Norris Takes Pole in Rain-Hit São Paulo
Formula 1 · São Paulo Grand Prix
Published Saturday, November 7, 4:52 p.m. ET (6:52 p.m. São Paulo) · Source: Formula 1 timing and results, OpenF1 timing data, Polymarket
The rain nearly won qualifying at Interlagos, but Lando Norris beat it. Norris, McLaren’s British driver, took pole position for Sunday’s São Paulo Grand Prix 2026 with a lap of 1:27.470, his third pole in a row at the São Paulo circuit.
George Russell was 0.204 seconds slower in second, and Kimi Antonelli, the 20-year-old Mercedes driver who has already clinched this year’s drivers’ title, was third. Qualifying began at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), which was 3:00 p.m. in São Paulo.
Key Facts
- Pole: Lando Norris (McLaren) 1:27.470; George Russell (Mercedes) +0.204; Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +0.625.
- Penalties: Russell drops five places, Ferrari’s Leclerc ten. Ferrari’s Hamilton, Red Bull’s Verstappen and Cadillac’s Pérez go last.
- Brazilians: Haas debutant Rafael Câmara qualified 13th; home hero Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) was last after hitting the wall.
- Next: Race Sunday, November 8, at noon ET (2:00 p.m. São Paulo), live on Apple TV in the United States.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a prediction market, priced Antonelli at 39.5% and Norris at 33.0% to win Sunday’s race (4:51 p.m. ET).
This story is part of our coverage of the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.
In plain English
Qualifying is Saturday’s timed shoot-out that sets Sunday’s starting order, and pole is first place. It has three knockout rounds, Q1 to Q3.
Norris Wins a Wet Gamble at Interlagos
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth (1:28.289) and Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson fifth (1:28.321). Audi’s Nico Hülkenberg was a surprise sixth and Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar seventh, with Haas’s Oliver Bearman, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Williams’s Alex Albon made the top ten.
“It’s been a long day,” Norris said. “It was about getting two laps in at the beginning and not making any mistakes, and that’s exactly what we did.”
How the Rain Broke the Session Into Pieces
Heavy rain fell as the session began, and officials waved the red flag, which stops all running, within three minutes. After a long delay the drivers returned on full wet tyres, the deepest-grooved rubber for standing water.
Q2 ended early when Câmara, a Brazilian rookie making his Formula 1 debut for Haas, crashed into the barrier with less than a minute left. He was classified 13th.
In Q3 the sky darkened and Alonso was first out on intermediates, the tyre for damp tracks. The best conditions had passed with seven minutes left, and Russell was furious when his team told him to abandon a lap.
Penalties Will Reshuffle Sunday’s Grid
Formula 1, the series organiser, says Russell loses five places and Leclerc ten. Hamilton needs a new power unit, the engine and hybrid system, and joins Verstappen and Pérez at the back, and Verstappen did not run in Q2.
Norris keeps pole, but the order behind him will change once the FIA, the sport’s governing body, publishes the official grid. That helps midfield drivers such as Lawson and Hülkenberg.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, Antonelli was the favourite to win Sunday’s race at 39.5%, ahead of Norris at 33.0%, Verstappen at 13.5% and Russell at 9.9%. The market had US$125,266 traded at 4:51 p.m. ET, and these prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for US Readers
The next test is Sunday at noon ET (9:00 a.m. PT), when Norris tries to turn pole into a win. Apple TV is the exclusive US broadcaster this year.
After Mexico City, champion Antonelli has 380 points, ahead of Verstappen on 261 and Hamilton on 259. Mercedes leads Ferrari 630 to 504 in the teams’ standings.
What Is Not Known
The FIA had not published the official starting grid when we wrote this, so the exact places of Russell and Leclerc after their penalties are unconfirmed. Sunday’s weather and any further penalties are also unknown.
More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the São Paulo Grand Prix race?
The race starts Sunday, November 8, at noon ET (2:00 p.m. São Paulo, 9:00 a.m. PT). In the United States it is shown live on Apple TV.
Who is on pole for the São Paulo Grand Prix?
Lando Norris of McLaren took pole with a 1:27.470 in rain-hit qualifying at Interlagos. Mercedes’ George Russell was second, but has a five-place grid penalty.
Sources: Formula 1 results and standings (formula1.com); OpenF1 timing data (openf1.org); Polymarket (polymarket.com).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error
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