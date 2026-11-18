Mexico Beat Jamaica 1-0 to Reach Finals
NEWS · MEXICO · CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE
Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 in Monterrey on Tuesday 17 November 2026 and reached the Nations League Finals, the four-team finish to the competition, with Jesús “Tecatito” Corona scoring in the 35th minute. The tie ended 3-3 on aggregate (the combined score over two games), Concacaf’s results listing shows on Wednesday 18 November.
Mexico went through because it scored two goals away in Kingston and Jamaica none in Monterrey. Concacaf, the governing body of football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, runs the Nations League, its national-team competition.
Mexico and the United States are reported to meet in the semi-finals, and the Finals are in the Los Angeles area in March 2027.
Key Facts
- Result Mexico 1, Jamaica 0 on Tuesday 17 November; 3-3 on aggregate, Mexico advance on away goals
- Finals 25 to 28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium (an NFL arena), Inglewood, California
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, prices Mexico at 35.0% to win the competition (18 November, 12:18 a.m. ET)
- Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of Wednesday 18 November 2026, 12:15 a.m. ET
This story is part of our coverage of the Mexico vs Jamaica. Kick-off times in ET, TV and tickets for both legs are in our Mexico vs Jamaica guide.
A goal before half-time was enough for Mexico in Monterrey. Two away goals scored in Kingston did the rest.
In Plain English
Mexico and Jamaica played twice, once at each home ground, and the combined score decided who went on. When that score is level, the side that scored more goals away from home goes through, as match reports said of this tie.
How Mexico Went Through
Corona, a Mexico forward, scored in the 35th minute. The game was played at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, with kick-off at 9:30 p.m. EST (8:30 p.m. local) per Concacaf’s schedule.
The 1-0 win left the quarter-final level at 3-3 on aggregate, Concacaf’s listing shows. Match reports after the game say Mexico advanced on away goals, because it scored two in Kingston and Jamaica scored none in Monterrey.
The Big Picture
Jamaica won the first leg 3-2 in Kingston on Saturday 14 November, Concacaf reported, and Gilberto Mora, an 18-year-old midfielder, and Julián Quiñones scored for Mexico. Our first-leg report tells that night in full.
Mexico are the defending Nations League champions, Concacaf says, and this result continues the title defence. Our Mexico v Jamaica match guide set out the tie before kick-off.
The other quarter-finals are settled too, Concacaf’s Nations League pages of 18 November show. The United States beat Haiti 2-0 in Cincinnati on 17 November (8-0 aggregate), Canada beat Guatemala 4-1 in Toronto on Monday 16 November (7-3), and Panama beat Curaçao 2-0 in Panama City on 15 November (2-0).
Why It Matters
Two away goals in Kingston decided a tie that finished 3-3, so Mexico’s first-leg defeat did not end its title defence. Polymarket, a prediction market, priced Mexico at 35.0% to win the competition as of 12:18 a.m. ET on 18 November.
What to Watch Next
Concacaf lists the Finals for 25 to 28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium, the NFL arena in Inglewood, in the Los Angeles area. The semi-finals are on Thursday 25 March, and the third-place match and final are on Sunday 28 March.
Match reports after the game give the pairings as Mexico v United States and Canada v Panama, but the Concacaf pages we read do not show the draw. For local context see our Monterrey city page and Mexico news.
What Is Not Known
Concacaf’s pages we read do not give kick-off times for the semi-finals or the final. They also do not confirm the semi-final draw or the exact dates of each semi-final.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, as of 12:18 a.m. ET on 18 November, the 2026-27 Nations League winner market priced the United States at 52.0%, Mexico at 35.0%, Canada at 15.7%, Jamaica at 3.0% and Panama at 2.8%, with US$18,311 traded in total. These prices are bets, not polls, and the market covers the whole competition, not one tie.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who scored for Mexico against Jamaica?
Jesús “Tecatito” Corona scored in the 35th minute on Tuesday 17 November.
How did Mexico reach the Nations League Finals?
The tie finished 3-3 on aggregate, and Mexico went through on away goals, match reports said. It scored two in Kingston, and Jamaica scored none in Monterrey.
When and where are the Nations League Finals?
Concacaf lists the Finals for 25 to 28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area. Semi-finals are Thursday 25 March, and the third-place match and final are Sunday 28 March.
Who plays in the semi-finals?
Match reports after the game give the pairings as Mexico v United States and Canada v Panama. The Concacaf pages we read do not show the draw.
Sources: Concacaf, Nations League quarter-finals close out, 18 November 2026; Concacaf, United States beat Haiti, 18 November 2026; Concacaf match centre, Mexico vs Jamaica, 18 November 2026; Polymarket, 18 November 2026, 12:18 a.m. ET.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error