Puerto Rico: Courts

A former mayor of Salinas, a town on Puerto Rico’s southern coast, has been charged with two offences involving a 12-year-old girl. José “Inés” Díaz Rivera is accused of conduct of a sexual nature during a visit to a residence on 3 October 2026.

Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its residents are US citizens. The case is being prosecuted by Puerto Rico’s Department of Justice under the island’s own Penal Code.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Prosecutors filed the charges, announced on 17 November 2026, and a judge found probable cause for arrest. He has posted bail, is under electronic monitoring and is presumed innocent.

Key Facts Who. José “Inés” Díaz Rivera, a former mayor of Salinas, is accused and presumed innocent.

What. Charged with lewd acts (sexual conduct) and child abuse involving a 12-year-old girl; US$26,000 bail posted.

Where. Salinas, Puerto Rico; Case before the Court of First Instance (trial court) in Guayama, a southern city.

When. Alleged 3 October 2026; charges announced 17 November; preliminary hearing 23 November.

As of 17 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

A former mayor of a southern Puerto Rico town faces two charges involving a 12-year-old girl. He has posted bail, is under electronic monitoring and is presumed innocent.

What We Know

Puerto Rico’s Department of Justice announced on 17 November 2026 that José “Inés” Díaz Rivera has been charged with two offences. The first is lewd acts under Article 133(a) of the Puerto Rico Penal Code, the island’s criminal law.

The second is child abuse under Article 53(a) of Law 57-2023, Puerto Rico’s child-protection law. Both counts concern a 12-year-old girl, whom we do not identify.

Prosecutors say the alleged incident took place on 3 October 2026, a Saturday, in Salinas, during a visit to a residence. Prosecutors from the Guayama district office filed the charges, which the Department of Justice announced on 17 November.

Prosecutor Naomi Maldonado Pagán handles the case for the Department of Justice. The investigating agent is Sheila Dones Díaz of the Puerto Rico Police unit for domestic violence, sex crimes and child abuse.

Judge Ángel Rodríguez Díaz of the Court of First Instance in Guayama found probable cause for arrest on both counts. Probable cause means a judge saw enough evidence to justify an arrest, which is not a finding of guilt.

Bail was set at US$26,000 in total. He posted it and was released under electronic monitoring, a system that tracks a person’s whereabouts.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Puerto Rico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Is Not Known

No statement from the accused or from a lawyer for him was available. We do not know his plea or his defence.

We have also not confirmed the exact date of the probable-cause finding or any details of the residence. We are not reporting anything about the girl beyond her age.

A Puerto Rico Police officer on a motorcycle in Mayagüez, file photo from 2010. Photo: Jorge Gonzalez / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

What It Means for US Readers

Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its residents are US citizens. A criminal case there therefore involves American citizens, even though it is brought under Puerto Rico law.

The Department of Justice prosecutes under the island’s own Penal Code and its own child-protection law. Until a court rules, the charges remain allegations.

Why the Next Steps Matter

A preliminary hearing is set for Monday, 23 November 2026. This is the court stage where a judge decides whether the case goes to trial.

It is the next scheduled step in the case. Until then, he remains free on bail under electronic monitoring.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the former mayor charged with?

He faces two charges: lewd acts under Article 133(a) of Puerto Rico’s Penal Code, and child abuse under Article 53(a) of Law 57-2023, the island’s child-protection law. Both involve a 12-year-old girl.

Is he in custody?

No. A judge found probable cause for arrest on both counts, but he posted US$26,000 bail and was released under electronic monitoring.

What happens on 23 November?

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, 23 November 2026. It is the court stage where a judge decides whether the case goes to trial.

Has he been found guilty?

No. He is presumed innocent, no court has ruled, and no statement from him or a lawyer was available. His plea and defence are not known.

Sources: Puerto Rico Department of Justice announcement of 17 November 2026; Court of First Instance, Guayama, probable-cause finding.