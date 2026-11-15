File photo, 2013. (Photo: JacksonvilleDistrict, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

PUERTO RICO · WEATHER

San Juan logged record temperatures five days in a row, from Tuesday 10 to Saturday 14 November 2026. The official climate station at the city’s main airport reached 92°F to 93°F (33°C to 34°C), against a normal high of 86°F (30°C).

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What happened San Juan’s airport tied or broke its daily high record five days running, 10 to 14 November.

The numbers Highs reached 92°F to 93°F (33°C to 34°C), against a normal 86°F (30°C).

The old marks The previous records dated from 1974 to 2019 and stood at 91°F to 93°F.

What is next The reading for Sunday 15 November was not yet available.

Four of the five days set new records, while Thursday 12 November tied one set in 1983.

For US readers, the streak matters because Puerto Rico is a US territory where many Americans live, work and holiday, and the heat sits well above the November norm. Our guide to what to do in San Juan in November covers the usual season.

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San Juan Record Temperatures Five Days Running

The climate station at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport recorded a high of 92°F on Tuesday 10 November, beating the old record of 91°F set in 2019. On Wednesday 11 November it reached 93°F, beating 91°F from 1974.

Thursday 12 November brought 93°F, which tied the record set in 1983. Friday 13 November reached 92°F, beating 91°F from 2009, and Saturday 14 November reached 93°F, beating 92°F from 1981.

Four of the five days therefore set new records and one tied. In the airport station’s data, which start in 1956, every one of these readings equals or tops all earlier readings for its date.

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How Far Above Normal

The normal high for these dates is 86°F (30°C), so the readings ran 6°F to 7°F (about 3°C to 4°C) above normal. The earlier records for the same dates were 91°F to 93°F, set in years from 1974 to 2019.

San Juan sits on the Atlantic coast, where humidity makes the heat feel stronger than the air temperature alone. The National Weather Service, the US forecasting agency, uses a separate heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, for its heat advisories.

What It Means for You

If you are travelling to San Juan, plan outdoor sightseeing for early morning or evening, drink water often and take breaks in air conditioning. Check the National Weather Service San Juan office for current advisories before you go, because its warnings follow the heat index and not the daily high.

Residents and relocating expats should check that air conditioning and fans work, since the temperatures are well above normal for the date. Older adults, young children and people who work outdoors face the highest risk in extended heat.

What Is Not Known

It is not yet known whether the streak will reach a sixth day, because the airport reading for Sunday 15 November is not yet in the record. We also do not know how long the heat will last, as this report includes no forecast.

The cause of this spell is not confirmed in the station data. We therefore make no claim about it.

More: Puerto Rico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Hot Did San Juan Get?

The airport climate station reached 92°F to 93°F (33°C to 34°C) from 10 to 14 November 2026. The normal high for those dates is 86°F (30°C).

Were Records Broken or Tied?

Four days broke daily records and one tied. Thursday 12 November matched the 1983 mark of 93°F.

Can Visitors Still Travel to San Juan?

Visitors can go, with care: drink water, avoid midday exertion and rest in air conditioning. Check the National Weather Service San Juan office for advisories before you go.

Sources: NOAA Regional Climate Centers, a US government climate-data network, ACIS database, San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport station, daily maximum temperature and normals, 8 to 14 November 2026; National Weather Service San Juan, accessed 15 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting San Juan? See this month's events.