalty in Brazil

By · November 6, 2026 · 4 min read
George Russell's Mercedes W17 car on track in qualifying at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix
File photo: Russell’s Mercedes in qualifying at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix. Photo: Liauzh, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Mercedes driver George Russell will start Sunday’s São Paulo Grand Prix five places lower on the starting grid than he qualifies, because his team fitted his car with a fresh engine. It is the second grid penalty for the 28-year-old Briton in four races, and this time Mercedes chose it on purpose. Interlagos, the São Paulo circuit formally named Autódromo José Carlos Pace, hosts the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026 this weekend.

Qualifying, which sets the starting grid, is Saturday, 7 November, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), or 3:00 p.m. in São Paulo, and the race follows Sunday at noon ET (2:00 p.m. São Paulo).

Key Facts

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Brazil story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
  • Who. Mercedes driver George Russell, 28, loses five grid places after a new engine.
  • When. Qualifying Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET; race Sunday, 12:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. São Paulo).
  • Standings. Kimi Antonelli has sealed the drivers’ title; Russell is fourth on 250 points.
  • How to watch. Apple TV is the only US broadcaster of Formula 1 in 2026.

This story is part of our coverage of the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

Latest: Norris Leads Brazil Practice, Câmara 18th

Published Friday, 6 November, 10:50 a.m. ET (12:50 p.m. São Paulo) · Source: Formula 1, Mercedes, Apple TV

Why Mercedes Picked Brazil for the Penalty

Formula 1 punishes teams with grid places when a driver uses more engine parts than his season allows. Russell had already served a penalty in Singapore last month, and he always knew another was due before the season ends.

That earlier penalty followed unavoidable changes to his power unit (the engine and its hybrid parts) after it failed one week before the Singapore race.“We felt like this was a good place to take it,” Russell said in an Instagram Stories post shared by Mercedes. “Five places doesn’t seem that bad, and we’ll try and come back through.”

The five places come off wherever he qualifies. A driver who qualifies second, for example, would start seventh.

Hamilton’s 2021 Comeback Is the Template

Russell pointed to Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, who got through a rough Interlagos weekend in 2021. Hamilton was thrown out of sprint qualifying (the short Saturday session that sets the grid for the sprint race) that year for a technical breach, then climbed to fifth in the sprint race.

Because he also took a new engine, Hamilton started the grand prix from 10th place and still won it. Russell is hoping for a smaller version of the same story.

What the Standings Say

Nothing about this penalty threatens the title picture. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes’ 20-year-old Italian driver, has already sealed the drivers’ championship with 380 points after the Mexico City race.

Russell is fourth on 250 points, behind Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and four-time champion, on 261 and Hamilton, now at Ferrari, on 259. Verstappen and Hamilton are within reach of him, so every place he loses on Sunday has a cost.

In the teams’ standings, Mercedes leads Ferrari by 126 points, 630 to 504, with four races left including Brazil. That is a comfortable cushion, but the teams’ title is not yet mathematically decided.

What It Means for US Readers

Americans can follow the weekend on Apple TV, the streaming service that is the only US broadcaster of Formula 1 in 2026. Watch the qualifying result at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday to see where Russell actually starts once the five places are removed.

The penalty makes Sunday’s noon ET start more interesting. A fast car starting seventh or eighth has to pass more traffic than a fast car starting second.

More weekend coverage: how to stream the São Paulo race on Apple TV, and our report on the six rookies in Friday’s practice.

What Is Not Known

We do not yet know where Russell will qualify, so his final starting place is open. The official grid will confirm the penalty after qualifying.

Mercedes has not said whether Russell faces more engine penalties in the three races after Brazil: Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is George Russell getting a grid penalty in Brazil?

Mercedes fitted a new engine to his car, and Formula 1 punishes extra engine parts with lost grid places. Russell says the team always had to take one more penalty before the season ends.

When can US fans watch the São Paulo Grand Prix?

Qualifying is Saturday, 7 November, at 1:00 p.m. ET, and the race is Sunday, 8 November, at noon ET. Apple TV is the only US broadcaster.

Sources: Formula 1 (formula1.com), Mercedes (the team), Jolpica (an open Formula 1 results database), Apple TV (tv.apple.com).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American culture, food and life.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →
The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Apple TV Brazil Formula 1 George Russell grid penalty Interlagos Kimi Antonelli Mercedes motorsport Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.