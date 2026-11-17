Politics: Somalia

Somalia’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday 5 November 2026 that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s one-year extension of his term was unlawful, and Somali news sites relayed a report on 16 November that the World Bank, the global development lender, is weighing a pause in budget support. Neither the Bank nor the Somali government has publicly confirmed that a suspension is under consideration, so that part is reported, not confirmed.

The Bank is a major lender to a poor country: its own country page lists a US$2.34 billion portfolio of International Development Association (IDA) financing, its fund for the poorest nations. Its recent approvals include a US$125 million economic resilience grant for budget support, approved in August 2025.

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Key Facts Ruling. On 5 November, Somalia’s Supreme Court said the president’s one-year term extension was unlawful.

World Bank. A suspension of budget support is reported; neither the Bank nor the government has confirmed it.

Portfolio. The Bank’s Somalia financing from the International Development Association (its poorest-country fund) totals US$2.34 billion.

Next. Elections are planned for April and May 2027; the court wants a vote within 90 days.

As of 17 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

Somalia’s president and its top court are at odds over who governs, and the World Bank has yet to confirm whether its support is at risk.

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How Somalia Got Here

President Mohamud’s term ended in May 2026, but his government declared a “transition period” that gave him an extra year to prepare what the government calls the country’s first nationwide democratic elections. The extension rests on constitutional amendments that Parliament passed in March, in a vote that opposition parties and regional leaders challenged.

The president argues the changes make the extension legal and wants to replace the old system, in which clan elders choose lawmakers, with direct voting. His rivals see the reforms as a power grab, and violence broke out in Mogadishu in June as political factions clashed over the issue.

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What the Court Decided

On Thursday 5 November the Supreme Court, Somalia’s highest court, ruled that the March amendments did not apply to the president’s current term and that he should have left office in May. In a separate statement it rejected his dismissal of Chief Justice Baashe Yusuf Ahmed, calling the move “null and void.”

Mohamud announced the dismissal late on Wednesday 4 November, and his office cited concerns about the judiciary. There were unconfirmed reports on 5 November that Ahmed had been arrested, and we have not confirmed them.

What the World Bank Has and Has Not Said

Somali news sites relayed a report on 16 November that the World Bank is considering suspending support to the federal budget, and neither the Bank nor the Somali government has publicly confirmed it. The Bank’s own statements so far describe risk in general terms, not a decision.

The Bank’s country page, read on 17 November 2026, says Somalia’s outlook “remains highly uncertain, reflecting volatility in external aid flows, heightened political and security risks, and climate vulnerability.” It also lists six regional projects worth US$523 million inside the US$2.34 billion IDA total.

File photo. Mogadishu’s seaport, Somalia’s main gateway for imported goods. Photo: ATMIS Somalia (the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia), CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why It Matters: Aid and Growth

The Bank says Somalia’s growth slowed to 3.1% in 2025 from 4% in 2023 and 2024, and it projects 2.5% for 2026. It puts inflation at 6.7% year on year in July 2026, up from 2.7% a year earlier.

The Bank also lists “dependence on imports and external assistance” among Somalia’s structural constraints. A pause in budget support would add to that pressure on public finances.

What to Watch

The electoral commission has set April and May 2027 for what the government calls the first nationwide one-person, one-vote elections, and the court’s ruling that the president should already have left office makes that timetable a central question. The court gave political leaders 30 days, to about 5 December, to agree on how to hold elections and told officials to organise them within 90 days, according to a news agency report; counted from the ruling, that would be about 3 February 2027, earlier than the April and May plan.

No date is confirmed for any World Bank decision on budget support. The International Monetary Fund’s three-year Extended Credit Facility, a low-interest loan programme for Somalia, approved in December 2023, completed its fourth review in December 2025, according to the Bank’s country page.

The Presidency’s Case

Mohamud’s office has said the dismissal of the chief justice reflected concerns about the judiciary, and the president has argued that the March amendments made his extra year lawful. The court ruled on 5 November that the amendments did not cover his term and called the dismissal “null and void.”

What It Means for You

For most US readers the effect is indirect, because development finance and security funding for Somalia depend on stable institutions while an insurgency by Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant group, continues. A confirmed pause would show how far donors tie their aid to the political dispute.

Aid workers and organisations with Somali programmes should watch whether the Bank confirms any change. Until it does, this remains a reported risk rather than a decision.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the World Bank will suspend, delay or keep budget support, and neither the Bank nor the Somali government has confirmed the report. It is also not known whether the chief justice has been detained, whether leaders will meet the 30-day deadline, or how the presidency will respond.

Related Coverage

Earlier reports cover the constitution bill and the opposition leader’s Supreme Court petition. On the money side, see how Somalia’s domestic revenue compares with its needs, and the Somalia news page for daily updates.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the World Bank suspend Somalia’s budget support?

No public announcement has been made. Somali news sites relayed a report on 16 November that the Bank is considering a suspension, but neither the Bank nor the government has confirmed it.

What did Somalia’s Supreme Court rule?

On 5 November 2026 it ruled that the president’s one-year term extension was unlawful and that he should have left office in May. It also called his dismissal of the chief justice “null and void.”

When are Somalia’s elections due?

The government plans elections in April and May 2027. The court told officials to organise elections within 90 days (about 3 February 2027 if counted from the ruling), so the schedule is in question.

How much does the World Bank fund in Somalia?

The Bank’s country page lists an IDA portfolio of US$2.34 billion, including six regional projects worth US$523 million. That is the portfolio total, not annual budget support.

Sources: World Bank, Federal Republic of Somalia country overview (read 17 November 2026); Somalia Supreme Court statements of 5 November 2026 and Presidency statement of 4 November 2026, as publicly reported; Somali electoral commission election timetable (April and May 2027).