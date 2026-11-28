Mexico City Hit by First Winter Storm
A cold, wet weekend has begun in the capital, with sleet in the southern hills and a Red Alert in force. What the night left behind is still unclear.
Category: Mexico
Mexico City’s first winter storm of the season swamped roads and toppled trees on Friday 27 November 2026, after heavy rain fell across the city. The city’s civil protection secretariat (SGIRPC) then activated a Red Alert, a high-level warning in its colour-coded system, for low temperatures and heavy rain expected in the early hours of Saturday 28 November.
Clara Brugada, the Head of Government who runs the capital, asked residents to take extreme precautions and follow the authorities’ recommendations. The national weather service (Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, SMN) forecasts strong rain in the capital on Saturday 28 November.
Key Facts
- Who. Mexico City civil protection issued a Red Alert; Head of Government Clara Brugada urged caution.
- What. First winter storm of the season brings heavy rain, flooding, fallen trees and sleet to Mexico City.
- When. Friday 27 November 2026; Red Alert for the early hours of Saturday 28 November.
- As of. 28 November 2026, 11:30 GMT
- Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
A cold, wet weekend has begun in the capital, with sleet in the southern hills and a Red Alert in force. What the night left behind is still unclear.
Temperatures in the capital fell to 8 °C (46 °F) on Friday 27 November. The rain brought traffic jams and street flooding during the day.
On the Anillo Periférico, the capital’s ring road, flooding and stalled vehicles stretched a trip from Xochimilco in the south to Miguel Hidalgo in the north from about two hours to more than four on Friday. Water also covered Paseo de la Reforma in Colonia Juárez.
The city’s water authority attended a flood on Calzada Ignacio Zaragoza at Avenida México in Colonia Ejército de Oriente. Civil protection recorded sleet on the Picacho-Ajusco road, at the spot known as La Y in the southern hills.
The city fire service, the Heroico Cuerpo de Bomberos, attended at least two fallen trees on Friday. One, at least 10 metres tall, blocked José Tomás Cuéllar street in Colonia Obrera, while another fell on a car on Calle Campo Cobo in Azcapotzalco.
The capital’s weather followed an earlier SMN warning of heavy rain and mountain snow in the Pacific west, in Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, as covered in Mexico’s First Winter Storm Hits the West. For Saturday 28 November the SMN, part of the National Water Commission (Conagua), forecasts strong rain in the capital and possible snow or sleet above 2,800 metres in the Valley of Mexico.
Minimums should reach 4 to 6 °C (39 to 43 °F) and maximums 10 to 12 °C (50 to 54 °F), with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h. The SMN also warned of possible flooding and landslides.
No casualties appear in the record so far. The authorities have not said how many streets flooded, whether power was cut, or how flights, the Metro (the city’s subway) and schools were affected.
The Red Alert covers the early hours of Saturday 28 November 2026. More is on our Mexico coverage page.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does the Red Alert mean?
It is a high-level warning in the city’s colour-coded alert system. The civil protection secretariat activated it for low temperatures and heavy rain.
Could it snow in Mexico City?
Snow or sleet is possible only in the high zones of the Valley of Mexico, the weather service says. Civil protection recorded sleet on the Picacho-Ajusco road on Friday.
What have the authorities asked residents to do?
Head of Government Clara Brugada asked residents to take extreme precautions and follow the authorities’ recommendations.
Sources
- Mexico City civil protection secretariat (SGIRPC) and city water agency, 27 to 28 November 2026
- Heroico Cuerpo de Bomberos, 27 November 2026
- Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) warnings and forecast, 27 to 28 November 2026
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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