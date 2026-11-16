News: Puerto Rico

A contractor’s trencher cut into a 24-inch water main in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Monday morning, 16 November 2026. About 1,167 customers in the Punta Diamante sector of Ponce lost service, the Autoridad de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AAA), Puerto Rico’s public water utility, said on Monday.

Water tankers serve the neighbourhood from Monday afternoon. Bruce León Ng, director of the AAA’s Southern Region, said the repair could take up to about 36 hours.

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Key Facts What. A contractor’s trencher struck a 24-inch AAA water line in Ponce on Monday morning.

Affected. About 1,167 customers in Punta Diamante lost service, the AAA says; some reports say about 1,200.

Repair. The AAA’s Southern Region director says repair could take up to about 36 hours.

Water. Tank trucks serve the covered court in Punta Diamante from Monday afternoon and Tuesday 7:00 a.m.

As of Monday 16 November 2026, 6 p.m. GMT

A contractor laying new pipe broke a main water line in Ponce, leaving about 1,167 customers without water while the AAA repairs it and tank trucks fill the gap.

What Happened

A contractor’s trencher, a machine that digs trenches for pipe, struck a 24-inch water transmission line on Calle Acueducto in Punta Diamante, a sector of Ponce, on Monday morning. No clock time for the break has been published.

The contractor was laying pipe to connect residents without drinking-quality water to the AAA system. Videos shared on social media show water running onto some homes.

AAA crews closed the line to contain the outflow. Ponce city administrator Francisco Rodríguez said the repair is the AAA’s responsibility, and municipal reports say several homes were flooded.

File photo of Old San Juan, 2013. Ponce lies on the island’s southern coast. photo. The Old San Juan waterfront in Puerto Rico, 2013. Photo: JacksonvilleDistrict, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What We Know

The AAA said on Monday 16 November that about 1,167 customers in Punta Diamante lost service. Some reports on the municipality’s response put the figure at about 1,200.

León Ng said on Monday that the repair could take up to about 36 hours. Service would then return gradually, he said.

AAA tank trucks serve the covered court, a sports court, in Punta Diamante from 4:00 p.m. Monday and from 7:00 a.m. Tuesday 17 November. Municipal units are stationed there alongside the AAA’s trucks.

Two tankers also circulate as mobile water points, and Rodríguez asked residents to bring clean containers. He said municipal staff are helping families, while repair and restoration belong to the AAA.

The Bigger Picture

The AAA is Puerto Rico’s public water utility, and its Southern Region, led by León Ng, covers Ponce. Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its residents are US citizens.

The US Drought Monitor, a weekly federal map of drought conditions, said in its summary valid 10 November and released 12 November 2026 that rain across Puerto Rico the previous week eased 30-day rainfall deficits in the eastern half of the island. Some areas still show only 50% of normal rainfall, and the summary does not name Ponce or the south.

On 1 October 2026 authorities in Naranjito, in the north, announced rotating 48-hour water interruptions in Cedro Arriba and nearby sectors because of low reservoirs. That is a different place and cause, so Monday’s break is not drought rationing.

No official has linked Monday’s break to the drought or to the condition of the pipe. A contractor’s trencher is the only cause the AAA has given.

What Is Not Known

The AAA has not given the exact time of the break, the contractor’s name or the cost of the damage. The number of flooded homes is also not confirmed.

No one has said whether fault will be assigned. As of Monday evening the AAA had not published a notice on its website.

What It Means for Residents and US Readers

Residents of Punta Diamante can collect water at the covered court, and Rodríguez asks them to bring clean containers. The number listed for requesting tanker water is 787-840-5353, and the AAA is coordinating requests with Ponce’s municipal emergency management office.

Against the AAA’s estimate of up to about 36 hours, the roughly 1,167 affected customers face up to a day and a half without piped water. Because no break time was given, the end of that window is not fixed.

AAA customer service takes calls at (787) 620-2482, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Puerto Rico is a US territory, so relatives on the mainland can pass these numbers on to affected family.

What to Watch

First, tank-truck distribution continues at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday 17 November, according to the AAA and local reports. Second, the AAA’s own estimate puts the end of repairs at up to about 36 hours.

Because no break time was published, that second checkpoint has no fixed clock time. The AAA said service will then return gradually, and it has not yet posted a notice online.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Ponce on Monday?

A contractor’s trencher struck a 24-inch AAA water line in Punta Diamante on Monday morning. About 1,167 customers lost service, according to the AAA.

How long will the repair take?

AAA Southern Region director Bruce León Ng said the repair could take up to about 36 hours. Service then returns gradually.

Where can residents get water?

AAA tank trucks serve the covered court in Punta Diamante from 4:00 p.m. Monday and 7:00 a.m. Tuesday 17 November, alongside municipal units. Residents should bring clean containers.

Is this a drought restriction?

No, the break came from a contractor’s trencher, not from drought rationing. Rotating interruptions announced on 1 October 2026 in Naranjito, in the north, were a different place and cause.

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