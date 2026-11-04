Chile Tax System Explained for Residents and Foreigners

CHILE · TAX GUIDE

Key Facts What is happening Chile’s Law 21.850, published 17 October 2026, cuts the main company tax from 27% to 23%.

Why it matters Chile taxes residents on worldwide income after three years, and a US treaty has applied since 2024.

The numbers Personal income tax is zero up to CLP 11,265,804 a year (about US$11,489) and tops out at 40%.

Who is who President José Antonio Kast signed the law; the SII, Chile’s tax agency, writes the rules.

What to watch Watch 1 December 2026, when a one-year sales-tax (VAT) break for new homes starts.

What it means for you Americans owe the US tax agency, the IRS, tax on worldwide income; the treaty mainly prevents paying twice.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting platform, prices a quarter-point rise at about 60% and no change at 31% for the central bank’s December meeting (4 November, 9:59 a.m. ET).

Chile taxes residents on worldwide income, but new arrivals get three years of relief. This guide explains how the system works in late 2026.

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Chile tax is run by the Servicio de Impuestos Internos (SII), the national tax authority, under rules changed by a new law. This guide explains personal, company and consumption taxes for residents and foreigners, with US$ values as of 4 November 2026.

The Rio Times Chile page covers the country daily, and the Chile Explained guide profiles its government. The Chile power structure explainer maps who holds influence.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Chile Tax at a Glance

Chile taxes residents on income from any source and non-residents only on income earned in Chile. The SII’s guide says residence follows from staying over six months in a calendar year or across two years.

Newcomers get a three-year break, covered below, on income earned abroad. After that, residents pay on worldwide income under the normal tables.

All peso figures here convert at CLP 980.59 per US$1, the Central Bank of Chile’s observed dollar for 4 November 2026. Chilean tables are set in pesos and reset each January, so the dollar value moves.

Income Tax for Employees and the Self-Employed

Employees pay a monthly second-category tax withheld by the employer. The SII table for November 2026 is exempt up to CLP 977,940 a month (about US$997).

Rates then climb through seven bands, from 4% to 40%. The 35% band starts at CLP 8,692,800 a month (about US$8,865), and 40% applies above CLP 22,456,400 (about US$22,901).

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Self-employed workers who issue a boleta de honorarios, a professional fee receipt, have 15.25% withheld in 2026, the SII says. The rate rises to 16% in 2027 and 17% in 2028.

That withholding is an advance, not the final bill. Any difference is settled in the annual return filed each April.

The Annual Global Tax Table

At year end income is added up under the global complementary tax, using SII Circular 5 of 21 January 2026. For 2025 income it is zero up to CLP 11,265,804 a year (about US$11,489).

The bands then run at 4%, 8%, 13.5%, 23%, 30.4%, 35% and 40%. The 23% band starts above CLP 58,415,280 (about US$59,572), and the 40% band above CLP 258,696,240 (about US$263,817).

Tax in each band equals income times the band rate, minus a fixed deduction the SII publishes. The table sits in inflation-linked units, so expect a new one in early 2027.

Company Tax and the New Reconstruction Law

Law 21.850, the Reconstruction Law, was published in the official gazette on Saturday, 17 October 2026. President José Antonio Kast signed it on Friday, 9 October.

The main company tax falls from 27% to 25.5% on 2027 profits, then 24% on 2028 profits and 23% from 2029. The SII lists these as tax years 2028, 2029 and 2030.

Owners with profits still waiting to be taxed can clear them with a single 10% tax that opened on publication. The SII calls it the IUSIF, a single substitute tax on final taxes.

From 1 January 2027 a one-year repatriation regime taxes funds brought home to Chile at 7% and funds kept abroad at 10%. The 10% single tax on gains from listed shares and certain funds also ends.

A tax-stability regime for investment projects starts on the same date, the SII says. Firms exporting digital services get a payroll credit of 20% in the regions and 15% in Santiago from 1 November 2026.

VAT, Property and Capital Gains

Value-added tax, called IVA, is 19% on most goods and services in Chile. Businesses collect it and pass it to the SII.

From 1 December 2026 the first sale of a new home is exempt from IVA for one year. The SII also lists refunds for sales since 22 April 2026, and buyers should confirm the conditions.

Owners aged 65 or over can have property tax on their main home waived from 1 January 2027, but must request it. A 50% cut in the donations tax also starts on 1 December 2026, capped at half the donor’s net worth.

The SII’s 2026 limits treat gains from selling property in Chile as non-taxable up to 8,000 UF (CLP 317,823,680, about US$324,115). The UF is a Chilean inflation-indexed unit, and conditions apply.

Who Must File and When

Chile’s annual income-tax season, called Operación Renta, uses the SII’s Form 22. In 2026 filing opened on Wednesday, 1 April, and the SII calendar ran to 8 May.

You must file if your 2025 income topped CLP 11,265,804 (about US$11,489), unless it was only pay from one employer. You must also file with more than one employer or payer, or if you started a business in 2025.

Anyone not required to file can still do so to claim benefits such as the mortgage-interest deduction or the education credit. Refunds were scheduled by the SII from 29 April to 29 May 2026.

Not filing can bring a summons to an SII office, a “No declarante F22” mark on your record, plus fines and interest. The next season should also start in April, but the SII sets exact dates each year.

Foreigners, Residents and Investors

Under Article 3 of the Income Tax Law, a foreigner settling in Chile pays tax only on Chilean income for three years. The SII’s regional director may extend that period in qualified cases.

Foreign salary, rent, dividends and gains stay outside Chilean tax during that window. Once it ends, worldwide income is taxed under the normal tables.

The SII has read the three years as counted from entry into Chile, whether or not residence is formally established. Confirm your own start date with an adviser before relying on it.

People with no residence in Chile pay the additional tax, a withholding tax with a general rate of 35% on Chilean income. The United States treaty lowers the rate on dividends, interest and royalties.

For stock-market access, read the Rio Times guide to investing in Chile as a foreigner. The Rio Times guide to Chile taxes for foreigners covers the expat angle.

The United States Treaty and Your Home Tax Bill

The income tax treaty between the United States and Chile entered into force on 19 December 2023. Its source-country withholding limits applied from 1 February 2024 and other provisions from 1 January 2024.

Chile may tax dividends at no more than 5% when the owner is a company holding 10% of the voting stock. In other cases the cap is 15%.

Interest is capped at 4% for banks and certain lenders and at 10% in other cases. Royalties are capped at 2% for equipment and 10% for copyrights and software.

Gains on shares of a Chilean company may be taxed in Chile at no more than 16% of the gain. Pensions paid from Chile to a US resident may be taxed there at no more than 15%.

The treaty has a saving clause, so US citizens stay taxable by the United States on worldwide income. US persons must also file an FBAR, a report of foreign accounts, if the accounts together top US$10,000 at any point.

The IRS foreign earned income exclusion requires 330 full days abroad in any 12 months and has an annual cap. Check the current figure with the IRS before you plan around it.

Common Traps

Trap one is treating the 15.25% fee withholding as the final bill, because it is only an advance. Trap two is forgetting that the rate steps up to 16% in 2027.

Trap three is the clock: the three-year window runs from entry, so a late residence application does not delay it. Trap four is living on foreign income without a plan for the day the window closes.

Trap five is using old tables, because every peso figure resets each January and the dollar rate moves. Trap six is assuming the treaty ends US filing duties, which it does not.

Trap seven is the new-home IVA break, which lasts one year from 1 December 2026 and carries conditions. Check each one in the law with the developer before you sign.

What It Means for US Readers

Americans in Chile file with the SII only if their Chilean income passes the thresholds, but they still file with the IRS. Keep both returns consistent and use treaty credits instead of paying twice.

Investors in New York-listed Chilean firms, such as lithium producer SQM and Banco de Chile, gain from a lower rate over time. Nothing changes overnight, since the first cut applies to 2027 profits.

Retirees who own a home in Chile should ask whether the over-65 property-tax waiver covers foreign residents. The Chile Kast tax reform piece for foreign residents and the Kast company tax law story give the background.

For trade, tariffs and copper, read the Chile and United States relations explainer. Property buyers can start with the Rio Times guide to buying property in Chile.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, runs a market on the Central Bank of Chile’s December 2026 rate decision. On 4 November at 9:59 a.m. ET it priced no change at 31% and a 25 basis point rise at about 60%.

A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. The whole December event has traded about US$18,800 and the rise contract only about US$3,100, so prices can swing fast.

The central bank held its policy rate at 4.50% on Tuesday, 27 October 2026. The rise price was about 53% at 9:26 a.m. and 60% at 9:59 a.m. ET, with a wide bid-ask gap.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

The size thresholds of the investment tax-stability statute were not checked at the law itself. The SII plans 13 circulars and 17 resolutions to spell out each measure, and not all were seen when this was written.

Whether the over-65 property-tax waiver applies to foreign residents was not confirmed. Rates and limits of the small-business Pro Pyme regime, and the exact conditions of the new-home IVA break, were also not checked.

The 2027 personal tax tables will not be known until the SII publishes them in early 2027. How much new investment the lower company rate will draw is not known.

Frequently Asked Questions

How are personal taxes calculated in Chile?

Employees pay a monthly tax withheld by the employer, and everyone adds up income in an annual return. Rates run from 4% to 40%, with zero tax up to CLP 11,265,804 a year (about US$11,489).

What is the company tax rate in Chile?

The main company tax is 27% in 2026. Law 21.850 cuts it to 25.5% on 2027 profits, 24% on 2028 profits and 23% from 2029.

Do foreigners pay tax on foreign income in Chile?

A foreigner who settles in Chile is taxed only on Chilean-source income for the first three years from entry. After that, worldwide income is taxed unless the SII extends the period.

Does Chile have a tax treaty with the United States?

Yes, an income tax treaty has been in force since 19 December 2023. It caps Chilean withholding on dividends at 5% or 15%, interest at 4% or 10%, and royalties at 2% or 10%.

When do you file taxes in Chile?

The annual season starts in April, and in 2026 filing opened on 1 April and the calendar ran to 8 May. The SII sets the exact dates each year.

What is the VAT rate in Chile?

Chile’s value-added tax, called IVA, is 19% on most goods and services. A one-year IVA exemption on new homes starts on 1 December 2026.

Sources: Servicio de Impuestos Internos, Circular 5 of 21 January 2026 (global complementary tax table); SII, income tax limits for tax year 2026; SII, second-category tax tables for 2026; SII, notice of 19 October 2026 on the Reconstruction Law; SII, notice of 26 December 2025 on fee-receipt withholding; SII, Oficio 2405 of 2016 on Article 3 of the income tax law; SII, guide to the income tax system; Library of Congress of Chile, Law 21.850; US Treasury and IRS, United States and Chile income tax treaty (2010) and technical explanation; FinCEN, FBAR reporting; IRS, foreign earned income exclusion; Polymarket, Central Bank of Chile decision in December (4 November 2026, 9:59 a.m. ET).