PUERTO RICO · MEDIA

Two daily newspapers, El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora, stopped printing in September 2026, and both are now digital-only. Their Puerto Rican publisher, GFR Media, ended print with the Primera Hora issue of Thursday 24 September and the El Nuevo Día issue of Sunday 27 September.

This guide maps the rest of Puerto Rico media: who owns the newspapers, television and radio stations, what the public broadcaster does, which digital newsrooms cover government, and where US readers can follow the island in English. It rests on public licence records, a court docket and the outlets’ own statements, and it says plainly what we could not confirm.

Key Facts Print El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora went digital-only on Monday 28 September 2026.

Broadcasting The FCC (US broadcast regulator) lists each licensee; licences expire in 2028 (radio) or 2029 (most TV).

Public media FCC files show WIPR, the public broadcaster, licensed for TV and FM stations.

Press freedom Senate Bill 63, which press-freedom groups said would roughly double response times, was signed on 14 December 2025.

Languages Most outlets publish in Spanish; three English-language options are listed below.

This guide explains who publishes and broadcasts Puerto Rico’s news, who holds the licences, how the press is protected and where US readers can follow it.

A door in Old San Juan painted as a black and white version of the Puerto Rican flag, pictured in August 2021. Photo: G. Edward Johnson / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Puerto Rico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Puerto Rico Media in Plain English

Puerto Rico is a US territory, so its television and radio stations are licensed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the same US regulator that licenses stations on the mainland. That makes ownership easy to check, because the FCC publishes a public file for each station.

In Plain English Licensee The company that holds a station’s FCC licence; it can differ from the brand viewers know.

Digital-only A newspaper that publishes online and no longer prints on paper.

Public broadcaster A broadcaster funded and run as a public body, here WIPR.

Virtual channel The channel number viewers see, which can differ from the broadcast frequency.

Transparency law The rules that let citizens and reporters request government records.

The Big Picture: A Market Moving Online

The September 2026 print endings are a visible sign of a shift that also shows in who is building new outlets. GFR Media said the move responded to a change in consumer habits, and it kept Primera Hora free online while El Nuevo Día keeps a subscription and a digital replica of the paper.

GFR Media belongs to Grupo Ferré Rangel, a Puerto Rican company. In the company’s announcement of 21 September 2026, María Luisa Ferré Rangel is named as chief executive of the group and publisher of GFR Media, and Rafael Lama Bonilla as chief executive of GFR Media.

Other owners are consolidating smaller brands. Vision News Media, LLC, a media company, said in a note to readers on 7 November 2025 that it had acquired the Metro Puerto Rico and El Calce news brands, and on 21 May 2026 it described a media group whose brands also include Punto Digital, Caribbean Business and Sabrosía.

Punto Digital launched on 6 May 2025, according to the group’s own account of its history. Separately, 9Millones, a news network that calls itself independent, says it began in 2020 as a weekly newsletter during the pandemic.

We found no public dataset that ranks Puerto Rico’s outlets by audience or revenue, so this guide makes no size or ranking claims. It also cannot say how the island compares with other Caribbean or Latin American markets on press indicators, because the main international index scores the United States as a whole.

Newspapers and Print Brands

El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora are both owned by GFR Media. Primera Hora stays free online, and El Nuevo Día keeps its subscription model and a digital replica of the paper, whose archive GFR Media says runs back to 2011 for subscribers.

El Vocero is a Puerto Rican daily news site, and its homepage still carries a “last front page” feature. We could not confirm its current owner or whether it still prints in 2026, because its own “about” page blocked our request.

Metro Puerto Rico is now part of Vision News Media, and the group’s note of 7 November 2025 still described a print edition for Metro. The San Juan Daily Star, an English-language paper, says it began in 2009 as The San Juan Weekly, but its site names no owner.

Television: Who Holds the Licences

The FCC public file for WAPA-TV, virtual channel 4, lists Televicentro of Puerto Rico, LLC as licensee, with a licence running to 1 February 2029. The file for WKAQ-TV lists Telemundo of Puerto Rico LLC as licensee, also to 1 February 2029.

WLII-DT in Caguas is licensed to Liberman Media Group LLC, again to 1 February 2029. WIPR-TV is licensed to the Puerto Rico Public Broadcasting Corporation, though the expiry date on its FCC page looks out of date, so we do not quote it.

We did not confirm the network affiliation of each channel from primary documents. Readers who need that should open the FCC files directly: they are listed in the sources line at the end.

Radio: AM and FM Voices

FCC records list AM 580 (WKAQ) under WLII/WSUR License Partnership, G.P., AM 1320 (WSKN) under Media Power Group, Inc., and AM 630 (WUNO) under ARSO Radio Corporation. All three licences run to 1 February 2028.

WIPR-FM at 91.3 is licensed to the Puerto Rico Public Broadcasting Corporation, with the same 1 February 2028 expiry, and one caution applies to AM 580. WAPA said in September 2023 that the purchase of WKAQ 580 and the radio station KQ105 by Hemisphere Media Group, a media company, was complete, but the FCC page we opened still lists WLII/WSUR License Partnership, so the transfer may not be reflected there.

WIPR, the Public Broadcaster

WIPR is run by the Puerto Rico Public Broadcasting Corporation, known locally as the Corporación de Puerto Rico para la Difusión Pública, which holds the FCC licences for WIPR-TV and WIPR-FM in the files we opened. We did not check other non-commercial licensees, such as university radio.

A change at the top was reported in May 2026: Luis Rodríguez Díaz resigned effective 31 May, and the board chose the journalist David Reyes as his successor. Rodríguez Díaz said he wanted to pursue public service through the electoral route, and we did not confirm the change with WIPR or open the law that created the corporation, so we do not describe its funding or governance rules.

Digital and Investigative Outlets

The Centro de Periodismo Investigativo (CPI) is an investigative newsroom in Puerto Rico that sued the governor in December 2025 and won a trial-court order in February 2026, as described below. We could not open its own site, which blocked our request, so we give no founding date, funding or staff figures.

The news sites NotiCel, Sin Comillas and El Calce publish online, and their sites load normally. We did not verify who owns NotiCel or Sin Comillas, and we leave ownership out rather than guess.

News is my Business, which says it was born in November 2010, is an English-language business news source. 9Millones began as a newsletter, as noted above, and Punto Digital belongs to Vision News Media.

English and Spanish Coverage

Most of the outlets above publish in Spanish, which is how the island’s politics, courts and local government are covered first. For English readers the options we confirmed are the English section of El Nuevo Día, the San Juan Daily Star and News is my Business.

We did not obtain a current census figure for how many residents speak Spanish at home, because the Census Bureau’s data service refused our requests, so we state none. Readers who want it can use table S1601 of the Puerto Rico Community Survey, the island’s version of the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, on data.census.gov.

Press Freedom and Access to Records

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ, a New York press-freedom group), the International Press Institute (a Vienna-based press-freedom network) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF, a Paris-based press-freedom group) led 15 organisations that urged Puerto Rico in December 2025 to reject Puerto Rico Senate Bill 63. CPJ said the bill would amend the transparency law behind what it called one of the strongest rights of access to public information in the United States, by roughly doubling response times and letting agencies classify records without judicial review.

CPJ’s statement was later updated to say that Governor Jenniffer González-Colón signed the bill on 14 December 2025. We did not quote the governor’s office on its reasons for signing the bill, and that sits in the unknowns below.

Courts have also drawn lines. In José Izquierdo II v. Enrique Cruz, a defamation suit (CC-22-847 consolidated with CC-23-5), the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico recognised a qualified privilege for journalists to protect their sources, which press reports of March 2024 described as the first such recognition.

CPI sued the governor over a rule that reporters need a press credential from Puerto Rico’s Department of State (not the US agency) to attend press events at La Fortaleza, the governor’s offices, and won a trial-court order reported on 23 February 2026. On 27 March 2026 the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico refused the government’s urgent request in case CT-2026-0001, and in early April 2026 Puerto Rico’s Court of Appeals reversed the trial court and upheld the credential requirement.

The Supreme Court was reported to have declined CPI’s request to intervene on 17 April 2026 over a dissent by Justice Ángel Colón Pérez, saying the matter needed more development in the lower courts. Two press groups, the Overseas Press Club and the Asociación de Periodistas de Puerto Rico, objected to the Supreme Court’s decision, and we found no final ruling on the merits.

On the wider index, RSF, which scores press freedom worldwide, ranks the United States 64th of 180 countries in 2026 with a score of 62.61, down from 57th in 2025. We found no separate RSF rank for Puerto Rico, so we cannot give the island its own rank.

Press access policy is set by the governor’s office and the legislature, and courts have reviewed it. Our

Puerto Rico power structure guide and politics and key players guide show who holds which levers.

What It Means for US Readers

For a US reader the practical point is that Puerto Rico’s news now arrives mostly online and mostly in Spanish. Newspaper archives and paywalls differ by outlet, so a reader following local government should start with the free sites and the English sections listed below.

Because the stations are FCC licensees, investors, advertisers and researchers can check who holds each licence in the same public database used on the mainland. The FCC lists 1 February 2028 as the expiry date for the radio licences above and 1 February 2029 for the three commercial television licences above, which is when those licences expire unless renewed.

For the island itself, see our

Puerto Rico explained guide. Our history guide, culture and key figures guide and Puerto Rico country hub add context.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm El Vocero’s owner or print status, or the governor’s office’s own account of why it signed Senate Bill 63. We also could not open WIPR’s founding law or CPI’s own site.

The governor’s office was not asked for comment for this guide. No public audience dataset covering all Puerto Rico outlets was available to us.

Where to Follow Puerto Rico News

Frequently Asked Questions

Who owns El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora?

Both are owned by GFR Media, part of the Puerto Rican company Grupo Ferré Rangel, according to GFR Media’s announcement of 21 September 2026. Both have been digital-only since 28 September 2026.

Does Puerto Rico still have a daily printed newspaper?

El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora have been digital-only since 28 September 2026. We could not confirm whether any other Puerto Rican daily still prints, although Metro’s owner described a print edition in November 2025.

Who regulates Puerto Rico’s TV and radio stations?

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), because Puerto Rico is a US territory. Each station has a public file listing its licensee and licence expiry date.

What is WIPR?

WIPR is the island’s public broadcaster. Its TV and FM licences are held by the Puerto Rico Public Broadcasting Corporation, according to FCC records.

Is there English-language news from Puerto Rico?

Yes: the English section of El Nuevo Día, the San Juan Daily Star and News is my Business publish in English. Most other outlets here publish in Spanish.

How free is the press in Puerto Rico?

There is no separate RSF rank for the island. Groups including CPJ, the International Press Institute and RSF objected to Senate Bill 63, signed on 14 December 2025, while the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico recognised a journalists’ source privilege in 2024 and in 2026 an appeals court upheld a press-credential rule for La Fortaleza after the Supreme Court refused the government’s urgent request in March and declined CPI’s request to intervene in April.

Sources: FCC public file, WAPA-TV; FCC public file, WKAQ-TV; FCC public file, WIPR-TV; GFR Media, announcement of the end of print, 21 September 2026; Vision News Media, note to readers, 7 November 2025; Vision News Media, group announcement, 21 May 2026; 9Millones, about page; Committee to Protect Journalists, joint statement on Senate Bill 63, December 2025; Reporters Without Borders, United States country page, 2026; Trial-court order on press credentials, 23 February 2026; San Juan Daily Star, about page; News is my Business, about page; Supreme Court of Puerto Rico, CT-2026-0001 (2026 TSPR 31), 27 March 2026; Court of Appeals decision on the press credential, 8 April 2026; Supreme Court order on CPI’s request, 17 April 2026; Press groups’ response to the court decisions on press access, 19 April 2026; WIPR leadership change, 28 May 2026; Hemisphere Media Group completes purchase of WKAQ 580 and KQ105, 6 September 2023; Report on the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico source-privilege ruling, 7 March 2024. FCC public files for WLII-DT, WKAQ AM, WIPR-FM, WSKN and WUNO were also opened on 17 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error