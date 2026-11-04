Chile Telecom Entel Profit Rises 5.3%
CHILE · MARKETS
Key Facts
- Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).
- What is happening Entel, a Chilean telecom company, posted third-quarter net profit of 32.3 billion pesos (about US$33 million) on Monday, 2 November, up 5.3% from a year earlier.
- Why it matters Profit grew more slowly than EBITDA, which rose 7.4%, but nine-month profit is up 19%, helped by mobile service and equipment sales in Chile and Peru.
- The numbers Third-quarter revenue was about 790 billion pesos (about US$796 million), up 5.7%, and EBITDA, a measure of operating earnings, was about 229 billion pesos (about US$231 million).
- Who is who Entel is a Chilean telecom group with mobile and fixed-line operations in Chile and Peru; its shares trade in Santiago under the ticker ENTEL.
- What to watch Whether fiber-based home services in Chile and internet revenue in Peru keep lifting EBITDA after the nine-month rise of 9%.
- What it means for you Entel’s stock is listed in Santiago, so US investors need Chilean market access or a fund that holds it; the peso stood at 992.66 per US dollar on 2 November.
Chile’s Entel earned 32.3 billion pesos (about US$33 million) in the third quarter. That is 5.3% more than a year earlier.
Entel, a Chilean telecom company with businesses in Chile and Peru, posted third-quarter net profit of 32.3 billion pesos (about US$33 million). The results came out on Monday, 2 November, and profit was 5.3% above the third quarter of 2025.
Revenue rose 5.7% to about 790 billion pesos (about US$796 million). EBITDA, a measure of operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation, rose 7.4% to about 229 billion pesos (about US$231 million).
What Entel Reported
A year earlier Entel made 30.7 billion pesos (about US$31 million) in the same quarter. Revenue then was about 747 billion pesos (about US$750 million) and EBITDA about 213 billion pesos (about US$215 million).
The EBITDA margin, which is EBITDA as a share of revenue, was about 29% in the quarter. A year earlier it was about 28.5%.
For the nine months to September, revenue was about 2.346 trillion pesos (about US$2.36 billion), up 6.9%. Profit attributable to shareholders was about 86 billion pesos (about US$87 million), up 19%, and EBITDA rose 9%.
Where the Growth Came From
Entel ties the EBITDA rise mainly to higher mobile service and equipment sales in both countries. It also points to better fixed-service revenue in Chile from fiber-based home services, and higher internet revenue in Peru.
First-quarter profit was 27.762 billion pesos (about US$28 million), up 20.7%. Second-quarter profit was about 26 billion pesos (about US$26 million), up 39.4%.
The third-quarter rise of 5.3% is therefore the slowest of the year so far, as profit growth has slowed. Nine-month profit growth of 19% still outpaces revenue growth of 6.9%.
What It Means for US Readers
Entel’s stock is listed in Santiago as ENTEL, so US investors need Chilean market access or a fund that holds it. The peso strengthened from 992.66 per US dollar on Monday, 2 November, to 981.82 on Tuesday, 3 November.
A stronger peso raises the dollar value of peso profits. Entel earns in both Chile and Peru, so the quarter reads across two telecom markets.
Related Rio Times pages include the Chile market report of 2 November and Chile explained. More is in Chile’s power structure, the Santiago city guide and the Chile hub.
What Is Not Known
Entel’s share price reaction to the results is not confirmed. No analyst consensus for the quarter has two confirming sources, so no beat or miss is stated.
The company’s full results filing was not yet available to read at the time of writing. Segment growth rates for Chile and Peru have only one source and are left out.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much did Entel earn in the third quarter?
Entel earned 32.3 billion pesos (about US$33 million), up 5.3% from a year earlier. The results were published on Monday, 2 November.
Did Entel’s revenue grow?
Yes, revenue rose 5.7% to about 790 billion pesos (about US$796 million). EBITDA rose 7.4% to about 229 billion pesos (about US$231 million).
How has Entel’s profit trended in 2026?
Profit rose 20.7% in the first quarter and 39.4% in the second. The 5.3% rise in the third quarter is the slowest so far.
Did Entel beat or miss expectations?
No consensus figure for the quarter has two confirming sources. No beat or miss is established.
Sources: Entel, corporate information and press releases (third-quarter 2026 results of 2 November 2026); Entel, first-quarter 2026 results release; Entel, second-quarter 2026 results release; Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (CMF), Chile’s financial regulator, filings by Entel; Banco Central de Chile, the central bank, observed dollar rate of 992.66 pesos on 2 November and 981.82 on 3 November 2026 (accessed 4 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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