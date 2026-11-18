Football: Africa Cup of Nations

Published Wednesday, 18 November, 4:35 a.m. ET, US Eastern Time (10:35 a.m. Lagos) · Source: Confederation of African Football (CAF)

Africa’s football calendar just got its first crowded guest list: six more national teams have now punched their tickets and join three automatic hosts. Nine of the 24 places at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, decided in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, are taken, with 15 still open.

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continent’s governing body, lists Morocco, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin and Cameroon as the six group-stage qualifiers after Matchday 4. Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the co-hosts, are in without needing a single win.

Key Facts Qualified. Nine of 24 teams, including co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda; 15 places remain open.

Through the groups. Morocco, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin and Cameroon.

Finals. 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Next. The final two qualifying rounds finish in March 2027.

Prediction markets. Prediction platform Polymarket puts Morocco at 40.5%, Senegal 20.8% to win the title (4:09 a.m. ET, 18 November).

This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Mali Qualify for Africa Cup With 2-0 Win

Three hosts plus six group qualifiers make nine, and the other 15 seats will be filled in March.

In plain English AFCON is the Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s main national-team tournament, with 24 teams at the finals. In qualifying, teams play each other home and away in groups of four, and in most groups the top two go through, while hosts get a place automatically.

Morocco Finish the Job in Group A

Morocco beat Niger 1-0 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, with the only goal from Abdellah Ouazzane after 22 minutes.

It completed a double over Niger, after an earlier 5-1 win in Casablanca, and left Morocco with a perfect 12 points from four games. Gabon (6 points), Niger (3) and Lesotho (3) now race for the group’s second place.

File photo: Moroccan players Brahim Díaz and Achraf Hakimi celebrate a goal.

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Burkina Faso and Benin Both Go Through

In Nouakchott, Burkina Faso beat hosts Mauritania 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium, with goals from Aboubaccar Camara (12th minute), Lassina Traore (27th) and Elohim Kabore (89th). Mauritania’s Mohamed Ali Diadie pulled one back in the 75th, but it was not enough.

The win lifted Burkina Faso to 10 points in Group F, level with Benin, and CAF lists both as qualified. Mauritania (3 points) and the Central African Republic (0) are out of the race.

Mali and Cameroon Book Their Tickets

Mali won 2-0 away at Rwanda in Kigali, with Modibo Sagnan scoring after 27 minutes and Gaoussou Diarra two minutes from time. With Mali through, Rwanda (6 points), Liberia (3) and Cape Verde (3) now fight for Group K’s second place.

Cameroon, nicknamed the Indomitable Lions, qualified without playing on the day. Comoros won 1-0 at Congo in Brazzaville, with Ben Chayeel Hamada scoring after 32 minutes, which sealed Cameroon’s place from Group G, where they have 10 points.

Why the Hosts Still Matter

Uganda drew 1-1 at Botswana in Gaborone, where Godfrey Tauyatswala scored for Botswana after 74 minutes and Tebogo Kopelang put through his own net after 86. The co-hosts lead Group H with 6 points, followed by Libya (5), Botswana (4) and Tunisia (3).

What It Means for US Readers

Fans who follow the tournament should note that several famous names are not yet on CAF’s list of qualified teams: Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa. Their fate is decided in March 2027, three months before the 19 June opening.

Morocco are the clearest favourite in the markets, but the title price still leaves room for others: Polymarket gives Senegal 20.8%, South Africa 16.9% and Côte d’Ivoire 12.4%.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, the AFCON 2027 Winner market (about US$24,400 traded) showed Morocco at 40.5%, Senegal at 20.8%, South Africa at 16.9%, Côte d’Ivoire at 12.4%, Cape Verde at 8.6% and Algeria at 8.1% at 4:09 a.m. ET on 18 November. These are real-money bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

CAF’s report does not give kick-off times for Tuesday’s matches, so we cannot say when each game started in Eastern Time. We also do not yet know who takes the 15 remaining places, which the final two rounds in March 2027 will settle. The decisive date after that is 19 June 2027, when the finals begin.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams have qualified for AFCON 2027?

Nine teams: co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, plus Morocco, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin and Cameroon. CAF says the other 15 places are decided when qualifying ends in March 2027.

When and where is AFCON 2027?

The finals run from 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Sources: CAF, Matchday 4 report (17 November 2026); CAF, Matchday 4 preview (15 November 2026); Polymarket, AFCON 2027 Winner.

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