Mexico’s December calendar is lighter than it looks: one legal holiday, one bank-only closing day and a school break that runs into January.

Guide: Mexico

Mexico has one national public holiday in December 2026: Friday 25 December, Christmas Day. Banks and the stock exchange also close on Saturday 12 December, but that is a banking-sector day, not a holiday for workers.

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New Year’s Day, Friday 1 January 2027, is a statutory rest day for workers. Whether banks and the exchange close that day is not yet confirmed, because the banking regulator, the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), had not made its 2027 closing list public on 28 November.

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Key Facts Holiday. Friday 25 December 2026 is the only national public holiday; banks also close Saturday 12 December.

New Year. Friday 1 January 2027 is a statutory holiday; its bank closure is not yet confirmed.

Schools. Winter break runs 21 December 2026 to 5 January 2027; classes resume Thursday 7 January.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

Mexico’s December calendar is lighter than it looks: one legal holiday, one bank-only closing day and a school break that runs into January.

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The Dates at a Glance

Each card below gives what closes on a date and its legal status, which comes either from the Federal Labour Law, the statute that lists mandatory rest days for workers, or from the banking regulator’s closing list. Where an operator sets its own hours, we say so instead of guessing.

Saturday 12 December: Bank-Sector Closing Day Status. Not a national holiday. The banking regulator orders banks and exchanges to close.

Not a national holiday. The banking regulator orders banks and exchanges to close. Banks and stock exchange. Closed.

Closed. Government offices. Not a rest day under the Federal Labour Law.

Not a rest day under the Federal Labour Law. Shops, supermarkets, transport, tourist sites. Opening hours are set by each operator. Not yet confirmed for 2026. For the annual Guadalupe pilgrimage in Mexico City, see our Virgin of Guadalupe Day guide.

Thursday 24 December: Christmas Eve Status. Not a legal holiday and not on the banking closure list.

Not a legal holiday and not on the banking closure list. Banks and stock exchange. Working day, although individual branches may close early. Not yet confirmed.

Working day, although individual branches may close early. Not yet confirmed. Shops, supermarkets, transport, tourist sites. Opening hours are set by each operator. Not yet confirmed for 2026.

Friday 25 December: Christmas Day Status. National statutory holiday under Article 74 of the Federal Labour Law, and a bank closing day.

National statutory holiday under Article 74 of the Federal Labour Law, and a bank closing day. Banks and stock exchange. Closed.

Closed. Workers. Day off. Anyone who works is owed double pay on top of the normal wage.

Day off. Anyone who works is owed double pay on top of the normal wage. Government offices. Not yet confirmed; see the section on offices below.

Not yet confirmed; see the section on offices below. Shops, supermarkets, transport, tourist sites. Opening hours are set by each operator. Not yet confirmed for 2026.

Thursday 31 December: New Year’s Eve Status. Not a legal holiday and not on the banking closure list.

Not a legal holiday and not on the banking closure list. Banks and stock exchange. Working day, although individual branches may close early. Not yet confirmed.

Working day, although individual branches may close early. Not yet confirmed. Shops, supermarkets, transport, tourist sites. Opening hours are set by each operator. Not yet confirmed for 2026.

Friday 1 January 2027: New Year’s Day Status. National statutory holiday under Article 74 of the Federal Labour Law.

National statutory holiday under Article 74 of the Federal Labour Law. Banks and stock exchange. Not yet confirmed for 2027. The 2026 order closed them on 1 January 2026.

Not yet confirmed for 2027. The 2026 order closed them on 1 January 2026. Workers. Day off, with double pay on top of the normal wage for anyone who works.

Day off, with double pay on top of the normal wage for anyone who works. Government offices. Not yet confirmed.

Not yet confirmed. Shops, supermarkets, transport, tourist sites. Opening hours are set by each operator. Not yet confirmed for 2026.

The dome of the Mexican Stock Exchange building on Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City’s main boulevard. (File photo)

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Who Decides What Counts as a Holiday

Two separate rule books apply in Mexico. The Federal Labour Law lists the mandatory rest days for workers, and the CNBV publishes its own list of days when banks and other supervised firms must close.

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In December the labour law names only 25 December. A six-yearly rest day for a presidential handover does not fall in 2026, because the last handover was in 2024.

The CNBV order covers banks, brokerages, stock exchanges and investment funds, and it adds every Saturday and Sunday to the closing list. It was published in the Diario Oficial de la Federación, the official gazette, on Wednesday 10 December 2025.

The order says these institutions “must close their doors and suspend their operations” (our translation) on 12 and 25 December 2026. That is why 12 December is a bank closing day even though most workers have no right to the day off.

Banks, Cash and the Stock Exchange

On the two closing days, bank branches and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, or BMV) are shut. The exchange follows the same list, so there is no trading session on 25 December.

Thursday 24 December and Thursday 31 December are not on the closure list, so banks and the exchange treat them as working days. Some branches may close early on those days, which we could not confirm for 2026.

The exchange’s own holiday page was offline when we checked on 28 November, so this guide relies on the regulator’s order. The exchange’s closure on 1 January 2027 is therefore not yet confirmed.

Schools, Government Offices and Tourist Sites

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) set the winter school break from 21 December 2026 to 5 January 2027. Classes resume on Thursday 7 January 2027, because 6 January is a no-class day.

Federal offices and the tax authority, known as SAT, usually close for part of late December, but their 2026 dates are not yet confirmed. In 2025 the tax authority’s break ran from 18 December 2025 to 2 January 2026, under a resolution published on 17 December 2025.

Museums, archaeological sites and public transport set their own year-end hours, and we found no national notice for 2026. Check the operator’s page before you travel on 24 December, 25 December, 31 December or 1 January.

What It Means for You

If you need to pay rent, exchange money or visit a branch, finish before Friday 11 December, because the next banking day after that is Monday 14 December. Between Christmas and New Year, banks work on Thursday 24 December and then reopen on Monday 28 December.

If the 1 January closure is confirmed, the next banking day after New Year’s Eve is Monday 4 January 2027. Visitors from the United States should carry enough pesos and a card that works abroad for the closed days.

Employees who work on 25 December or 1 January are owed double pay on top of the day’s wage under Article 75 of the Federal Labour Law, which makes triple pay in total. Because 12 December is not on the statutory list, a day off then depends on the employer’s own calendar.

For things to do around these dates, see our Mexico City guide for December 2026 and the Mexico City expat page. Earlier this autumn we mapped the November bank closures in Mexico holiday closures on 2 and 16 November, and our Mexico news page tracks any change.

What Is Not Yet Confirmed

The CNBV’s 2027 closing list, and so the bank and exchange closure on 1 January 2027, was not public on 28 November. The 2026 list appeared in the gazette on 10 December 2025, so a 2027 list may follow in early December.

The federal government’s and the tax authority’s year-end office closures for 2026 are not yet confirmed. Opening hours of supermarkets, public transport and tourist sites on 24, 25 and 31 December and 1 January are also not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is 12 December a public holiday in Mexico in 2026?

No. Banks and the stock exchange close on that Saturday under a banking-sector order, but it is not a mandatory rest day for workers.

Are banks open on 24 and 31 December 2026?

Neither Thursday is on the banking regulator’s 2026 closure list, so both are working days. Individual branches may set shorter hours, which we could not confirm.

Do workers get extra pay for working on 25 December or 1 January?

Yes. Under the Federal Labour Law, a worker on a mandatory rest day is paid double on top of the normal wage, so triple in total.

When do Mexican schools return after the winter break?

Classes resume on Thursday 7 January 2027, according to the Ministry of Public Education’s 2026-2027 calendar. The break itself runs from 21 December to 5 January.

Sources Diario Oficial de la Federación, 10 December 2025, order of the National Banking and Securities Commission on closing days in 2026 (copy of the gazette pages)

Federal Labour Law, Articles 74 and 75

Ministry of Public Education, school calendar 2026-2027, published July 2026

tax authority (SAT) resolution published 17 December 2025

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