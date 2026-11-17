File photo: Lomé’s beach at sunset, with the port on the horizon. Photo: Philip Nalangan, via Wikimedia Commons (free licence).

Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying

Published Tuesday, November 17, 5:20 p.m. ET (10:20 p.m. Lomé) · Source: match results and group table from Togo and Algeria, cross-checked

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Algeria, the group leader, arrived in Lomé four points clear and left with a one-point lead. Togo scored three goals before half-time and then simply held on.

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The 3-0 win, played on Tuesday, November 17, at the Stade de Kégué, puts Togo back in the race in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. The Africa Cup of Nations is the continent’s national-team championship, and the 2027 edition is hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

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Key Facts Result: Togo 3, Algeria 0, in Group I, the fourth of six qualifying rounds.

Venue: Stade de Kégué, the national stadium in Lomé, Togo’s capital.

Goals: Togo forwards Thibault Klidjé (18th, 32nd minute) and Kennedy Boateng (38th).

Table: Algeria 7 points, Togo 6, Zambia 5, Burundi 3, the other two group sides.

Next: The final two rounds are March 22-30, 2027.

This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Mali Qualify for Africa Cup With 2-0 Win

Togo’s three first-half goals cut Algeria’s lead at the top of Group I to a single point.

In plain English African national teams play qualifying games in small groups, home and away. The top two in each group go to the finals, so every point counts. Togo, nicknamed the Eperviers (Sparrowhawks), just beat Algeria, nicknamed the Fennecs (Desert Foxes).

Three Goals Before Half-Time

Thibault Klidjé, Togo’s striker, opened the scoring in the 18th minute. He struck again in the 32nd, in front of the home crowd in Lomé, the Togolese capital.

Kennedy Boateng, another Togolese attacker, made it 3-0 in the 38th minute. Algeria had no reply after the break, and the second half passed without a change to the score.

Names are spelled differently across outlets, and Klidjé also appears as Klidje. The score, the scorers and the minutes match in every report we checked.

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A Reversal in Three Days

The game reversed the first meeting, played on Saturday, November 14, in Tizi Ouzou, a city east of Algiers. Ramy Bensebaïni, an Algerian defender, scored in the 76th minute that day to win 1-0.

Brahim Hemdani is Algeria’s coach, and Patrice Neveu is Togo’s.

Why Group I Is Still Open

Algeria stays first with seven points, but Togo is one behind on six. Zambia has five and Burundi three, so a bad round could reshuffle the order.

In the other matchday 4 game, Burundi and Zambia drew 1-1 in Bujumbura, Burundi’s largest city. Burundi’s Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana scored in the 78th minute, and Zambia levelled seven minutes later through an own goal by its midfielder Akbar Muderi.

What Comes Next

The last two rounds are scheduled for March 22-30, 2027. Algeria plays away to Zambia first and then hosts Burundi.

The finals run from June 19 to July 17, 2027. The top two in each group qualify, except in Groups D, H and L, which contain the three host nations.

What It Means for US Readers

For American fans, this is a tight race to watch ahead of a tournament that will be played in East Africa next summer. Algeria’s lead is now one point, so March matters for both sides.

What Is Not Known

The Rio Times could not confirm Algeria’s starting lineup, so we cannot say which players took part. Neither coach’s comments, the attendance nor the referee had been reported when we published.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the score between Togo and Algeria?

Togo won 3-0 in Lomé on Tuesday, November 17. Thibault Klidjé scored twice and Kennedy Boateng once, all before half-time.

Who leads Group I now?

Algeria leads with seven points, one ahead of Togo. Zambia has five and Burundi three, with two rounds left in March 2027.

Sources: results and the Group I table as published by the match reporters in Lomé and Algiers; background on the finals in our AFCON 2027 guide.

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