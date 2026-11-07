Brazil Hospital Group Pitches Rio Med School

Brazil Health

Rede D’Or São Luiz, which calls itself Brazil’s largest integrated healthcare network, plans a Rio de Janeiro medical school; we could not confirm whether final authorisation has been issued.

Rede D’Or São Luiz, which calls itself Brazil’s largest integrated healthcare network, is promoting a planned medical school in Rio de Janeiro. The group trades on the B3 exchange, Brazil’s main stock exchange, in São Paulo under the ticker RDOR3, so its plans matter to investors who follow Brazil’s private health sector.

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The group’s advertising agency says a national campaign for the course is now running. In March 2026 the group said the school fits its plan to train more doctors for Brazil.

Key Facts Who: Rede D’Or São Luiz, a Brazilian private hospital group listed on the B3 exchange as RDOR3.

What: A planned medical school in Rio de Janeiro, with 100 places a year forecast.

Why: The group says it wants to train more doctors for Brazil.

Next: We could not confirm in an official ministry document whether MEC, Brazil’s education ministry, has issued final authorisation.

Power Index: Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Group Announced

On 6 March 2026 Rede D’Or said Brazil’s Ministry of Education (MEC) had approved its ‘habilitação’ to set up a medical school in the city of Rio de Janeiro, with 100 students a year. Habilitação is a regulatory approval stage and is not the same as final authorisation to open.

Instituto D’Or, the group’s research and education arm, would support, supervise and lead the course. The group said the move fits its strategy of training more doctors for the Brazilian population.

The 100 places are a forecast. We could not confirm in an official ministry document whether final authorisation has been issued.

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The group’s advertising agency says a national campaign for the course is now running. We could not corroborate the campaign’s details, so we do not repeat them here.

Rio de Janeiro skyline with Sugarloaf Mountain at sunset. (Photo: Wilfredor, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What It Means for You

For investors in Brazil’s private health sector, the course is a training project to watch rather than a revenue line. Whether it pays off depends on approvals and demand, and we found no start date.

US readers who follow Brazilian stocks can watch RDOR3 for further notices on the school. Families abroad should treat the 100 places as planned, not guaranteed, until MEC completes its process.

Our report on Brazilian shareholder payouts also covers the group. The campaign suggests the group wants to be seen as a school as well as a hospital operator.

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What Is Not Known

We found no start date, tuition fee or campus location for the course. Those details matter most to families deciding whether to apply.

We also could not confirm in an official ministry document whether MEC has issued final authorisation. The figure of 100 places comes from the March announcement and is a forecast.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rede D’Or planning in Rio de Janeiro?

The group plans a medical school in Rio de Janeiro with 100 students a year forecast, led by its education arm Instituto D’Or. MEC, Brazil’s education ministry, granted a first regulatory step in March 2026.

Has the medical school received final approval?

We could not confirm this in an official ministry document. In March 2026 MEC granted a first regulatory step, and the 100 places depended on the remaining steps of its authorisation process.

Where would the medical school be?

In the city of Rio de Janeiro, according to the group’s March 2026 announcement. The group has not given a campus address in the material we found.

Sources Rede D’Or São Luiz announcement of 6 March 2026 and investor relations website (ri.rededorsaoluiz.com.br).