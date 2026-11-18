Kingstown, capital of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where the High Court is hearing the election petitions against the prime minister and his foreign minister.

SAINT VINCENT · FOOTBALL

St Vincent will play at the 2027 Gold Cup, the first time its men’s football team, nicknamed Vincy Heat, has reached it since 1996. The Gold Cup is the main national-team championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, and the team secured its place on Tuesday 17 November 2026 through the Concacaf Nations League, a regional competition for national teams, according to Concacaf, the region’s football governing body.

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The country is a small island nation in the Windward Islands, the southern part of the eastern Caribbean chain, and its capital is Kingstown. The result is a landmark for the islands, which have waited three decades for a second Gold Cup.

Key Facts What Saint Vincent and the Grenadines qualified directly for the 2027 Gold Cup, its first since 1996.

How It won League B Group D, a second-tier group, on 15 points, level with French Guiana.

When The tournament runs from Thursday 17 June to Sunday 11 July 2027.

Format Sixteen teams enter, split into two groups of eight, and the top four in each advance.

Next Hosts and venues are not yet announced, and the draw is on Thursday 8 April 2027.

A small Caribbean side has earned a place among the best teams in the region, and now waits to learn where and against whom it will play.

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Big Picture

The Vincy Heat’s only previous Gold Cup was in 1996 in the United States, reached after finishing second in the 1995 Caribbean Cup. In that tournament the team lost 5-0 to Mexico and 3-0 to Guatemala and did not score.

Since then the Gold Cup has been a near miss. The team reached the Gold Cup Prelims, the playoff round that decides the last places, twice and lost both times: to Haiti in July 2021, and to Jamaica in March 2025, after a 1-1 home draw and a 4-1 defeat over the two games.

The new route was the Concacaf Nations League, a competition that gives smaller national teams regular, meaningful games. Concacaf said on Monday 24 August 2026 that in League B, the second tier, “the four group winners will qualify directly for the 2027 Gold Cup”, while the two best runners-up go to the Prelims.

That is the path Saint Vincent took. The team topped a group that also held French Guiana, Belize, in Central America, and Sint Maarten, a Caribbean island, according to Concacaf’s report of Wednesday 18 November 2026.

A street in central Kingstown, the capital. File photo.

How the Group Was Won

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines finished League B Group D with 15 points from six games, five wins and one loss, Concacaf reported on Wednesday 18 November 2026. French Guiana, an overseas region of France on the northeast coast of South America, also ended on 15 points, and Concacaf placed Saint Vincent first.

The loss came in the last game, on Tuesday 17 November, against French Guiana. Concacaf lists Saint Vincent first in the group despite that defeat.

Concacaf’s report also lists the team among those through to the Nations League B Finals. These are the second-tier finals of that competition.

Why It Matters

Concacaf said on Thursday 5 November 2026 that the 2027 Gold Cup will have 16 teams, so each place carries real weight. Eight places go directly through the Nations League, seven more through the Prelims, and the last goes to Saudi Arabia, invited as a guest from outside the region.

By winning its group, Saint Vincent avoided a high-stakes playoff and a repeat of its defeats in 2021 and 2025. A direct place means guaranteed matches against the strongest teams in the region.

What Comes Next

The Gold Cup Prelims are played in March 2027, with 14 national teams competing for the final seven places, Concacaf said on Monday 24 August 2026. Their exact dates are not confirmed.

Concacaf said on Thursday 5 November 2026 that the official draw is on Thursday 8 April 2027. The tournament then runs from Thursday 17 June to Sunday 11 July 2027, with the group stage from 17 to 30 June and the final on 11 July.

The 1996 Gold Cup, Saint Vincent’s only previous appearance, was played in the United States. For 2027, Concacaf has not yet announced the host countries, venues or match schedule, so American fans cannot yet plan to attend.

The same Saint Vincent story is told in more depth in our guides to the country’s place in the Caribbean and its role in Latin America. For wider coverage, see our Latin America hub.

What It Means for You

Football supporters in the Caribbean and the Saint Vincent diaspora, the communities of Vincentians living abroad, now have a fixed date to plan around. Anyone thinking of travelling to the tournament should wait for the host and venue announcement before booking.

Fans in the region will also see a small island team in a 16-team field. Its place was won through the Nations League group stage, which Concacaf said on Monday 24 August 2026 sends four League B group winners directly to the tournament.

What Is Not Known

Concacaf has not announced the host countries, venues or match schedule for the 2027 Gold Cup. The final 16-team field is set only after the Prelims in March 2027, so Saint Vincent’s group and opponents are not yet known.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did St Vincent qualify for the 2027 Gold Cup?

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines qualified on Tuesday 17 November 2026, Concacaf reported. It won League B Group D with 15 points from six games.

When did the team last play in the Gold Cup?

The team’s only previous Gold Cup appearance was in 1996 in the United States. It lost 5-0 to Mexico and 3-0 to Guatemala.

When is the 2027 Gold Cup?

Concacaf said the tournament runs from Thursday 17 June to Sunday 11 July 2027. The official draw is on Thursday 8 April 2027.

Where will the 2027 Gold Cup be played?

Concacaf has not yet announced the host countries, venues or match schedule, as of its statement of Thursday 5 November 2026.

Sources: Concacaf, 2027 Gold Cup qualification pathway, 24 August 2026; Concacaf, new format and dates, 5 November 2026; Concacaf, Nations League B finals report, 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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