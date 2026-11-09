Sudan Opposition Warns Egypt on Gold Miners

File photo. The port at Port Sudan. Photo: Bertramz, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

A Sudanese anti-war coalition warned Egypt on Monday 9 November 2026 against attacking Sudanese gold miners. The group says Egyptian strikes have already hit mining areas inside Sudan, a claim Egypt’s army has neither confirmed nor denied.

The United Nations calls Sudan’s the world’s largest displacement crisis, and the European Union, which banned imports of Sudanese gold in July, calls the metal a major source of funding for the war. For US readers, the dispute involves Egypt, a close US security partner, and a metal sold on world markets.

Who: The Sudanese Forces of the Declaration of Principles, an anti-war coalition, issued the warning on 9 November.

The Sudanese Forces of the Declaration of Principles, an anti-war coalition, issued the warning on 9 November. Claim: The group alleges earlier Egyptian air strikes inside Sudan; this is not independently verified.

The group alleges earlier Egyptian air strikes inside Sudan; this is not independently verified. Egypt: Its army says its crackdown on illegal gold mining stays inside Egyptian territory.

Its army says its crackdown on illegal gold mining stays inside Egyptian territory. Arrests: Egypt says it has arrested 151 Egyptians and 540 foreigners.

Egypt says it has arrested 151 Egyptians and 540 foreigners. As of: 9 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

What the Coalition Said

The Sudanese Forces of the Declaration of Principles, an anti-war coalition, issued its statement through one of its leaders, Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Nayer. It cites survivor testimony to allege earlier Egyptian air strikes on Sudanese territory.

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Women sell food at an open-air market in Khartoum, Sudan. Archive photo, not from the mining areas. Photo: Dr. Ondřej Havelka, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Port Sudan is the seat of the army-backed authority, which the coalition calls illegitimate. The group says Egypt coordinates with that authority, and it rejects Egypt’s pledge that operations stay on Egyptian soil.

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The group also says about 200 miners died in an attack on Jebel Al-Uqaidat, a gold-mining area near the border. That figure is the group’s claim, and tolls differ.

Emergency Lawyers, a Sudanese rights group, said at least 72 miners were killed in an October strike on a mine near the border, which could not be independently verified. The coalition demands an independent international investigation and the naming of those responsible.

It also says mining areas must not become operational zones for foreign forces. The group holds the army responsible for failing to protect the borders.

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What Egypt Says

At a press conference on Thursday 5 November 2026, an Egyptian army spokesman described a campaign against illegal gold mining in Egypt’s Eastern Desert, the region between the Nile and the Red Sea, near the Sudan border. The campaign began in June, and its first three phases are complete.

A fourth phase was due to start on Saturday 7 November. Egypt reported 151 Egyptians and 540 foreigners arrested, while more than 6,000 others surrendered before operations began.

Two Egyptian army officers, one a senior border guard officer, were killed in the crackdown, according to the announcement that week. Egypt says its operations stay inside Egyptian territory and target no civilians.

It says drones were used against weapons and ammunition depots, and that the work is coordinated with the Sudanese army. Egypt had not publicly responded to the coalition’s warning at publication.

Who Is Who

The coalition opposes both sides in Sudan’s war. It includes a civilian alliance led by Abdalla Hamdok, Sudan’s prime minister from 2019 to 2022, and the Sudan Liberation Movement, an armed group from Darfur led by Abdel Wahid Al-Nur. The two warring sides are the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, a rival paramilitary group. The army backs the authority based in Port Sudan.

What Is Not Known

No independent verification of strikes inside Sudan has been published. The true death toll at Jebel Al-Uqaidat also remains unknown.

It is unclear whether the fourth phase of Egypt’s campaign touches Sudanese soil. Egypt has not said how it will answer the warning.

What It Means for You

The EU says Sudan’s gold has become a major source of war funding, and in July it banned imports. Our earlier article on the EU ban on Sudanese gold covers the European response.

Egypt is a close security partner of the United States, so violence along its border can matter in Washington. We have no confirmed US position on this dispute, and we will report one if it emerges.

Earlier coverage: Egypt’s gold mining crackdown on the Sudan border and the miners’ account of the toll. See also our Sudan coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the coalition warn Egypt about?

The Sudanese Forces of the Declaration of Principles warned Egypt on 9 November 2026 against attacking Sudanese gold miners. It alleges earlier Egyptian air strikes inside Sudan, which are unverified.

What does Egypt say about its campaign?

Egypt’s army says a campaign against illegal gold mining began in June and stays inside Egyptian territory. It says no civilians are targeted and the work is coordinated with the Sudanese army.

How many miners were killed at Jebel Al-Uqaidat?

The death toll is unconfirmed. The coalition claims about 200 died, while Emergency Lawyers, a Sudanese rights group, said at least 72 died in an October strike, which is unverified.

Sources: the coalition’s statement of 9 November 2026; Egyptian Armed Forces press briefing of 5 November 2026; a statement by Emergency Lawyers, a Sudanese rights group, on the October strike. Egypt had not publicly responded to the warning at publication.

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