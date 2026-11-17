Haiti: Elections

Haiti has 33 people running to be its next president, and none of them is yet certain to be on the ballot. The Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), the independent body that runs Haiti’s elections, closed online registration at midnight on Sunday 15 November 2026.

The vote is still eight months away, on Sunday 18 July 2027, with a runoff on Monday 4 October 2027. For US readers, the race matters because the US Treasury has sanctioned one of the candidates.

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Key Facts Registered. 33 presidential candidates and over 2,000 legislative candidates, including 535 for the Senate (preliminary).

Not final. Preliminary count; registration is not approval, and documents are due Monday 30 November 2026.

Vote dates. First round Sunday 18 July 2027; runoff Monday 4 October 2027.

Women. Three of the 33 candidates are women, or 9%.

Sanctions. Three male candidates are under sanctions from foreign governments, including the US Treasury.

This story is part of our coverage of the Haiti crisis. The gangs, the UN force, the December vote and the Dominican border are explained in our dossier. Latest: Salvadorans Abroad Get 6 Assembly Seats

Haiti has not had an elected president since 2021, and its vote has slipped twice. Now 33 candidates have signed up, but the real filter, a document check, has only begun.

A Country Without an Elected President

Haiti has had no elected president since Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on 7 July 2021, and the last presidential vote was in 2016. The CEP first set the vote for 30 August 2026 in December 2025, then moved it to 13 December 2026 in July 2026.

On 28 October 2026 the CEP revised its calendar again, pushing the first round to Sunday 18 July 2027. Our report on the delay to July 2027 sets out the new timetable.

Haitian National Police graduates march on graduation day, 10 January 2025. File photo. (Photo: U.S. Embassy Haiti, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Happened at the Deadline

Registration closed with 33 presidential names and more than 2,000 legislative names, according to CEP registration data of 15 November 2026. The CEP’s own registry labels these figures preliminary.

Three of the 33 are women, or 9%. They are Martine Moïse, widow of the assassinated president, who registered at the last minute; Dominique Dupuy, a former foreign minister; and Marie-Anne Hadid Savary, an economist.

Several former senior officials have also registered, including three former presidents or senior lawmakers named below. Their registration does not mean they will be on the ballot.

Sanctions and the Eligibility Rules

Under the electoral decree of 2 June 2026, amended on 6 October 2026, candidates must prove they hold no foreign passport or other document except those issued by the Haitian state. They must also present a clean criminal record certificate less than six months old and tax-clearance certificates for the last five years from Haiti’s tax authority, the Direction Générale des Impôts (DGI).

The decree bars candidates sanctioned by the UN Security Council but does not mention sanctions imposed by individual countries. That gap matters because three male candidates have been sanctioned by foreign governments.

The US Treasury sanctioned former president Michel Martelly for allegedly facilitating drug trafficking, laundering drug money and sponsoring gangs. Canada and the European Union also sanctioned him.

The United States sanctioned Gary Bodeau, a former president of the Chamber of Deputies, over alleged bribery to buy votes. Canada sanctioned him separately over alleged support for armed gangs.

Canada sanctioned Jocelerme Privert, a former interim president, over alleged links to armed gangs. Each charge is an allegation by the sanctioning government, and we report it as such.

The Counter-View From Fanmi Lavalas

Fanmi Lavalas, the party of former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide, registered no candidate by the deadline. It says it will take part as soon as security conditions and dialogue between all sides allow.

What Happens Next

Candidates have until midnight on Monday 30 November 2026 to file documents proving they are eligible. The CEP says it will post a provisional list on Tuesday 15 December 2026, followed by a 48-hour challenge period.

The CEP says it examines appeals and publishes the final lists on Monday 11 January 2027. We follow each step in our Haiti coverage.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether security conditions will allow voting in July 2027. Nobody yet knows who will be on the provisional list, or how many of the 33 will pass the document check.

What It Means for You

If you follow Haiti from the United States, read 33 as a count of registrations, not of confirmed candidates. The first test is the document deadline on Monday 30 November 2026, and the next public signal is the provisional list on Tuesday 15 December 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does registering mean a candidate can run?

No. Registration is not approval: candidates must file documents proving eligibility by midnight on Monday 30 November 2026, and the CEP publishes final lists on Monday 11 January 2027.

When is the vote?

The first round is on Sunday 18 July 2027 and the runoff on Monday 4 October 2027. That is the CEP calendar revised on 28 October 2026.

Who are some of the named candidates?

They include Martine Moïse, widow of assassinated President Jovenel Moïse, and Dominique Dupuy, a former foreign minister. Former president Michel Martelly, whom the US Treasury sanctioned over alleged drug trafficking facilitation, has also registered.

Sources CEP registration dashboard, 17 November 2026 (preliminary) · CEP revised calendar, 28 October 2026 · US Treasury, Canadian and EU sanctions lists

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