Thousands of Haitians filled the streets of Port-au-Prince, the capital, on Tuesday 17 November to thank a foreign president for sending soldiers. Signs read “Merci Bukele” and “Vive Bukele”, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) correspondent reported on 18 November.

Nayib Bukele is the president of El Salvador, and his troops are in Haiti to fight armed gangs, as our earlier report on the street patrols described. The same day, Haiti’s government approved a pact with El Salvador whose text, the Salvadoran vice president says, will stay private.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Haiti story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Nayib Bukele is El Salvador’s president, and his soldiers now fight gangs in Haiti.

What. Thousands marched in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday 17 November to back the Salvadoran troops.

Troops. About 2,500 Salvadoran soldiers, or more than 2,000 by other counts, are in Haiti.

Pact. Haiti’s Council of Ministers, its cabinet, approved a cooperation agreement with El Salvador that day.

Unknown. The agreement’s text and the length of the troops’ stay are not public.

A foreign army has become a rallying cause in Haiti, yet the terms of its stay, its exact size and its exit date remain unclear.

The Big Picture

The crisis traces to 18 October, when four Salvadoran personnel came under attack, the Associated Press (AP), a US news agency, reported on 17 November. They went missing during an operation of the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), a United Nations-backed anti-gang mission, according to Euronews, a European broadcaster.

Bukele then deployed his troops, which the AP put at about 2,500 soldiers, as our earlier coverage of the buildup tracked. Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé said in early November, as Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based broadcaster, reported on 5 November: “The international forces did not come to replace the state.”

El Salvador says its troops will leave once the four missing men are found, the Agence France-Presse (AFP), a French news agency, reported on 18 November, but wrote that the Salvadoran operations go well beyond that mission.UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in early November, in the Al Jazeera report, that only about 200 of the Salvadoran soldiers fall under the GSF.

That compares with the 2,000 to 2,500 soldiers cited by the news agencies.

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What We Know

The march took place on Tuesday 17 November in Port-au-Prince, the AP and AFP reported. The AP said the crowd extended beyond the capital, without naming places.

Marchers chanted in French that the country belongs to Bukele and that he can do what he wants with it, the AFP correspondent wrote on 18 November. Police fired tear gas when protesters tried to reach a stadium where Salvadoran soldiers are stationed.

The AP said the stadium was recently secured by Haitian and foreign forces. Our earlier report on the stadium gives the background.

Haiti’s Council of Ministers approved the cooperation agreement the same Tuesday, according to a government Facebook post that Euronews, a European broadcaster, relayed on 18 November. Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa said the agreement will not be made public, the AP reported on 17 November.

File photo, undated: a street near the market in Cap-Haïtien, northern Haiti. Photo: Rémi Kaupp / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Why It Matters

A foreign force can work with a host government’s consent or under a United Nations mandate, and those are two different legal bases. Only about 200 Salvadoran soldiers fall under the GSF, the UN spokesman said in early November.

The stakes are human. The UN recorded 4,595 deaths and 2,050 injuries from armed violence in Haiti in the first 10 months of 2026, Euronews reported on 18 November, citing the UN.

At least 87 civilians, 21 of them children, were killed by drones from July 2025 to September 2026, the AP said on 17 November, citing the UN. Haitians living under gang pressure, and Salvadorans waiting for news of the four missing men, are the people most directly affected.

Diego Da Rin of the International Crisis Group, a research body, said the enthusiasm “could turn into anger against the government if the troops withdraw”. The AP quoted that warning on 17 November, and it ties the street mood to the open question of how long the troops stay, a question our earlier analysis also raised.

What to Watch

The one dated milestone we could confirm is the first round of Haiti’s elections, moved from 13 December 2026 to 18 July 2027, Al Jazeera reported on 5 November. No other dated milestone was found.

What Is Not Known

The text of the agreement is not public, and Ulloa said it will not be. Nobody has said how long the troops will stay, what legal basis applies beyond the GSF, or what happened to the four missing men.

The size of the march is also unknown, as reporters wrote only “thousands”. Background sits in our Haiti hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did El Salvador send troops to Haiti?

President Bukele deployed them after four Salvadorans came under attack on 18 October, the AP reported on 17 November. Euronews says they went missing during a Gang Suppression Force operation. El Salvador says the troops will leave once the four missing men are found, AFP reported on 18 November.

How many Salvadoran troops are in Haiti?

The AP says about 2,500, while AFP and Euronews say more than 2,000. UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in early November that only about 200 fall under the Gang Suppression Force.

Is it a United Nations mission?

Partly. About 200 of the Salvadoran soldiers fall under the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force, the UN spokesman said in early November, and Haiti’s cabinet approved a cooperation agreement on 17 November.

Who supports the deployment and who doubts it?

Thousands marched in support on 17 November, the AP and AFP reported. Diego Da Rin of the International Crisis Group warned the enthusiasm could turn into anger against the government if the troops withdraw.

Sources: Associated Press, 17 November 2026 · Agence France-Presse, 18 November 2026 · Euronews, 18 November 2026 · Al Jazeera (with AP), 5 November 2026

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