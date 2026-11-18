HAITI · NEIGHBOURS

Haiti’s neighbours watch a country of armed gangs and delayed elections from across a land border and a short stretch of sea. Most have acted at the border, in diplomacy or through the United Nations, and only a few have sent small contingents.

For readers in the United States, that choice shapes migration, trade and travel risk across the Caribbean. This guide sets out what the public record shows on 18 November 2026, and what it does not.

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Key Facts Who The Dominican Republic shares the island; CARICOM, Cuba, Jamaica and the Bahamas sit nearby.

Trade Dominican exports to Haiti reached US$1.2 billion in 2025; imports from Haiti were only US$5.86 million.

Displaced Nearly 1.5 million Haitians are uprooted at home, about 80% outside the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Security The UN-authorised Gang Suppression Force (a foreign police and military mission) is cleared for up to 5,550 personnel.

Next Haiti’s electoral council set the first election round for 18 July 2027.

This guide explains what Haiti’s neighbours do, what they leave undone, and why the difference matters to readers in the United States.

The Big Picture: Neighbours Act Around Haiti, Not Inside It

Haiti covers the western part of the island of Hispaniola, and the Dominican Republic holds the rest. The two governments share the only land border in the region, which makes Santo Domingo the most exposed neighbour.

Haiti’s politics explain the caution: CARICOM’s Eminent Persons Group said in January 2026 that the mandate of the Transitional Presidential Council, the interim body that shared executive power, would end on 7 February 2026, and the CARICOM (Caribbean Community) regional bloc’s 10 July 2026 communiqué refers to Prime Minister Didier Fils-Aimé. Our explainer on who holds real power in Haiti sets out that structure.

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The United States is directly involved: a Department of Homeland Security notice of 28 November 2025 estimated 352,959 Haitians held Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a US permission to live and work legally, and set its end for 3 February 2026. On 25 June 2026 the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in the case known as Mullin v. Doe that courts could not block the termination on most legal grounds and sent the cases back, according to the Congressional Research Service, the research arm of the US Congress.

Haitian-made clothing enters the US duty-free under the HOPE and HELP trade preferences, two US laws for Haitian apparel. The US trade.gov page updated on 4 February 2026 gave an expiry of 31 December 2026, and we could not confirm whether Congress has extended them since.

In Plain English Hispaniola the Caribbean island that Haiti and the Dominican Republic share.

CARICOM the Caribbean regional bloc, mostly English-speaking states; Haiti became a full member in July 2002.

Gang Suppression Force the UN-authorised foreign force that replaced the Kenya-led mission in Haiti.

Eminent Persons Group a panel CARICOM set up to offer “good offices”, meaning quiet mediation, in Haiti.

The Dominican Republic: Border, Trade and Deportations

Dominican customs data published in January 2026 show exports to Haiti of US$1,202.92 million in 2025, up 33.7% on 2024. Imports from Haiti were only US$5.86 million, down 57.9%.

The trade is almost one-way: Dominican food and goods go east to Haiti, and little returns. That gap gives Santo Domingo leverage and also a stake in Haiti not collapsing, since a failed neighbour is a lost market.

The Dominican government has reinforced the border with soldiers and says it is building a wall. We could not confirm a current official troop number, and our report on Dominican battalions sent to the border covers the October deployment.

The Dominican migration directorate said in early July 2026 that it repatriated 196,321 foreign nationals in irregular status in the first half of 2026. Its cumulative figure since 1 October 2024 is 670,500, and the totals we saw are not split by nationality.

What CARICOM Does and Does Not Do

At its 51st summit in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on 5 to 8 July 2026, CARICOM leaders backed the Haitian government on security and election preparation. They agreed “all necessary support” for renewing the Gang Suppression Force mandate, according to the communiqué of 10 July.

Leaders also agreed to consider an offer from the Bahamas of a permanent CARICOM presence in Port-au-Prince. They said humanitarian aid would start with 500 tons of rice from Guyana.

CARICOM’s Eminent Persons Group visited Haiti from 2 to 9 September 2026 and said challenges had contributed to the slow deployment of the foreign force. That 14 September statement still cited 13 December 2026 for the first round, a date the electoral council dropped six weeks later.

The bloc’s tools in these documents are mediation, observers, aid and diplomacy, not troops. Our piece on foreign players in Haiti places that role among the other outside powers.

Cuba and Jamaica: Old Ties, Limited Numbers

Cuban health workers have long served in Haiti, but we found no current official figure from Cuba’s health ministry or the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the World Health Organization’s regional arm. We therefore give no headcount.

Jamaica is closer to Haiti’s security effort. The Jamaica Defence Force said in December 2025 that 18 soldiers and 7 police officers deployed to support the force against gangs.

Kingston also hosted the CARICOM talks of 11 March 2024 that led to the creation of the Transitional Presidential Council. We found no newer Jamaican statement on troop numbers in 2026.

Migration and Refugee Flows

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN migration agency, said on 25 September 2026 that nearly 1.5 million people are displaced in Haiti. About 80% now live outside Port-au-Prince, the capital.

These are people displaced inside Haiti, and the IOM figure does not count those who crossed a border. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force reported intercepting 171 migrants at sea on 2 September 2026, though its page did not state their nationality.

The Dominican Republic is the main place where Haitian movement meets enforcement, through the deportation figures above. In the United States, the end of TPS leaves a population of roughly 353,000 estimated holders facing new uncertainty.

Haitian migrants wait in a shelter in Brasiléia, in Brazil’s Acre state, in a file photo from the mid-2010s migration wave. (Photo: Luciano Pontes, Brazil’s presidential communications office, Creative Commons, via the Fotos Públicas photo archive)

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The Security Force and El Salvador

UN Security Council Resolution 2793 of 30 September 2025 authorised a Gang Suppression Force of 5,550 personnel for an initial 12 months, with China, Pakistan and Russia abstaining. It replaced the Kenya-led mission and created a UN support office, a logistics body for the force.

On 29 September 2026 the Council renewed the force for six months, to 31 March 2027, under Resolution 2829. The CARICOM panel’s September statement pointed to slow deployment, and we found no official current troop count.

El Salvador sent soldiers on a separate track after four of its aviation technicians went missing on 18 October 2026 in a gang ambush at Croix-des-Bouquets, a town near the capital. The Salvadoran government says they were pilots and technicians evacuating wounded, and we found no confirmed update after 5 November.

Published numbers for the Salvadoran deployment differ widely, and we found no official figure from either government. UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said most Salvadoran personnel are not within the Gang Suppression Force framework.

Our reporting on the Dominican help for El Salvador in Haiti shows how neighbours are being drawn in at the edges. The terms of the Salvadoran mission remain undisclosed, so we describe it only as reported.

What Neighbours Do and Do Not Do

Do and Do Not Dominican Republic seals and polices the border, deports, and sells Haiti goods, but we found no sign it sends troops into Haiti.

CARICOM mediates, observes, sends aid and backs the UN mandate, but runs no force of its own in these documents.

Jamaica sent 25 personnel, which is the figure we could confirm, and hosted talks.

Cuba keeps historic health ties, with no verified current numbers.

El Salvador has soldiers in Haiti, most of them outside the UN force, according to a UN spokesman.

What to Watch Next

The Gang Suppression Force mandate expires on 31 March 2027 unless the Security Council renews it again. The electoral council’s calendar, published on 28 October 2026, sets the first round for 18 July 2027 and the second for 4 October 2027.

Haiti’s dates have moved before, as the shift from 13 December 2026 shows. For deeper history, see our explainer on Haiti’s history to the 2027 vote.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm how many Salvadoran troops are in Haiti, under what legal terms, or what happened to the four missing technicians after 5 November. We also lack a current official Dominican troop number, a Cuban health-worker count and whether the HOPE and HELP preferences were extended.

Contributor lists for the UN-authorised force were not available from a UN page we could open. The effective date of the Haiti TPS termination should be read on the page of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency that runs TPS.

What It Means for You

Readers in the United States feel Haiti’s neighbours through immigration rules, clothing imports and Caribbean travel. Anyone weighing a trip near Haiti should read the State Department’s current advisory, since the security situation is still unresolved.

Readers who follow the region can find more in the Haiti country hub. The Dominican side of the story is in our Dominican Republic and its Caribbean neighbours explainer.

Sources: Dominican customs directorate (DGA), monthly Haiti trade reports · Dominican migration directorate (DGM), repatriation statistics · CARICOM communiqué of the 51st Heads of Government meeting, 10 July 2026 · CARICOM Eminent Persons Group statement, 14 September 2026 · CARICOM, Haiti country profile · UN Security Council Resolution 2793 (2025), UN News 30 September 2025 · UN Security Council press release on Resolution 2829, 29 September 2026 · IOM, 25 September 2026 · CARICOM Eminent Persons Group statement, 9 January 2026 · CARICOM on the Kingston meeting of 11 March 2024 · US Federal Register, Haiti TPS notice, 28 November 2025 · Congressional Research Service, LSB11446 · US trade.gov, Haiti trade preference FAQ · Jamaica Defence Force, deployment announcement, December 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries border Haiti?

The Dominican Republic is Haiti’s only land neighbour. Cuba, Jamaica and the Bahamas lie across the sea.

Is Haiti a member of CARICOM?

Yes. CARICOM’s own pages date Haiti’s full membership to July 2002, though they differ by a day or two on the exact date.

How much does the Dominican Republic trade with Haiti?

Dominican customs data show US$1,202.92 million of exports to Haiti in 2025. Imports from Haiti were only US$5.86 million.

Are Salvadoran troops part of the UN-backed force?

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said most Salvadoran personnel are not within the Gang Suppression Force framework. Neither government has published full terms.

When is Haiti’s next election?

The electoral council’s 28 October 2026 calendar sets the first round for 18 July 2027 and the second for 4 October 2027. Earlier dates have slipped.

What happened to Haitians’ US protected status?

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on 25 June 2026 that courts could not block the Department of Homeland Security from ending it on most legal grounds. Check US Citizenship and Immigration Services for current dates.