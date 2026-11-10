Bukele Posts Video of Haiti Gang House Razed

EL SALVADOR · HAITI

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Haiti story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Who. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele; 400 Mawozo, a Haitian gang led by Wilson Joseph, nicknamed Lanmò San Jou. —What. A house linked to the gang leader was destroyed; Bukele posted a video and claimed credit. —Where. Haiti. Reports do not agree on the exact site. —When. Raid reportedly on Sunday 8 November; Bukele posted on Tuesday 10 November 2026. —As of 10 November 2026, 19:55 GMT. No authority has given a casualty toll or damage assessment.

A house tied to one of Haiti’s most feared gang bosses has been destroyed, and El Salvador’s president wants the world to see it. On Tuesday 10 November 2026, Nayib Bukele posted a video and said his promise was kept: the home of gang leader Lanmò San Jou was gone.

The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped 16 Americans and one Canadian in 2021, so news about it draws attention in the United States. El Salvador has troops inside Haiti, and Bukele has promised to hit the gangs that attacked them.

What We Know

Bukele posted the video on X, the social network, and other social media with a short message in Haitian Creole. In our translation, it reads: “We kept our promise. We destroyed the house of Lanmò San Jou and the headquarters of the 400 Mawozo gang.”

He added that most people there fled without trying to fight, and called them cowards. Lanmò San Jou is the nickname of Wilson Joseph, who leads 400 Mawozo, a gang that controls areas east of Port-au-Prince.

The operation reportedly took place on Sunday 8 November, carried out by Haitian police with support from Salvadoran soldiers. Bukele’s post gave no casualty toll.

Reports say Joseph was not at the house and was not captured. The video alone cannot show how much was destroyed or who was affected.

On Friday 6 November, Bukele had answered a user on X, the social network, who shared images and coordinates of a house attributed to the gang leader. He asked for its exact address and said it would be destroyed.

A market area in Port-au-Prince in a 2015 file photograph taken by Yoni Rubin (CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Bukele (Haiti) Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Why the 400 Mawozo Gang Matters

In October 2021, 400 Mawozo kidnapped 17 missionaries, 16 Americans and one Canadian, near Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital. They belonged to Christian Aid Ministries, a Christian charity based in Ohio.

Five hostages were freed earlier, and the last 12 were freed after about two months. The case drew wide attention in the United States.

El Salvador has sent more than 2,000 soldiers to Haiti since late October. Their presence rests on an agreement with the Haitian government, and only some belong to the Gang Suppression Force, a UN-backed multinational mission.

The deployment followed 18 October 2026, when four Salvadoran aviation technicians vanished in an ambush. Bukele has demanded their release alive, while gang leader Joseph has said they are dead, and no independent source confirms either claim.

How the Strike Reportedly Happened

One detailed account, which we could not confirm independently, says a Haitian police drone task force, a unit that flies explosive drones, struck the house at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday 8 November. It says four helicopters gave air support, two flown by the task force and two by Salvadoran troops.

That account says Joseph was not inside, but that as many as 20 of his gunmen were killed. On Saturday 31 October Bukele had denied a claim of air raids by his mission, made to the UN secretary-general by a Haitian group, the United Nations Association of Haiti, saying it had no bombs and that its attack helicopters arrived only on 29 October.

Washington’s Position

US President Donald Trump told reporters in Florida on Saturday 31 October that Bukele has a big problem with Haiti, and that he had told him to do what he has to do. Trump added that Bukele does not need help.

Amnesty International, the human rights group, urged both Haiti and El Salvador on Monday 9 November to make sure Salvadoran operations respect international human rights law. Its Americas director, Ana Piquer, said both governments must guarantee that.

What Is Not Known

No authority has given a casualty toll, though unconfirmed reports speak of up to 20 armed men killed. There is no independent damage assessment, and reports differ on how much was destroyed.

It is unclear who owned the house or how often Joseph used it. Nothing beyond Bukele’s own account shows that any “headquarters” was hit. We have not independently verified where or when the video was filmed.

It is also unclear whether Salvadoran soldiers or helicopters fired during the operation, or only the Haitian police drone unit. We have found no public disagreement between Trump and Bukele over the operation.

The fate of the four missing technicians is also unconfirmed. We covered the search in El Salvador’s rescue push.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

The claim will be judged less on a video than on whether gangs lose ground in the coming weeks. No report says how 400 Mawozo has responded, so further violence cannot be ruled out.

Joseph has also asked the UN for mediation, as we covered in Joseph’s letter to the UN. For US readers, the clearest link is the 2021 kidnapping of Americans by this same gang.

A claim is not the same as a confirmed result. We treat Bukele’s account as his own statement until independent information appears.

For background on the gang’s reach, see our report on a Dominican Republic probe tied to 400 Mawozo and our Haiti hub. For now, the clearest facts are a video, a promise and a claim.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Bukele say happened in Haiti?

He said the house of gang leader Lanmò San Jou and the 400 Mawozo headquarters were destroyed. This is his account, and reports differ on what else was hit. No independent report confirms the damage.

Who is Lanmò San Jou?

Lanmò San Jou is the nickname of Wilson Joseph, leader of the Haitian gang 400 Mawozo. Reports say he was not at the house and was not captured.

Why does 400 Mawozo matter to Americans?

The gang kidnapped 17 missionaries, 16 Americans and one Canadian, from an Ohio-based charity in October 2021. Five were freed earlier and twelve were freed after about two months.

Who carried out the raid?

Reports say Haitian police carried it out with Salvadoran military support, reportedly on Sunday 8 November. One detailed account says a police drone task force struck the house, which we could not confirm.

Does Trump support Bukele’s Haiti operation?

Trump said on Saturday 31 October that Bukele has a big problem with Haiti and that he told him to do what he has to do. He said Bukele does not need help.

Sources Source: Nayib Bukele’s public posts, 31 October and 10 November 2026; President Donald Trump’s remarks to reporters in Florida, 31 October 2026; Amnesty International statement, 9 November 2026; Christian Aid Ministries statements (2021).

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →