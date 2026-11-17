HAITI · SECURITY

The United Nations human rights office says armed violence in Haiti has killed 4,595 people and injured 2,050 from January to 31 October 2026. Spokesperson Marta Hurtado gave the figures at a Geneva briefing on Tuesday 17 November 2026, as gangs adapt to the foreign-backed force sent to push them back.

Haiti lies about 700 miles from Miami, so the numbers feed US debates over travel safety, aid and migration. The UN counts only cases it can verify.

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Key Facts Toll 4,595 people killed and 2,050 injured in Haiti, 1 January to 31 October 2026.

Sexual violence 1,497 cases against women and girls recorded through 30 September.

Security forces 514 killed and 235 injured in national forces’ operations, July to September.

Police 44 reported extrajudicial killings (killings without trial) by police officers, July to September.

As of 17 November 2026, 18:25 GMT

This story is part of our coverage of the Haiti crisis. The gangs, the UN force, the December vote and the Dominican border are explained in our dossier. Latest: Salvadorans Abroad Get 6 Assembly Seats

The count shows both gangs and the forces sent to stop them in the casualty lists, and the UN is urging every side to protect civilians.

What the UN Said in Geneva

Hurtado said gangs have changed tactics as more security forces arrive. They now carry out reprisal attacks on residents suspected of helping the authorities, organised kidnappings, forced recruitment of children and young people, and tighter limits on movement.

She also said gangs are trying to influence Haiti’s upcoming elections, whose date is not confirmed. In Cité Soleil, a poor district of Port-au-Prince, the leader of a gang called Brooklyn allegedly drew up a list of candidates for local office, and two residents were shot dead after denouncing it.

US-supplied armoured vehicles lined up in Port-au-Prince for the earlier Kenyan-led police support mission, pictured in July 2024. Photo: Senior Airman Mitchell Corley, U.S. Air Force / Wikimedia Commons (Public domain).

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The Toll Includes the Forces Sent to Stop the Gangs

Between July and September, the UN says, national security forces killed 514 people and injured 235 in operations against gangs, some with the help of a private military company, meaning armed contractors. The UN also reported 44 extrajudicial killings by police officers, meaning killings without a trial, in the same period.

High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk asked all national and international forces in Haiti, inside and outside the Gang Suppression Force, a UN-authorised multinational force sent to help Haiti’s police, to put civilians first and to follow international law. He also urged Haitian authorities to strengthen oversight of the security forces and investigate suspected extrajudicial killings.

The Gang Suppression Force draws troops from several countries, including Chad, Guatemala and El Salvador. Its size and exact line-up were not given in the briefing.

Where This Sits in Haiti’s Crisis

UN human rights monitors in Haiti reported earlier this month that at least 1,167 people were killed and 459 injured between July and September. The new total covers ten months, which is why it is far larger.

In an October update, Türk had put the combined toll of dead and wounded at at least 5,700. The latest figures add up to 6,645 dead or injured (4,595 plus 2,050).

What It Means for US Readers

The UN’s numbers describe the security conditions behind Haiti’s migration and aid questions, but the briefing did not address US policy. Americans considering travel to Haiti can check the State Department’s current travel advisory for the country.

What Is Not Known

The UN counts only cases it can document, so the true toll may differ. It is not known how long the next quarterly count will take to publish.

It is also not known how many of the 4,595 deaths were caused by gangs and how many by security forces over the whole year. The split is only given for July to September.

What to Watch Next

The UN’s next quarterly human rights report on Haiti would cover October to December; its date is not confirmed. The date of Haiti’s upcoming elections is also not confirmed in the briefing.

More: Haiti Violence Kills 1,167 in Three Months, Haiti Gang Violence Has Killed or Injured 5,700 People and Haiti news in English.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people has Haiti’s violence killed this year, according to the UN?

The UN human rights office counted 4,595 people killed and 2,050 injured from 1 January to 31 October 2026. It briefed reporters in Geneva on 17 November 2026.

What is the Gang Suppression Force?

It is a UN-authorised multinational force sent to help Haiti fight gangs. It includes troops from countries such as Chad, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Who is responsible for the deaths?

Gangs are behind many killings, but between July and September national forces killed 514 people in operations. The UN also reported 44 extrajudicial killings by police.

Why do the UN’s Haiti figures differ?

They cover different periods and measures. The July to September count of 1,167 killed is for one quarter, while the 4,595 covers 1 January to 31 October.

Sources: UN Human Rights Office, press briefing on Haiti, Geneva, 17 November 2026 (ohchr.org); UN News reports on Haiti, 12 and 17 November 2026; UN human rights monitors in Haiti, quarterly report for July to September 2026.

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