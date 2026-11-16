Security: Haiti

At least 10 farmers were killed on Saturday 14 November 2026 in Morne-Robert, a village in Haiti’s Artibonite farming region, in an attack that local media blame on the Gran Grif gang. The victims were on their way to sell produce at the Pont-Sondé market, according to Spain’s EFE news agency, which cited Haitian radio stations.

Haiti lies about 700 miles from Miami, and the US State Department designated Gran Grif a terrorist organisation in May 2025. Our account rests on Haitian radio reports as relayed by EFE, and Haitian authorities had not confirmed a toll when EFE filed.

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Key Facts What. At least 10 farmers killed on Saturday 14 November in Morne-Robert, Saint-Marc area of Artibonite.

Toll. Other local outlets say 13; we found no official toll.

Who. Local media blame Gran Grif, described as Artibonite’s most important gang.

Victims. Farmers from Verrettes, a town about 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of Port-au-Prince, heading to market.

As of 16 November 2026, 13:30 GMT

This story is part of our coverage of the Haiti crisis. The gangs, the UN force, the December vote and the Dominican border are explained in our dossier. Latest: EU Sanctions Four Haitian Gangs Over Abuses

The reported toll is unconfirmed, but local accounts agree on who the victims were and where they were going.

The Big Picture

Gran Grif is, in EFE’s words, the most important gang in Artibonite, a farming department in central Haiti, and the United Nations has said it caused 80% of civilian deaths there between 2022 and July 2025 (EFE, 15 November). The US State Department designated Gran Grif and the Viv Ansanm coalition of gangs as terrorist organisations in May 2025.

In the capital, Haitian security forces fight the gangs alongside the Gang Suppression Force, an international force the UN Security Council authorised in September 2025, and Vectus Global, a private military company created in the United States, EFE reports. Since October soldiers sent by El Salvador have joined that campaign (our report on the Salvadoran deployment).

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What Happened

The killings took place on Saturday in Morne-Robert, a village in the Saint-Marc commune (a local-government area), and were attributed to Gran Grif by Radio Télé Galaxie, a Haitian radio station quoted by EFE. The dead were farmers from Verrettes who were heading to sell produce at the Pont-Sondé market, a town market on their route.

Other local outlets put the toll at 13, a figure that authorities have not confirmed, EFE said. André Saint-Louis, head of a local peace committee, the Initiative Committee for Peace in Lower Artibonite, told Radio Télé Confiance, another Haitian station, that most victims used that road to avoid gang attacks on the main highway near the town of Liancourt.

File photo, January 2025. Salvadoran and Guatemalan soldiers at Port-au-Prince airport. (Photo: US Embassy Haiti, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Saint-Louis also said a member of the armed gang operating in Liancourt had threatened people using the side road. He said the authorities did nothing about it.

What Is Not Known

The exact toll is open: at least 10 in the first reports, 13 according to other local outlets, with no official figure. We have not seen the victims’ names, a police statement or a claim of responsibility by the gang.

Our account rests on Haitian radio stations as relayed by EFE, and we found no official statement. HaitiLibre, a Haitian news site, carries the same account in closely similar terms, so we count it as the same chain, and Saint-Louis’s accusation that the authorities ignored threats is his statement, not an established finding.

What It Means for Readers

For farmers in Artibonite the choice reported here is between gang-held highways and side roads that can be just as deadly. For US readers, the attack shows that gangs the State Department calls terrorists are still killing civilians in a farming region of central Haiti, while foreign forces focus on Port-au-Prince.

In Plain English Gran Grif: the gang EFE calls the most important in Artibonite, blamed by local media for this attack. Viv Ansanm: a coalition of Haitian gangs that controls most of Port-au-Prince. Artibonite: a department, Haiti’s term for a state, in the centre of the country. EFE: a Spanish news agency; we name it because we did not report from the scene.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in Morne-Robert?

At least 10 farmers, according to the first reports relayed by EFE. Other local outlets say 13, and authorities have not confirmed a figure.

Who is blamed for the attack?

Local media attribute it to Gran Grif. The gang had not claimed it in any report we found.

What is Gran Grif?

EFE calls it the most important gang in Haiti’s Artibonite department. The UN says it caused 80% of civilian deaths there from 2022 to July 2025 (EFE, 15 November).

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