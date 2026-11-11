Trump Picks US Attorney for Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO · JUSTICE

Key Facts Who Julia Díaz-Rex, a former federal prosecutor in San Juan who is also an immigration judge.

What President Donald Trump nominated her as US Attorney, the chief federal prosecutor, for Puerto Rico.

When The White House sent the nomination to the Senate on 10 November.

Next The Senate must confirm her; Héctor Ramírez Carbó has been acting US Attorney since 7 July.

Puerto Rico's top federal prosecutor job has been run by an acting chief since July, and President Trump has now named his choice to fill it permanently.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

President Donald Trump has nominated Julia Díaz-Rex to be the United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, the chief federal prosecutor on the island. Metro Puerto Rico, a Puerto Rican news outlet, reported on 11 November that the nomination went to the Senate on 10 November, and NotiCel, another island outlet, also reported the nomination.

Puerto Rico is a US territory whose residents are US citizens, and the US Attorney’s office prosecutes federal crimes there. The post needs Senate confirmation and carries a four-year term.

Who Julia Díaz-Rex Is

Díaz-Rex is a former federal prosecutor in the San Juan office, where she led the narcotics unit, NotiCel reported. El Nuevo Día, a Puerto Rican daily, reports that she is a colonel in the US Army Reserve, and Metro says she has served as an immigration judge, a judge in the Justice Department’s immigration courts, since March 2019.

NotiCel puts her years as a federal prosecutor at 2005 to 2019. Her credentials should be checked against the Justice Department biography once it is published.

A door in Old San Juan painted as a black and white version of the Puerto Rican flag, August 2021. Photo: G. Edward Johnson / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Puerto Rico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Who She Would Replace

She would succeed W. Stephen Muldrow, the outgoing US Attorney, who announced his resignation on 2 July after more than 37 years at the Justice Department. Metro reports that Héctor E. Ramírez Carbó has been the Acting US Attorney since 7 July, and the Justice Department lists him with that title.

Earlier in July, El Nuevo Día reported that Díaz-Rex was among those considered for the post. The nomination now makes the choice formal, but it does not take effect until the Senate votes.

What Happens Next

Nominations for US Attorney normally go to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the panel that reviews them, before a floor vote. No hearing date has been announced in the reports we cite.

What It Means for You

For companies, residents and investors in Puerto Rico, the office’s priorities shape how federal cases are pursued. Until a confirmed prosecutor takes over, the acting chief continues to run the office.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the Senate will hold a hearing or vote, or what priorities Díaz-Rex would set. Our Puerto Rico coverage will follow the confirmation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Trump nominate for US Attorney in Puerto Rico?

Julia Díaz-Rex, a former federal prosecutor in San Juan and a current immigration judge. The nomination went to the Senate on 10 November.

Does the Senate have to confirm her?

Yes. US Attorneys are nominated by the president and must be confirmed by the Senate.

Who runs the office now?

Héctor E. Ramírez Carbó has been the Acting US Attorney since 7 July, after W. Stephen Muldrow resigned.

Sources: Metro Puerto Rico (11 November 2026); NotiCel (11 November 2026); El Nuevo Día (11 November 2026); US Department of Justice, US Attorney's Office for the District of Puerto Rico (7 July 2026)