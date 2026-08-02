Chile’s Tax Overhaul Is Almost Law: What Changes for Foreign Residents

Chile · Taxes

Key Facts The reform. Chile’s Chamber of Deputies passed most of President Kast’s tax overhaul on 21 July. It is not law yet.

Chile’s Chamber of Deputies passed most of President Kast’s tax overhaul on 21 July. It is not law yet. Corporate cut. The corporate tax rate falls gradually from 27 to 23 percent by 2029.

The corporate tax rate falls gradually from 27 to 23 percent by 2029. For older owners. First homes of people over 65 are exempted from municipal property tax.

First homes of people over 65 are exempted from municipal property tax. Unchanged. The three-year foreign-income exemption, the absence of a wealth tax, and the US treaty all stand.

The three-year foreign-income exemption, the absence of a wealth tax, and the US treaty all stand. Still pending. The Senate re-votes the joint-committee report on 4 August. A presidential veto on one clause and three opposition challenges before Chile’s Constitutional Court also have to be resolved before the package can become law.

Chile is one step from enacting its biggest tax reform in years, and for foreign residents the message is mostly reassuring: the rules that make Chile attractive to new arrivals are untouched, while older homeowners pick up a genuine break.

The Santiago stock exchange. Chile’s tax package cuts company tax and drops the property-tax bill for over-65s, but it still needs a final Senate vote. (Photo: Internet Reproduction)

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What passed

On 21 July the Chamber of Deputies approved most of President José Antonio Kast’s “National Reconstruction and Economic and Social Development” bill, his biggest legislative win since taking office in March. The vote was 85 in favour to 59 against.

One article, dealing with how municipalities are compensated for a property-tax exemption, was sent to a joint committee for lack of the required quorum. The government then postponed the final Senate vote on that article to early August, after the parliamentary district week, for lack of the 26 votes needed. The Senate is due to take it up on 4 August. After that, Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz has said the government will send back a partial veto striking one clause, which both chambers must then vote on, and the opposition has filed three challenges before the Constitutional Court, Chile’s top court for reviewing new laws. Until those are settled the package is not law, though it is still expected to pass.

The corporate cut

The headline measure lowers the corporate income-tax rate from 27 percent toward 23 percent by 2029, phased through the intervening years. The government framed it as restoring Chile’s tax competitiveness for investment.

The reform also adds capital-repatriation incentives and tax stability for large investments. Most of it sits on the corporate and investment side rather than personal taxation.

The break for older homeowners

The change that reaches individuals most directly is the exemption of the first home of people over 65 from municipal property tax, the contribuciones. For older expats and retirees who own their home in Chile, that is a real annual saving.

The mechanism for compensating municipalities that lose the revenue is the piece still being finalised, so the exemption’s exact operation may be confirmed shortly.

What did not change

For arriving remote workers and new residents, the rules that matter most are untouched. Chile still taxes new arrivals only on Chilean-source income for their first three years. The law lets the tax authority extend that window in qualified cases on application; it does not set a fixed second three-year term.

Chile still has no wealth tax, and its income-tax treaty with the United States, which entered into force in December 2023 and has applied since 2024, remains. The reform does not alter the foreign-income runway that draws remote workers.

That combination is why the reform matters more for what it preserves than for what it changes. The headline corporate cut is aimed at foreign direct investment and large projects, while the levers that shape a typical expat’s tax bill — the three-year window on foreign income, the absence of a wealth tax and the US treaty — were deliberately left untouched. For a remote worker weighing Chile against a neighbour, the package removes a reason to hesitate without adding a new personal cost.

What it means for foreign residents

The net effect is a friendlier investment climate and a modest, concrete win for older homeowners, with nothing lost for new arrivals. It reinforces rather than changes the case for moving to Chile.

The corporate cut is phased and the municipal-compensation detail is unfinished, so confirm timing and any personal impact with a Chilean accountant. This is general information, not tax advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Chile’s tax reform change? It cuts corporate tax from 27 to 23 percent by 2029 and exempts first homes of people over 65 from municipal property tax, among other measures. Does it affect new residents’ taxes? No. The three-year exemption on foreign income, which the tax authority may extend on application, is unchanged, as is the absence of a wealth tax. Who gains from the property-tax change? Owners over 65, including older expats and retirees, whose first home is exempted from municipal property tax. Is the reform final? No, not yet. Most of it passed the Chamber of Deputies on 21 July, but the Senate still has to re-vote the joint-committee report on 4 August, a presidential veto on one clause must be voted, and three challenges are pending before the Constitutional Court. Does Chile still have the US tax treaty? Yes. The income-tax treaty with the United States, which entered into force in December 2023 and has applied since 2024, is unaffected.