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since 2009
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Morocco Africa

Renault Tangier Job Cut Report Unconfirmed

By · November 6, 2026 · 4 min read
Container ship at a Tanger Med quay with rows of new cars parked in the foreground
File photo. New cars wait for export on a quay at the Tanger Med port, northern Morocco, August 2023. Photo: Bertrand Soubeyrand, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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MOROCCO · AUTOMOTIVE

Key Facts

  • The report Press reports of 850 voluntary departures trace to one daily. Renault and unions have not confirmed.
  • The output The Tangier plant built 151,493 vehicles in the first half of 2026, up 0.4% on a year earlier.
  • The exports Of those, 143,862 vehicles, or 95%, were exported.
  • The labour deal Renault Morocco renewed the Tangier collective agreement with the UMT union in December 2025, for the third time.
  • The workforce The December 2025 agreements cover about 10,000 workers across Renault’s Moroccan entities.

Moroccan press reported on 5 and 6 November that Renault Tangier is preparing about 850 voluntary departures. All of those reports trace back to one daily, and we found no confirmation from Renault or a union.

What is on the record points the other way for output. The Tangier plant built 151,493 vehicles in the first half of 2026, and 95% of them were exported.

What Is Confirmed About the Tangier Plant

Renault Group’s half-year figures show the Tangier plant built 151,493 vehicles in January to June 2026, up 0.4% year on year. Of these, 143,862 were exported.

The group’s other Moroccan plant, Somaca in Casablanca, built 48,455 vehicles, down 1%. Together the two sites made nearly 200,000 vehicles, a stable level, and exported 84% of them.

The Labour Agreements Signed in December 2025

In December 2025 Renault Morocco signed three collective agreements, covering Somaca, the Tangier plant and Renault Commerce Maroc. The Tangier agreement, with the UMT union, was renewed for the third time.

The agreements cover about 10,000 workers and include new provisions on job security through training for automation and new technology. Mohamed Bachiri, Renault’s managing director in Morocco, called it a decisive step for the group’s social model.

Harbour of Tangier with boats and the city rising behind the waterfront
File photo. The port of Tangier on Morocco’s northern coast, undated. Photo: logopop, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What the 850 Figure Would Mean

A voluntary departure scheme means employees choose to leave, usually with a payment, rather than being dismissed. At 850 people it would be a visible share of the plant workforce.

The press reports say management briefed team leaders and began listing the workers concerned. We cannot say whether the scheme exists, and the report stays unconfirmed until Renault Morocco or a union speaks.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Renault Morocco is the group’s Moroccan business, which runs the Tangier and Somaca factories. The UMT, or Union Marocaine du Travail, is one of the country’s main labour unions and represents Tangier workers.

Somaca is Renault’s other Moroccan factory, in Casablanca. Renault Commerce Maroc is the group’s sales entity in the country.

What It Means for You

For US readers, Morocco is a car-export base, since 84% of Renault’s Moroccan output goes abroad. Investors who follow Renault should wait for a company statement before treating the report as fact.

For related reading, see our report on Morocco’s automotive exports. Our list of Morocco’s top companies adds context.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Renault is offering voluntary departures at Tangier or how many. Renault Morocco can say, and so can the UMT union at Tangier.

It is not known how many people work at the Tangier plant. Renault Group says about 6,000, while the press reports cite about 7,600, and Renault Morocco can settle it.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Background: Amnesty Accuses Sudan Militia of Torture.

Related coverage: Ghana Minority Wants Gold Chief Out 24 Oct.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Renault cutting 850 jobs at Tangier?

Not confirmed. Moroccan press reports of about 850 voluntary departures trace to one daily, and we found no confirmation from Renault or a union.

How many cars does the Tangier plant make?

It built 151,493 vehicles in the first half of 2026, up 0.4% on a year earlier. About 95% were exported.

What labour agreement covers Tangier?

Renault Morocco and the UMT union renewed the Tangier collective agreement in December 2025. It was the third renewal.

What is a voluntary departure scheme?

It is a programme in which employees choose to leave. They usually receive a payment instead of being dismissed.

Sources: Renault Group, Morocco production figures for the first half of 2026, 5 August 2026; Renault Group, Tangier plant profile, Group magazine; IndustriALL Global Union, Collective agreements at Renault Morocco, 16 December 2025; Previous Rio Times coverage: Morocco Automotive Exports; Previous Rio Times coverage: Morocco Top 10 Companies.


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