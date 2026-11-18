File photo: the entrance to Independence Stadium in Bakau, taken in 2007. Photo: fiskhandlarn, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying · Group C

Published Tuesday, Nov. 17, 9:55 p.m. ET (3:55 a.m. Wednesday, Lagos) · Source: CAF qualifying results and Polymarket

Ivory Coast needed one more win to take a giant step toward the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Instead Gambia, reduced to ten men late on, led until the 98th minute, and Ivory Coast escaped with a 2-2 draw.

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The Group C qualifier was played on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Independence Stadium in Bakau, near Gambia’s capital, Banjul. See our AFCON 2027 qualifiers hub tracks every result.

Key Facts Result: Gambia 2, Ivory Coast 2 in Bakau on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

Goals: Zogbé 13th, Minteh 69th, Barrow penalty 80th, Oulaï 98th minute.

Group C: Ivory Coast 10 points, Gambia 7, Ghana 6, Somalia 0.

Next: Two matchdays remain; Ivory Coast have not yet qualified.

Prediction markets: Polymarket, a crypto market: Ivory Coast 92.5% to win Group C (Nov. 17, 9:55 p.m. ET).

This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Mali Qualify for Africa Cup With 2-0 Win

A stoppage-time goal kept Ivory Coast top of the group but left their qualification unfinished.

In plain English The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the continent’s national-team championship, run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Four teams play each other home and away in Group C, and only the top two reach the 2027 finals, which Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will host (the three hosts are already guaranteed places).

Ivory Coast Strike First, Then Sit Back

Ivory Coast, nicknamed the Elephants and coached by Hervé Renard, took the lead in the 13th minute. Forward Luck Zogbé scored from an assist by Amad Diallo, the Manchester United winger.

The visitors held that lead to half-time. Gambia coach Johnathan McKinstry answered at the break with three substitutions, including striker Musa Barrow.

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How Gambia Turned It Around

The change worked within 25 minutes. Barrow set up winger Yankuba Minteh, who equalised in the 69th minute.

Eleven minutes later Barrow himself converted a penalty to put Gambia 2-1 ahead. Ivory Coast, who had beaten Gambia at home only days earlier, now faced defeat.

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The Late Red Card and the 98th-Minute Strike

Tempers rose as the clock ran down. Gambia striker Mohamed Badamosi was shown a red card, leaving the hosts with ten men for the closing stretch.

Ivory Coast pushed forward until substitute Christ Inao Oulaï, a forward, scored in the 98th minute (90+8).

Where Group C Stands

Ivory Coast lead with 10 points. Gambia are second on 7, Ghana third on 6, and Somalia have no points.

Ghana, a four-time African champion, stay in the race because only two teams advance. A group of four plays six games, so each side still has two to play.

What It Means for US Readers

For fans in the United States who follow Africa’s biggest tournament, the draw keeps Group C open. Prediction markets still see Ivory Coast as the likely winner, but a second win for Ghana or Gambia would tighten the race fast.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced Ivory Coast at 92.5% to win Group C on Nov. 17 at 9:55 p.m. ET. Gambia stood at 4.2%, Ghana at 1.1% and Somalia at 0.4%, with about US$17,750 traded; the prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

We found no official match report from CAF or either federation, and no post-match comments from the coaches. The minute of Badamosi’s red card is reported differently, and it is not confirmed whether he faces a ban.

Nor is it settled when Ivory Coast can mathematically clinch a place. That depends on the last two rounds of Group C.

Related: Why Guinea Expelled Foreign Gold Miners.

The big picture: Ivory Coast explained — economy, politics, society and daily life in one read.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the score between Gambia and Ivory Coast?

It finished 2-2 at Independence Stadium in Bakau on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Gambia came from behind to lead 2-1 before Ivory Coast equalised in stoppage time.

Has Ivory Coast qualified for AFCON 2027?

Not yet. Ivory Coast lead Group C on 10 points, and only the top two teams in each group advance, so they still need results in their last two games.

Sources: CAF AFCON 2027 qualifying fixtures and results; Polymarket (AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group C Winner), stadium photo via Wikimedia Commons.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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