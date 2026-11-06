Brazil’s November Real Rate Tops the World
Key Facts
- The number. Brazilian consultancy MoneYou puts November 2026’s real interest rate at 9.05%, highest of 40 countries; its hold scenario is 9.49%.
- The gap. Turkey is second at 7.77%. The 40-country average is 1.27% and the United States is at 0.46%.
- What to watch. IBGE, Brazil’s statistics agency, is due to publish October inflation on Thursday 12 November, 7:00 a.m. ET.
- For US readers. High real yields attract dollar investors, but a weaker real can erase the gain.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 89.0% to no Brazil rate change in December (US$63,875 traded; 6 November, 4:20 p.m. ET).
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
Brazil pays savers more, after inflation, than any other country in a new ranking of 40. Its central bank has just paused its rate cuts.
In Plain English
- Real interest rate: The real interest rate is the market rate minus the inflation expected over the next year.
- Copom: Copom is the committee of Brazil’s central bank that sets the Selic, the benchmark rate.
- MoneYou: MoneYou is a Brazilian financial consultancy; Lev Intelligence is its research partner.
Brazil Tops a 40-Country Ranking
Brazil’s real interest rate is 9.05% in November, MoneYou and Lev Intelligence reported on 4 November. That is up from 8.45% in September and more than seven times the 40-country average of 1.27%.
It shows how tightly Brazil’s economy is being held. Argentina is third at 6.80% and Russia fourth at 6.57%, while Mexico is seventh at 3.26%.
How the Real Rate Is Counted
MoneYou subtracts expected inflation, 4.99% for Brazil from the central bank’s Focus survey of economists, from the market rate on one-year interbank deposits. On plain nominal rates Brazil is only fourth, behind Turkey, Argentina and Russia, where faster price rises eat into the headline.
The 9.05% headline assumes a quarter-point cut at the 4 November meeting, which MoneYou weighted at 50%, against 45% for a hold. Copom held, and MoneYou’s own hold scenario puts Brazil at 9.49%.
Why the Central Bank Hit Pause
On Wednesday 4 November, Copom held the Selic at 13.75% a year, after five quarter-point cuts from 15%. Our guide explains how Brazil’s interest rate works.
The statement blamed the war in the Middle East, which lifts oil prices, and tighter policy in rich economies. Consumer prices rose 4.58% in the 12 months to September, above the 4.5% ceiling around the 3% target.
Economists expect 5.2% inflation for 2026 and 4.8% for 2027. Copom raised its forecast for the second quarter of 2028 to 3.5%.
What It Means for US Readers
A dollar investor in Brazilian government bonds earns a real yield near 9% in this ranking, against 0.46% in the United States. Winners are holders of reais; losers are Brazilian households and firms that borrow.
The catch is currency. MoneYou notes the real has lost ground since the election, and it traded near 5.50 per dollar on Friday, central bank data show; the Brazil ETF EWZ closed at US$31.98.
See our real-to-dollar rate guide.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket lists a market on Brazil’s December decision, with US$63,875 traded. At 4:20 p.m. ET on 6 November it priced no change at 89.0%, a quarter-point cut at 5.5% and a bigger cut at 2.4%.
Traders see a pause as far likelier than a cut and give 2.8% to a rate rise. Prices are bets, not polls, and Kalshi is regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What Is Not Known
The ranking is a model built on market prices and expected inflation, and both can shift. Copom’s statement does not commit to a next move; see our Brazil Big Read of 5 November and Brazil is climbing the world GDP table.
What to Watch Next
Thursday 12 November, 7:00 a.m. ET: IBGE is scheduled to publish October inflation; the last reading was 4.58%. Copom meets again in December.
More is on our Brazil hub.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Brazil’s real interest rate?
MoneYou’s headline is 9.05% for November 2026, the highest of 40 countries; its hold scenario is 9.49%. It subtracts expected inflation from the market rate on one-year interbank deposits.
Did Brazil’s central bank raise rates?
No. On 4 November Copom held the Selic at 13.75%, after five quarter-point cuts from 15%. It cited higher inflation expectations and a more adverse global backdrop.
Sources: MoneYou and Lev Intelligence, World Real Interest Rate Ranking, 4 November 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, Copom statement of 4 November 2026, Focus survey and exchange-rate series; Polymarket, Bank of Brazil decision in December (6 November 2026, 4:20 p.m. ET); IBGE release calendar.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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