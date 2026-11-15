Archive photo: Salvadoran and Guatemalan troops at Port-au-Prince airport in 2025.

Key Facts What: Haiti’s prime minister is due in El Salvador on Nov. 16 and 17 (ET) to discuss the Salvadoran troops in his country.

Troops: Estimates range from about 2,000 to 2,500 Salvadoran soldiers, most outside the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force.

Gang offer: Wilson Joseph, leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, asked the UN on Nov. 1 (ET) for dialogue.

Unknown: The terms of the deployment are unpublished, and the visit’s agenda is unconfirmed.

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Published Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, 4:30 p.m. ET (Eastern Time, also the clock in Port-au-Prince) · Source: UN, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, IFES, Salvadoran and Haitian officials

Haiti’s prime minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, is due in El Salvador on Nov. 16 and 17 (ET) to discuss the future of Salvadoran troops in his country, as the Haiti crisis enters a new phase. Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa said the troop question would be raised on the sidelines of an international democracy conference.

It is not confirmed whether Fils-Aimé will meet President Nayib Bukele. For US readers, the outcome matters because Washington backs the wider security effort and has a stake in how it ends.

Why Salvadoran Troops Are in Haiti

Bukele sent troops after four Salvadoran aviation technicians disappeared in an ambush on Oct. 18. Estimates of the force run from about 2,000 to about 2,500 soldiers, depending on the count.

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Most of them operate outside the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), the UN-backed multinational unit that helps Haitian police. Neither government has published the agreement setting out the Salvadoran troops’ rules of engagement, duration or legal basis.

Our earlier reports covered the retaking of a stadium from gangs and the gang chief’s call for a UN probe of drone strikes.

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The Gang Leader Asks for Talks

Wilson Joseph leads the 400 Mawozo gang, which operates around Port-au-Prince, and uses the Creole alias Lanmò Sanjou. On Nov. 1 (ET) he wrote to the UN Secretary-General asking for a UN delegation for “dialogue and mediation”.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said receiving the letter “does not constitute endorsement of its contents”. The US State Department has offered a reward of up to US$1 million for information on Joseph since 2022.

The Raid and the Reactions

Haitian police, backed by Salvadoran troops, raided a site in Croix-des-Bouquets, near Port-au-Prince, on Sunday, Nov. 8 (ET), reportedly killing 20 people. Bukele announced the operation on X on Tuesday, Nov. 10 (ET), saying the house of Lanmò Sanjou and the 400 Mawozo headquarters had been destroyed.

Ana Piquer, the Americas director of Amnesty International, called on both governments to make public the agreement governing the deployment. US diplomats sent a formal note on Nov. 5 (ET) about the risks to troops and civilians.

There are also reports that Salvadoran gunfire hit the US embassy in Port-au-Prince. Salvadoran authorities dispute that.

Drones, Deaths and the Election Calendar

Human Rights Watch, a New York-based rights group, counted at least 1,243 deaths in 141 drone operations from March 2025 to January 2026. At least 60 of the dead were not gang members, 17 of them children.

The IFES ElectionGuide database, run by a US-based election-support group, lists a first election round on July 18, 2027 and a tentative second round on Oct. 4, 2027. A Dec. 13, 2026 date was postponed.

What It Means for US Readers

The US is watching a Salvadoran offensive it did not lead, and it has formally raised safety concerns. Any deal between Haiti and El Salvador will shape a security effort that Washington supports.

The US reward on Joseph also makes his appeal to the UN awkward for American policy. Talks with a gang leader wanted by US authorities would be a sensitive step.

What Is Not Known

We found no new, verified development dated Nov. 14 or 15 (ET), no poll by a named institute and no prediction-market odds on Haiti. The fate of the four Salvadoran technicians is unresolved.

The toll of 20 dead in the Croix-des-Bouquets raid is reported only, and we found no official Haitian figure. We also could not confirm Haiti’s electoral calendar with the electoral council or the agenda of the prime minister’s trip.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Salvadoran troops in Haiti?

El Salvador sent troops after four of its aviation technicians disappeared in an ambush in Haiti on Oct. 18. Estimates of the force range from about 2,000 to 2,500 soldiers.

What has the 400 Mawozo gang asked for?

Its leader, Wilson Joseph, asked the UN Secretary-General on Nov. 1 (ET) to send a delegation for dialogue and mediation. The UN said receiving the letter does not amount to endorsement of its contents.

When is Haiti’s next election?

The IFES ElectionGuide database, run by a US-based election-support group, lists a first round on July 18, 2027 and a tentative second round on Oct. 4, 2027. We could not confirm the dates with Haiti’s electoral council.

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