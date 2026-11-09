Egypt Signs US$42 Million Offshore Gas Deal

An entrance to the Port of Alexandria, Egypt, in May 2024 (Photo: Marsupium, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons, cropped)

EGYPT · ENERGY

On Monday 9 November 2026, Egypt signed a gas exploration deal with Cheiron, an oil and gas company already working in the country. The agreement covers the East Alexandria Offshore area in the Mediterranean Sea and commits at least US$42 million.

Chevron, a US energy company, signed a similar exploration deal for the Lotus block, a deep-water area off the Mediterranean coast, worth US$88 million, announced on 5 October. Karim Badawi, Egypt’s petroleum minister, calls the Cheiron agreement an important step in accelerating exploration.

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Key Facts Who The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), the state gas firm, and the oil company Cheiron.

Where The East Alexandria Offshore area, a gas exploration block in the Mediterranean Sea.

Money A minimum investment of more than US$42 million.

Work Three exploration wells (test wells) and reprocessed seismic data (sound-wave images of the seabed).

Unknown No drilling date has been set, and no gas discovery has been announced.

What Egypt Signed

The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), the state company that runs Egypt’s gas business, signed a concession agreement for the East Alexandria Offshore area. A concession gives a company the right to explore for and produce gas in a defined area.

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Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, witnessed the signing. The ministry statement of 9 November confirms the deal.

Cheiron is the other party to the concession. The company is active in Egypt’s Western Desert, the Mediterranean and the Gulf of Suez.

EGAS offered the area in its international bid round, and the area was awarded to Cheiron in June 2025. The area lies in the Mediterranean Sea.

Evening traffic on the Corniche, the seafront road of Alexandria. The East Alexandria Offshore area lies in the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: Slyronit, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Why the Deal Matters

The work programme sets a minimum investment of more than US$42 million. It includes three exploration wells, which are wells drilled to test for gas, and the reprocessing of seismic data.

Seismic data are sound-wave images of the rock under the seabed. Reprocessing runs those images through newer software.

Badawi said the agreement is an important step in accelerating exploration. The ministry’s strategy is to open new opportunities to international companies and widen exploration in promising areas.

Related reading: Egypt’s daily gas output target and the gas hub run by Eni, the Italian energy company. This signing adds one more exploration commitment to that picture.

What It Means for You

For readers in the United States, the clearest link is Chevron, which signed its own Egyptian exploration deal in October. Egypt’s gas supply matters for Mediterranean gas and for the market in liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is gas cooled into a liquid for shipping.

Nothing in this deal changes gas supply or prices today. The commitment is to explore, and any gas would come later.

Investors and readers following Egypt get a clear signal on policy. The Cheiron signing is one more step in that approach.

What Is Not Known

No drilling date has been announced for the three wells. The water depth of the East Alexandria area has not been published.

No gas discovery has been announced. The US$42 million minimum is a spending commitment, not a find.

The statement also gives no quantity for the seismic reprocessing. Until the first well is drilled, the amount of any gas stays unknown.

Readers can follow the wider story in our report on Egypt and Libya gas links. The Egypt page lists all our energy coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Egypt sign with Cheiron?

On Monday 9 November 2026, EGAS signed a concession agreement with Cheiron for the East Alexandria Offshore area. The minimum investment is more than US$42 million.

What work does the deal include?

The programme includes three exploration wells and the reprocessing of seismic data. No drilling date has been published.

Has any gas been found?

No gas discovery has been announced. The US$42 million minimum is a commitment to explore, not a find.

Sources: Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, statement of 9 November 2026. Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), bid-round award, June 2025.

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