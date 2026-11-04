Spanish Band Mägo de Oz Plays Santiago on 19 and 20 March

CHILE · CONCERTS

Key Facts What is happening Mägo de Oz plays Teatro Caupolicán, Santiago, Friday 19 March 2027 (19:30) and Saturday 20 March 2027 (20:00).

Tickets CLP 40,250 to 55,000 (about US$41 to US$56), service charge included; Puntoticket, a Chilean seller, sells them.

Who is who Mägo de Oz is a Spanish folk metal band; Divisiones SpA, a Chilean company, produces the shows.

What to watch Sold-out status, doors time and opening act are not published, so check Puntoticket before you travel.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What it means for you US citizens need no visa for 90 days; the State Department rates Chile Level 2 for crime.

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Spanish folk metal band Mägo de Oz plays Teatro Caupolicán in Santiago on Friday, 19 March 2027, and Saturday, 20 March 2027. Puntoticket sells tickets from CLP 40,250 (about US$41).

Spanish folk metal band Mägo de Oz plays Santiago’s Teatro Caupolicán on Friday, 19 March 2027, and Saturday, 20 March 2027. The Friday show is listed at 19:30 and the Saturday show at 20:00.

Puntoticket, a Chilean ticket seller, lists prices from CLP 40,250 (about US$41) to CLP 55,000 (about US$56), service charge included. For a US visitor, the trip needs no visa, but it does need a plan for night-time transport and street crime.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Who Mägo de Oz Are and What to Expect

Puntoticket describes Mägo de Oz as a legendary Spanish band that returns to Chilean stages for an energetic night. The seller calls the group a major reference in folk metal and Spanish-language rock.

Its sound mixes electric guitars with Celtic melodies and story-filled, fantasy-themed lyrics, according to the seller’s own event text. The page names Fiesta Pagana, Molinos de Viento and La Costa del Silencio as part of the band’s legacy.

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Folk metal blends heavy metal with traditional folk instruments and tunes. For a visitor who does not know the genre, expect loud guitars and folk melodies, with lyrics in Spanish.

The seller’s tagline promises that magic, rock and fantasy will take over the theatre. No set list, tour name or opening act has been published on the ticket page.

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Dates, Times and Tickets

The first show is on Friday, 19 March 2027, at 19:30. The second show is listed on Saturday, 20 March 2027, at 20:00, although the page header shows 19:30 for both dates.

Puntoticket is the ticket seller named for both dates, and the producer is Divisiones SpA. The page does not list presale dates or a general sale date.

Prices are in Chilean pesos and include the service charge. The tribune costs CLP 40,250 (about US$41), and the standing floor costs CLP 45,000 (about US$46).

Each box seat costs CLP 55,000 (about US$56), the same as a wheelchair place. A companion seat costs the same, and both dates share one price range.

Seeing both nights costs between CLP 80,500 and CLP 110,000 (about US$82 to US$112) per person. Conversions use about 980 pesos per US$, the observed dollar rate of the Central Bank of Chile in early November 2026.

The event is open to anyone aged seven or older, and the page says everyone pays admission. That means every child who is admitted needs a ticket.

Teatro Caupolicán and Getting There

The theatre’s website gives the address as San Diego 850 in Santiago. The ticket page places the venue in Santiago Centro, the central district of the Chilean capital.

The venue’s website lists no metro, bus or parking directions, and it does not state a capacity. Check a ride app and the Metro de Santiago network map before you travel.

The State Department warns that large demonstrations in Santiago can start with little notice and disrupt buses and the metro. Allow extra time on both concert days, and keep a taxi or ride-app option ready.

The department also says anarchist groups have planted dangerous devices in public places, including metro stations and cash machines. Stay alert and avoid unattended packages on the way to the show.

Late-night travel after the concert deserves the most planning. Book a licensed taxi or a ride app from the door, and avoid walking across the centre alone after dark.

Entry Rules and Safety for US Visitors

The State Department says US tourist passport holders need no visa for a stay of 90 days or fewer. Visitors receive a Tourist Card, which must be returned when they leave the country.

A 90-day extension costs US$100 at the Chilean immigration office. Tourists should also be ready to show daily funds of at least US$46.

The State Department rates Chile Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, in an advisory dated 16 January 2025. It says street crime such as muggings and pickpocketing is common, and violent crime is rising.

Pickpocketing is frequent around Plaza de Armas and Cerro Santa Lucía, and criminals have drugged and robbed US citizens. Never leave a drink unattended in a bar after the show.

Chile is also prone to major earthquakes and tsunamis. The department advises visitors to monitor SENAPRED, Chile’s national disaster service, for alerts, and to dial 133 to reach the police.

What It Means for You

A US fan needs no visa, so the tasks are the ticket, the flight and a safe night plan. Buy only through Puntoticket, and never pay a stranger for a ticket file.

Treat the two nights as a short trip with a budget. The ticket is the smallest cost, so add flights, a hotel and local transport before you commit.

What Is Not Known

The ticket page does not show whether either night has sold out, because its availability text did not load. Presale dates, the general sale date and the doors time are also missing.

The page header lists 19:30 for both nights, while the Saturday listing says 20:00. Confirm the Saturday start time with Puntoticket before you book.

No opening act, set length, set list or bag and camera rules have been published. The theatre’s website lists no capacity and no transport advice.

The ticket page does not say why the band plays two nights. It also does not say whether more Chilean dates will follow.

Connected Coverage

The Rio Times Santiago city page and the Santiago, Chile Explained 2026 guide give background on the capital. The Chile hub collects all Chile coverage.

Another March night at the same theatre is in US Metal Band Motionless In White Plays Santiago 7 March. A Pixies tour of Chile is in Pixies in Chile.

Another metal show is in Metal Singer Floor Jansen in Santiago on 22 April. That guide gives venue, price and ticket details.

The monthly roundup What to Do in Santiago in November 2026 lists current events in the city. Most events in it take place before this concert.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Mägo de Oz play in Santiago?

Mägo de Oz plays Teatro Caupolicán on Friday, 19 March 2027, at 19:30 and on Saturday, 20 March 2027, at 20:00. Puntoticket sells the tickets.

How much are Mägo de Oz tickets in Santiago?

Tickets cost CLP 40,250 to CLP 55,000 (about US$41 to US$56), including the service charge. The standing floor costs CLP 45,000 (about US$46).

Do US citizens need a visa for Chile?

No, the State Department says US tourist passport holders need no visa for stays of 90 days or fewer. Carry your passport and keep the Tourist Card until you leave.

Sources: Puntoticket, Mago de Oz at Teatro Caupolicán; Teatro Caupolicán, official website; US State Department, Chile country information; US State Department, Chile travel advisory; Chile Travel, entry and visa requirements; Central Bank of Chile, daily indicators (all accessed 4 November 2026).