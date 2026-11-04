Dominican Republic Aids El Salvador in Haiti

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DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · SECURITY

Key Facts The country The Dominican Republic shares Hispaniola with Haiti, where armed gangs rule.

What happened Two Dominican ministers toured four border crossings on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

The support Santo Domingo gives El Salvador’s troops in Haiti logistics, intelligence, equipment and medical care.

The border The defence minister said the frontier is calm, with about 11,000 Dominican troops posted along it.

The missing Four Salvadoran soldiers have been missing near Port-au-Prince since Sunday 18 October 2026.

This story is part of our coverage of the Haiti crisis. The gangs, the UN force, the December vote and the Dominican border are explained in our dossier. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Dominican Republic story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Latest: Dominicans Keep 8,000 Troops on Haiti Border

The Dominican Republic is quietly backing El Salvador’s military push against armed gangs in neighbouring Haiti, two of its ministers said on Wednesday 4 November 2026. The help covers logistics, intelligence, equipment and medical care for Salvadoran troops.

For US readers, the story matters because Haiti’s collapse is a main driver of Caribbean migration and a security worry for a Dominican Republic that many Americans visit. Our guide to security in the Dominican Republic explains the wider picture.

What Happened

José Ignacio Paliza, the Minister of the Presidency in President Luis Abinader’s government, and Lieutenant General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, the Minister of Defence, visited the crossings at Dajabón, Elías Piña, Jimaní and Pedernales. They were joined by the commanders of the air force, army and navy and by Cesfront, the Dominican land border-security corps.

Paliza said Santo Domingo provides El Salvador with logistical support, information, intelligence, military equipment and, when needed, medical assistance. He added that the government’s action must be prudent and timely, and must follow international procedures.

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Why El Salvador Is in Haiti

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has sent more than 2,000 soldiers to Haiti. They serve in the Gang Suppression Force, a United Nations-authorised international force that replaced a Kenya-led mission to fight Haiti’s armed gangs.

Four Salvadoran soldiers disappeared after an ambush outside Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, on Sunday 18 October 2026. They are still missing more than two weeks later, and finding them is the main stated reason for the larger deployment.

A Calm Border, Officials Say

Fernández Onofre said the frontier is “totally calm” and that the gangs sit where they were a year ago, around Mirebalais in central Haiti and Croix-des-Bouquets on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince. He said about 11,000 Dominican soldiers are posted along the border, reinforced by two extra battalions in late October.

Trade and authorised crossings continue under permanent security watch. No closure was mentioned in the ministers’ statements.

What It Means for You

If you travel to Santo Domingo, Punta Cana or Puerto Plata, nothing in Wednesday’s statements changes entry rules or flight plans. The tension is concentrated along the land border, which most visitors never cross.

If you follow Haiti as an investor, aid donor or voter, the Dominican role shows that the effort against the gangs now runs through several neighbours. A tougher campaign can push more Haitians toward the Dominican border and, over time, toward the United States.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many Salvadoran troops or how much equipment move through Dominican territory, or what the support costs. The ministers gave no figures and did not say whether Dominican personnel will operate outside the country.

It is also unknown whether the four missing Salvadoran soldiers are alive. Bukele has disputed reports that remains found near Port-au-Prince were theirs.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Dominican Republic Doing in Haiti?

It is not sending troops into Haiti. Ministers say it gives El Salvador’s forces logistics, information, technical intelligence, military equipment and medical help.

Has the Dominican Republic Closed Its Border With Haiti?

No closure was announced on Wednesday 4 November 2026. Trade and authorised travel continue under permanent security watch.

Why Are Salvadoran Soldiers in Haiti?

More than 2,000 Salvadoran troops are in Haiti to fight armed gangs. They are also searching for four soldiers missing since Sunday 18 October 2026.

Does This Affect Travel to the Dominican Republic?

The ministers described the border as calm, and no change to travel rules was announced. Check your government’s travel advisory before any trip near the frontier.

Sources: Presidency of the Dominican Republic, statements by Minister José Ignacio Paliza, 4 November 2026; Ministry of Defence of the Dominican Republic, statements by Minister Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, 4 November 2026; Presidency of El Salvador, Haiti deployment, October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief