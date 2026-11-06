DStv Ghana Pay-TV Plans Now Start at US$4

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GHANA · PAY TV

Key Facts The prices Four DStv packages cost GH¢50, GH¢100, GH¢250 and GH¢570 a month, or US$4.29 to US$48.93.

The change They replace six older packages and took effect on Thursday 5 November 2026.

The saving Football fans move from the GH¢563 (US$48.33) Compact package to the GH¢250 (US$21.46) Sports package.

The pledge MultiChoice Ghana calls the prices permanent, and existing customers switch automatically.

The piracy fight Ghana’s government says it is preparing action against illegal streaming and pirate boxes.

DStv Ghana pay-TV plans now start at GH¢50 a month, about US$4.29 at GH¢11.65 per US$1 on 5 November. Four new packages took effect on Thursday 5 November 2026, and MultiChoice Ghana, which runs DStv, says the prices are permanent.

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The company’s country chief, Alex Okyere, says cheaper plans will also help fight piracy.

What the New DStv Packages Cost

The Starter package costs GH¢50 a month and offers 90 channels, including La Liga football. Select costs GH¢100 (US$8.58) for 123 channels and replaces the Family package, which cost GH¢188 (US$16.14).

Sports costs GH¢250 and carries the full football offer, including the English Premier League, the Champions League and La Liga. Ultimate costs GH¢570 and adds golf, Formula One, tennis, MotoGP and rugby.

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Six Old Packages Become Four

The new packages replace Padi, Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium. Ultimate takes the place of Premium, which cost GH¢854 (US$73.30).

Existing customers move to the new packages automatically, and nobody needs a new decoder. M-Net Movies 1 and 2 also merge into one channel, M-Net Movies+, and a new channel called SuperSport KICKOFF arrives.

Government Backing and the Piracy Fight

Sam George, Ghana’s communications minister, said viewers paying GH¢850 to GH¢875 (US$73 to US$75) for football would save over GH¢500 (US$43) on Sports. He said a pricing committee will keep watching prices.

The minister said officials are waiting for a legal opinion from the Attorney-General’s Department before acting against illegal streaming devices. Okyere said the company is working with the minister and the Attorney-General on a crackdown on pirate boxes brought in from other countries.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

MultiChoice Ghana sells DStv, a satellite pay-TV service, and Alex Okyere is its country chief executive. It announced the packages with Canal+ Group in Accra on Monday 26 October 2026.

Ghana’s National Communications Authority is the telecom and broadcast regulator. Piracy means watching paid channels through illegal streams or unauthorised decoders.

What It Means for You

For US readers with family in Ghana, the cuts make live Premier League and Champions League football cheaper to watch at home. Sending a subscription as a gift now costs far less.

Investors in pay-TV can see a company cutting prices to win back viewers from piracy and streaming. See also Rio Times reports on MultiChoice’s Kenya prices and on its nine-month revenue.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many customers will move to the cheaper packages or what that does to revenue. MultiChoice and Canal+ can say when they next publish results.

The timing of Ghana’s anti-piracy measures is not known. The Attorney-General’s Department can say when its legal opinion will be ready.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much do the new DStv packages cost in Ghana?

Starter costs GH¢50, Select GH¢100, Sports GH¢250 and Ultimate GH¢570 a month. That is US$4.29 to US$48.93 at GH¢11.65 per US$1.

When did the new DStv packages start?

They took effect on Thursday 5 November 2026. They were announced on Monday 26 October at a news conference in Accra.

Do DStv customers need a new decoder?

No. Existing customers move to the new packages automatically on their current decoders.

Will the lower prices end piracy?

MultiChoice Ghana says the prices make illegal options unattractive. The government says it is preparing separate action against illegal streaming and pirate boxes.

Sources: MultiChoice Ghana, DStv Ghana packages page, accessed 6 November 2026; Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations and MultiChoice Ghana, joint news conference, Accra, 26 October 2026; Daily reference exchange rates, Ghanaian cedi per US dollar, 5 November 2026; Previous Rio Times coverage: MultiChoice Cuts Top DStv Price in Kenya 38%, 27 October 2026; Previous Rio Times coverage: MultiChoice Revenue Falls 3% in Nine Months, 23 October 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief