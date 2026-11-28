ALEXANDRIA · Culture

ALEXANDRIA — This is a monthly guide for people who live in the city or are staying for weeks, built around the things to do in Alexandria in December 2026. It lists what is on, where, when and what it costs.

The confirmed programme this month centres on the evening shows at the BA in Shatby, a district of Alexandria, mostly at 7:00 PM. We found no Egyptian public holiday in December, so the calendar is open for planning.

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The strongest weekends are 10 to 12 December, with a theatre night and a live band, and 24 to 26 December, with theatre, a Christmas Day concert and the Beethoven night. Every event below was checked against the BA online ticketing site on 28 November.

Key Facts A Beethoven concert at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina (BA), the city’s library, is on 26 December.

A Christmas Day concert is on 25 December.

Tickets cost EGP 50 to 150 (about US$0.91 to US$2.74), checked on the BA ticket site 28 November.

We found no Egyptian public holiday in December; Coptic Christmas is Thursday 7 January 2027.

A theatre night on 10 December, a Christmas Day concert and Beethoven on 26 December fill the month at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina.

Alexandria University main building. File photo.

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1 to 6 December

Tuesday 1 to Thursday 3 December e-AGE26 conference Bibliotheca Alexandrina · Details on eage26.asren.net This is the 16th annual conference, run by the Library Sector of the BA with the Arab States Research and Education Network (ASREN), from Tuesday 1 to Thursday 3 December. It is a professional gathering for researchers and librarians, with paper submissions handled on eage26.asren.net (the conference site); source: bibalex.org news page, checked 28 November.

7 to 13 December

Thursday 10 December, 7:00 PM Last 3 Moments in Mr. Marcus’s Life Small Theatre, BA Conference Center · EGP 50 (about US$0.91) A theatre night at the Bibliotheca’s own venue, and one of the cheapest tickets of the month. Tickets are on the BA online ticketing site, as checked 28 November; source: Bibliotheca Alexandrina online ticketing, checked 28 November.

Friday 11 to Sunday 20 December 2026 Women’s Basketball League Africa Alexandria is listed as host city · Venue and ticket details not confirmed FIBA Africa, the continental basketball body, confirmed Sporting Club of Alexandria, a city sports club, as host of the final round of this club tournament from 11 to 20 December. Venue, schedule and ticketing were not confirmed at the time of writing; source: FIBA Africa Central Board announcement on about.fiba.basketball, checked 28 November.

Saturday 12 December, 7:00 PM ESFA Band Small Theatre, BA Conference Center · EGP 100 (about US$1.83) A live band night in the Bibliotheca’s small hall, with tickets on the BA online ticketing site. Source: Bibliotheca Alexandrina online ticketing, checked 28 November.

21 to 31 December

Thursday 24 December, 7:00 PM The Final Bet Great Hall, BA Conference Center · EGP 50 (about US$0.91) A low-cost theatre night in the Great Hall on Christmas Eve. Tickets are on the BA online ticketing site, as checked 28 November; source: Bibliotheca Alexandrina online ticketing, checked 28 November.

Friday 25 December, 7:00 PM Shadi Nagi Small Theatre, BA Conference Center · EGP 100 (about US$1.83) A Christmas Day concert in the Bibliotheca’s small hall, on a Friday, which is a weekend day in Egypt. Tickets are on the BA online ticketing site, as checked 28 November; source: Bibliotheca Alexandrina online ticketing, checked 28 November.

Saturday 26 December, 7:00 PM Beethoven Works Great Hall, BA Conference Center · EGP 150 (about US$2.74) Beethoven Works is the Saturday evening concert in the Great Hall of the BA Conference Center, with tickets on the BA online ticketing site. Source: Bibliotheca Alexandrina online ticketing, checked 28 November.

Planning Your Alexandria in December

We found no Egyptian public holiday in December 2026, but we could not find an official cabinet notice, so confirm with the cabinet before planning around opening hours. Coptic Christmas falls on Thursday 7 January 2027, outside this guide.

Bibliotheca Alexandrina tickets are sold on its online ticketing site and priced in Egyptian pounds (EGP). Dollar figures here use EGP 54.77 to the dollar, the RT market-data rate on 28 November, so treat conversions as approximate.

For weekly updates, check the BA ticketing page. Look at each event page before you buy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much are Bibliotheca Alexandrina tickets in December 2026?

The two theatre nights cost EGP 50, ESFA Band and Shadi Nagi cost EGP 100, and Beethoven Works costs EGP 150. Tickets are sold on the BA online ticketing site.

When is the Beethoven concert in Alexandria?

Beethoven Works is on Saturday 26 December at 7:00 PM in the Great Hall of the BA Conference Center.

Is there a public holiday in Egypt in December 2026?

We found no Egyptian public holiday in December 2026, though no official cabinet notice was available. Coptic Christmas is on Thursday 7 January 2027.

What is on in Alexandria on Christmas Day 2026?

Shadi Nagi plays the Small Theatre of the BA Conference Center on Friday 25 December at 7:00 PM. Tickets cost EGP 100.