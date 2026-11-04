Slayer Plays Santiago, Chile on 10 December

CHILE · CONCERT GUIDE

Key Facts What is happening Slayer plays Reign in Blood in full in Santiago on Thursday, 10 December 2026.

Why it matters The thrash metal band marks 40 years of Reign in Blood on a South American run.

The numbers Presale began 1 June 2026, general sale 3 June, both at noon local time.

Who is who Kreator, from Germany, supports, and Chilean metal band Criminal opens.

What to watch Prices, doors time and start time are unconfirmed at the seller.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What it means for you No US visa under 90 days; State Department rates Chile Level 2.

Slayer brings a full-album show to Santiago this December. The date, venue and bands are public, but the prices and the schedule are not.

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Slayer plays Estadio Santa Laura in Santiago on Thursday, 10 December 2026. The band will perform its 1986 album Reign in Blood from start to finish.

Slayer is a California thrash metal band with a large US following. For US fans, the Slayer Santiago concert is a chance to see the album played in full, 40 years after its release.

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Why This Show Matters to US Fans

Reign in Blood is one of the best-known albums in heavy metal, and it runs for less than 30 minutes. The anniversary tour treats it as the centrepiece of the night.

The lineup named in the announcement is Tom Araya, Kerry King, Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph. Araya and King are founding members, and Holt and Bostaph have played with the band for years.

Kreator, a German thrash band, is billed on its Krushers of the World tour. Criminal, a Chilean metal band formed in 1991, is named as an opening act.

Slayer also plays other South American cities on this run, and some are covered in linked guides. Fans comparing dates can look at Bogotá, Buenos Aires and São Paulo.

Schedule and Start Time

The Santiago concert is on Thursday, 10 December 2026, at Estadio Santa Laura. Neither the doors time nor the start time was confirmed when this guide was written.

Stadium metal shows usually run through the evening, with several bands before the headliner. Treat any time you see online as unconfirmed until the ticket seller publishes it.

Chile is on summer time in December, which puts Santiago 3 hours behind UTC. That is 2 hours ahead of New York and 5 hours ahead of Los Angeles.

A 9 p.m. start in Santiago would therefore be 7 p.m. in New York and 4 p.m. in Los Angeles. Use the seller’s published time rather than this estimate.

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How to Buy Tickets Safely

The announcement names Ticketmaster Chile as the general-sale seller. Its sale began on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, at 12:00 local time.

Presales for the artist and for Banco de Chile, a Chilean bank, began on Monday, 1 June 2026, at 12:00. Check the seller page for the current sales status.

Prices and sector names were not visible when this guide was written, because the seller page could not be opened. No price is quoted here, and none should be assumed.

Buy only on the official Ticketmaster Chile site or from channels it names. Tickets from strangers on social media are a common source of fake entries.

Keep the confirmation email and a screenshot of your ticket. A US card may add a foreign transaction fee, so check with your bank before you pay.

The first sale dates passed months ago, so some sectors may already be sold out. Check the seller page for live availability before you book flights.

Getting to the Stadium

Estadio Santa Laura is a football ground in the Independencia district of Santiago. The photos here show Estadio Bicentenario in La Florida, which is a different venue.

No transport plan, parking rule or entry rule has been published for this date. Check the seller page and the organiser’s channels in the final week.

The State Department advises using ride-share or taxi apps in Chile and not hailing cabs on the street. Plan your ride home before the show, because late-night demand is high.

Santiago’s Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport is on the western side of the city. Allow extra time on the day of the show, because roads near stadiums can close.

Safety and Costs for Visitors

The State Department rates Chile Level 2, exercise increased caution, because of crime and civil unrest. Its advisory page showed a January 2025 issue date when it was read on 4 November 2026.

It warns about carjackings, phone theft and petty crime, and about demonstrations that can turn violent. Avoid protests and large crowds, and keep your phone out of sight on the street.

Chile’s police emergency number is 133. Keep a copy of your passport and leave the original in the hotel safe.

US citizens need no visa for stays of 90 days or less, and they receive a tourist card on entry. Keep that card, because you hand it back when you leave.

Immigration may ask for proof of funds, which the State Department puts at about US$46 per day. A card statement or a return ticket usually helps.

No price for flights, hotels or the ticket itself was confirmed for this guide. Budget after you see the seller’s final prices and fees.

What It Means for You

For a US metal fan, the Slayer Santiago concert is a rare chance to hear a classic album in full abroad. It also means a trip to a Level 2 country, so the safety steps above matter.

Buy only through Ticketmaster Chile, and check its event page before you book travel. That page is the first place where a change of time or lineup should appear.

Book your ride home before the show and carry only a small bag. Read the State Department advisory again shortly before you fly, because levels can change.

What Is Not Known

Ticket prices, sector names and fees were not confirmed at the seller. The doors time, the start time and the set times of each band are also unpublished.

Live availability could not be checked, and some sectors may be sold out. Transport, parking and entry rules for this date have not been published.

The lineup comes from the announcement and may change. The State Department advisory shows a January 2025 date, so check it for newer advice before you fly.

Connected Coverage

The big picture: Santiago, Chile explained — economy, politics, society and daily life in one read.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Slayer concert in Santiago?

It is on Thursday, 10 December 2026, at Estadio Santa Laura. The start time has not been confirmed, and Santiago is 2 hours ahead of New York.

Where can I buy official tickets?

The announcement names Ticketmaster Chile as the seller. Prices were not confirmed, so avoid strangers selling tickets.

Do US citizens need a visa to go to Chile?

No visa is needed for stays of 90 days or less, the State Department says. You receive a tourist card on entry and must keep it.

Who else plays on the night?

Kreator is billed as support, and Chilean band Criminal is named as an opener. Set times have not been published.

Sources: Ticketmaster Chile, general-sale platform named for the show; US State Department, Chile travel advisory; US State Department, Chile country information