What to Do in Tunis in December 2026: Carthage Film Days and Nawbit Gharam
A day-by-day guide for residents: film at the JCC from 12 December and the public holiday on 17 December.
TUNIS · Culture
TUNIS — This is our monthly guide for people who live in the city or are staying for weeks, built around things to do in Tunis in December 2026. It lists what is on from 1 December, where, what it costs and how to book.
Most of the confirmed programme is live shows at the Théâtre municipal de Tunis, the city’s main municipal theatre, sold through Teskerti, a Tunisian online ticketing platform. The big film festival takes over the middle of the month, and Thursday 17 December is a public holiday.
Prices are in Tunisian dinars (TND), and the US$ figures divide by 3 TND per US$, a rounded rate close to the late-November market rate of about 3.05 (RT, a financial market-data provider), so they run up to 2% high. Prices were checked on Teskerti on 28 November, and some seats and boxes are already sold out.
Key Facts
- The Carthage Film Days, Tunisia’s main film festival, run 12 to 19 December.
- Nawbit Gharam, a musical comedy, plays the Théâtre municipal de Tunis on 19 December.
- Thursday 17 December is a public holiday in Tunisia.
- Shows are sold on Teskerti, prices checked 28 November; some seats are sold out.
The Carthage Film Days fill 12 to 19 December, with the musical comedy Nawbit Gharam on 19 December.
1 to 6 December: Padel and the First Shows
Tuesday 1 December, from 18:00, to Saturday 5 December, to 19:00
The 9th Anniversary Tournament (padel)
Le Club de Gammarth, Zone touristique Cap Gammarth, Gammarth · 126 TND (about US$42) for every category, one category is shown as sold out
Thursday 3 December, 19:30
Ocheg Mahfel
Théâtre municipal de Tunis, 2 Rue de Grèce · 30 TND (about US$10) Amphithéâtre up to 50 TND (about US$17) Orchestre VIP
Friday 4 December, 19:30
Yalla Tounes Tghani
Théâtre municipal de Tunis, 2 Rue de Grèce · 32 TND (about US$11) Galerie up to 52 TND (about US$17) Orchestre VIP
Saturday 5 December, 19:30
Hassen Doss
Théâtre municipal de Tunis, 2 Rue de Grèce · 20 to 40 TND (about US$7 to US$13) for single seats, boxes 120 to 240 TND (about US$40 to US$80), some boxes sold out
Sunday 6 December, 19:00
100 Violons de Zied Zouari
Théâtre municipal de Tunis, 2 Rue de Grèce · 20 TND (about US$7) Galerie, 30 TND (about US$10) Balcon, 40 TND (about US$13) Orchestre
10 to 13 December: The Week the Festival Opens
Thursday 10 December, 20:00
Hicham Haddad
Théâtre municipal de Tunis, 2 Rue de Grèce · 30 TND (about US$10) Amphithéâtre, 50 TND (about US$17) Galerie, 80 TND (about US$27) Balcon, 100 TND (about US$33) Orchestre
Saturday 12 December, 19:00
Kolna Nghani, Season 3
Théâtre municipal de Tunis, 2 Rue de Grèce · 32.5 TND (about US$11) Amphithéâtre, 38 TND (about US$13) Galerie, 43 TND (about US$14) Orchestre or Balcon, 52 TND (about US$17) Orchestre VIP
Sunday 13 December, 18:30
Zied Gharsa
Théâtre municipal de Tunis, 2 Rue de Grèce · 30 TND (about US$10) Amphithéâtre, 40 TND (about US$13) Galerie, 50 TND (about US$17) Orchestre or Balcon; boxes 150 to 300 TND (about US$50 to US$100)
12 to 19 December: The Carthage Film Days
Saturday 12 to Saturday 19 December
Journées Cinématographiques de Carthage (JCC), 37th edition
Cité de la Culture, the national culture complex · 2026 prices not yet confirmed
This is the main event of the month, held at the Cité de la Culture. Egypt is guest of honour, there is a focus on East African cinema, the festival marks its 60th anniversary since 1966, and 13 Tunisian films compete. The festival ends on 19 December.
We found no published screening programme, showtimes or ticket prices on 28 November. Check the festival’s official channels before you plan a screening.
17 to 20 December: The Holiday and the Closing Weekend
Thursday 17 December, 20:00
Tounsi w Noss
Théâtre municipal de Tunis, 2 Rue de Grèce · 20 TND (about US$7) Amphithéâtre, 25 TND (about US$8) Galerie, 30 TND (about US$10) Balcon, 35 TND (about US$12) Orchestre
The show falls on the public holiday, Revolution and Youth Day. Teskerti lists single seats from 20 TND (about US$7).
Friday 18 December, 20:00
WATAR
Théâtre municipal de Tunis, 2 Rue de Grèce · 20 TND (about US$7) Amphithéâtre, 30 TND (about US$10) Galerie, 40 TND (about US$13) Orchestre or Balcon; boxes 120 to 240 TND (about US$40 to US$80)
A Friday-night show of about two hours. The Teskerti listing does not name a genre, so check the page first.
Saturday 19 December, 20:30
Nawbit Gharam
Théâtre municipal de Tunis, 2 Rue de Grèce · 30 TND (about US$10) Amphithéâtre, 40 TND (about US$13) Galerie, 60 TND (about US$20) Orchestre or Balcon; boxes 210 to 420 TND (about US$70 to US$140)
A musical comedy set in the cabaret and café-chantant world of 1930s Tunis. The cast includes Bouthaina Nabouli as the adult diva, with singers, an orchestra, a chorus and dancers, and it runs about two hours.
Sunday 20 December, 18:00
Voix de Femmes
Théâtre municipal de Tunis, 2 Rue de Grèce · 32 TND (about US$11) Galerie, 37 TND (about US$12) Balcon, 42 TND (about US$14) Orchestre
The title means “Women’s Voices”, and the show lasts about two hours. The early 18:00 start leaves the rest of the Sunday evening free.
22 to 29 December: The Last Shows of the Year
Tuesday 22 December, 19:30
Flashback 90s 80s
Théâtre municipal de Tunis, 2 Rue de Grèce · 25 TND (about US$8) Amphithéâtre, 30 TND (about US$10) Galerie, 40 TND (about US$13) Balcon, 45 TND (about US$15) Orchestre VIP
A show themed on the 1980s and 1990s. Tickets are on Teskerti.
Thursday 24 December, 19:00
Weld Talyani
Théâtre municipal de Tunis, 2 Rue de Grèce · 20 TND (about US$7) Amphithéâtre, 25 TND (about US$8) Galerie, 32 TND (about US$11) Balcon Latérale, 37 TND (about US$12) Orchestre or Balcon Centrale
A Christmas Eve option at the municipal theatre. Some boxes are already sold out, so confirm availability at checkout.
Tuesday 29 December, 19:00
Ghanili
Théâtre municipal de Tunis, 2 Rue de Grèce · 25 TND (about US$8) Amphithéâtre, 30 TND (about US$10) Galerie, 35 TND (about US$12) Balcon Latéral, 40 TND (about US$13) Orchestre or Balcon Centrale, 50 TND (about US$17) Orchestre VIP
The last confirmed show of the month, with the title meaning “Sing for me”. Book through Teskerti.
Planning Your Tunis in December
Revolution and Youth Day, a national public holiday, falls on Thursday 17 December in Tunisia’s official 2026 holiday calendar. The Théâtre municipal de Tunis still hosts a 20:00 show that evening.
Teskerti sells tickets for Théâtre municipal de Tunis events, and each listing gives the date, the time and a price for each seat category.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the biggest event in Tunis in December 2026?
The 37th Journées Cinématographiques de Carthage runs from Saturday 12 to Saturday 19 December, based at the Cité de la Culture. Egypt is guest of honour and 13 Tunisian films compete.
How do I buy tickets for shows at the Théâtre municipal de Tunis?
Teskerti is the ticket seller for the shows listed here, and each event page gives the date, time and prices. Most single seats cost between 20 and 60 TND (about US$7 to US$20), with boxes costing more.
Is there a public holiday in Tunis in December 2026?
Yes, Revolution and Youth Day, a national holiday, falls on Thursday 17 December 2026.
Is there a show on the 17 December holiday?
Yes, the comedy show Tounsi w Noss runs at 20:00 at the Théâtre municipal de Tunis, with seats from 20 TND (about US$7).
Sources
- Festival announcement of the official Tunisian selection for the 37th Journées Cinématographiques de Carthage, 11 November 2026
- the official 2026 Tunisian public-holiday calendar, published 29 December 2025
- teskerti.tn, teskerti.tn, teskerti.tn, teskerti.tn, teskerti.tn, teskerti.tn, teskerti.tn, teskerti.tn. Retrieved 28 November 2026
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